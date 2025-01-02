Speaker U T Khader inspects Padil DC Office project, sets January inauguration target

The Shepherds’ International Academy celebrated its Annual Day on 18/12/2024 at Town Hall with great enthusiasm and spirit. The theme, Essence of Life, focused on fostering moral values, life skills, and holistic development among students, aiming to instill in them the values of kindness, responsibility, and gratitude.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Santosh Soans, a renowned pediatrician and former President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, was welcomed, along with other dignitaries, by the Head Boy Maaz and Head Girl Amal of the school.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by the Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Swathi Arshekar, followed by the Principal, Ms. Lubna Banu, addressing the gathering.

A special tribute was paid to the late visionary leader, Mr. Ahmed AK, and advisor, Mr. S.M. Basheer, whose guiding principles continue to inspire the school. Quoting the leader’s words, the Chief Guest, Dr. Soans, said, “We took so much from society; now it’s time to give it back to society.” He emphasized how these words formed the foundation of the school and encouraged everyone to carry forward this vision of service and responsibility.

The Chairman, Ar. Mohammed Nissar, shared his thoughts on the late leader’s enduring legacy, reaffirming the institution’s mission of holistic education that integrates academic excellence with strong ethical values.

The cultural program was a vibrant celebration of the theme Essence of Life, showcasing various values through engaging and meaningful performances.

The theme Essence of Life was designed to inspire students and the audience to reflect on the fundamental principles that give life its true meaning. It emphasized the significance of living a balanced and purposeful life, grounded in strong moral and ethical values. Key aspects of the theme included nurturing family bonds, expressing gratitude, conserving resources, and practicing mindfulness. The school’s aim was to create a foundation of values that would shape students into compassionate, responsible, and well-rounded individuals, ready to make a positive impact on the world.

A welcome note was given by Zahaa, followed by The MCs—Areen Ahmed Shareef, Sharah Syed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Khatija Aleena, Tisha, and Ahsan Hassan T—set the stage by entering with a seed of goodness, a symbolic act where a fruit was added to a tree after each performance, representing the values instilled through the acts.

The cultural program began with “We Are All Amazing” A lively action song celebrating self-worth and individuality by Montessori 1. Also a skit, celebrating the love, unity, and strength of family bonds, titled Humara Pyaara Parivar. “TED Talk” A thought-provoking talk by a student of Mont 2 Iqra Abdulla on Being Bored is healthy. “Skit on the Right Path” A dramatic performance highlighting the significance of making ethical and moral decisions. “Kindness act” A heartfelt gratitude to the Helping ladies of school.

The Annual Day celebration was a true reflection of The Shepherds’ International Academy’s mission to nurture well-rounded, value-driven individuals. The theme Essence of Life was seamlessly integrated into every performance, leaving a lasting impression on the audience about the importance of living a life guided by values, responsibility, and service.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the creativity and talent of students while delivering a strong message about moral values and community service.

The Shepherds’ International Academy remains committed to fostering learners who excel academically and ethically, making a positive impact on the world.