  2. Speaker U T Khader inspects Padil DC Office project, sets January inauguration target

News Network
January 3, 2025

Mangaluru: The long-awaited DC office complex in Padil is nearing completion, with plans underway to inaugurate the facility during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit to Mangaluru for the State Olympics meet on January 17. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader inspected the site and emphasized the urgency of completing the ₹75 crore project within the set deadline.

“We aim to finish the work by January 10 so that the inauguration can align with the Chief Minister’s visit. However, the final decision will depend on the project’s readiness by then,” Khader stated during his site inspection.

The ambitious project, reflecting the rich Tulu Nadu heritage in its design, received administrative approval on April 28, 2015. Following delays, the work order was issued on February 3, 2018, and construction began on March 17, 2018. Khader assured that the building's traditional architecture will extend to its surroundings, including an aesthetically designed entrance gate.

Spread across 5.89 acres, the complex boasts a total plinth area of 21,054.88 sq m, encompassing multiple levels:

Basement: 4043.88 sq m
Ground Floor: 7553.36 sq m
First Floor: 4158.94 sq m
Second and Third Floors: 2561.28 sq m each
Roof 1 and 2: 88.07 sq m each

The facility aims to centralize government services by housing most departments—except Revenue and RDPR—under one roof. This initiative, Khader highlighted, will streamline operations, save time, and enhance convenience for both officials and the public.

"Officials have been directed to expedite the remaining work, ensuring its timely completion," he added, reaffirming the government’s commitment to creating a functional and visually iconic administrative hub for the region.

News Network
December 29,2024

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA U T Khader announced two ambitious bridge projects sanctioned by the Cabinet for Mangalore constituency, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on NH 66 and promoting tourism in the region.

A new bridge, parallel to the Nethravathi bridge, will connect Kotepura to Bolara at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. Spanning 1.5 km, it will be one of the longest bridges in the region. A consultant appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Khader explained that Kotepura, once a hub of business activities before the construction of the Nethravathi bridge, will regain its prominence with the new project.

“The 12-meter-wide bridge will offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, designed to enhance the experience for commuters. Once completed, it is expected to reduce 50% of the traffic on NH 66 via Pumpwell, as residents from areas like Bunder, Kudroli, and Bolar will use this route. Additionally, plans are underway to develop a scenic seaside road from Kotepura to the Kerala border, boosting tourism,” Khader elaborated.

The second bridge, connecting Sajipa Nadu to Thumbe at a cost of ₹62 crore, is set to benefit residents from Arkula, Meramajalu, and Thumbe. Presently, residents from Sajipa must travel via Melkar and Bantwal to reach Thumbe. “This bridge has been a long-standing dream of mine, and I had placed the proposal before the Chief Minister even before becoming the Speaker,” he added.

Addressing concerns about the difficulty faced by residents crossing the railway line between Thokkottu and Olapete, Khader revealed that a footbridge has been proposed, and funding is ready, awaiting railway approval.

On other topics, Khader responded to a query about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna. He stated that the matter would be discussed with the Assembly secretary. Regarding an MLC C T Ravi's controversial remark, Khader expressed regret and assured that the Council Chairman would address the issue.

Media Release
December 23,2024

sia5.jpg

The Shepherds’ International Academy celebrated its Annual Day on 18/12/2024 at Town Hall with great enthusiasm and spirit. The theme, Essence of Life, focused on fostering moral values, life skills, and holistic development among students, aiming to instill in them the values of kindness, responsibility, and gratitude.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Santosh Soans, a renowned pediatrician and former President of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics, was welcomed, along with other dignitaries, by the Head Boy Maaz and Head Girl Amal of the school.

The program commenced with a warm welcome by the Master of Ceremonies, Ms. Swathi Arshekar, followed by the Principal, Ms. Lubna Banu, addressing the gathering.

A special tribute was paid to the late visionary leader, Mr. Ahmed AK, and advisor, Mr. S.M. Basheer, whose guiding principles continue to inspire the school. Quoting the leader’s words, the Chief Guest, Dr. Soans, said, “We took so much from society; now it’s time to give it back to society.” He emphasized how these words formed the foundation of the school and encouraged everyone to carry forward this vision of service and responsibility.

The Chairman, Ar. Mohammed Nissar, shared his thoughts on the late leader’s enduring legacy, reaffirming the institution’s mission of holistic education that integrates academic excellence with strong ethical values.

The cultural program was a vibrant celebration of the theme Essence of Life, showcasing various values through engaging and meaningful performances.

The theme Essence of Life was designed to inspire students and the audience to reflect on the fundamental principles that give life its true meaning. It emphasized the significance of living a balanced and purposeful life, grounded in strong moral and ethical values. Key aspects of the theme included nurturing family bonds, expressing gratitude, conserving resources, and practicing mindfulness. The school’s aim was to create a foundation of values that would shape students into compassionate, responsible, and well-rounded individuals, ready to make a positive impact on the world.

A welcome note was given by Zahaa, followed by The MCs—Areen Ahmed Shareef, Sharah Syed, Mohammed Ibrahim, Khatija Aleena, Tisha, and Ahsan Hassan T—set the stage by entering with a seed of goodness, a symbolic act where a fruit was added to a tree after each performance, representing the values instilled through the acts.

The cultural program began with “We Are All Amazing” A lively action song celebrating self-worth and individuality by Montessori 1.  Also a skit, celebrating the love, unity, and strength of family bonds, titled Humara Pyaara Parivar. “TED Talk” A thought-provoking talk by a student of Mont 2 Iqra Abdulla on Being Bored is healthy. “Skit on the Right Path” A dramatic performance highlighting the significance of making ethical and moral decisions. “Kindness act” A heartfelt gratitude to the Helping ladies of school. 

The Annual Day celebration was a true reflection of The Shepherds’ International Academy’s mission to nurture well-rounded, value-driven individuals. The theme Essence of Life was seamlessly integrated into every performance, leaving a lasting impression on the audience about the importance of living a life guided by values, responsibility, and service.

The event was a resounding success, showcasing the creativity and talent of students while delivering a strong message about moral values and community service.

The Shepherds’ International Academy remains committed to fostering learners who excel academically and ethically, making a positive impact on the world.

sia4.jpg

sia3.jpg

sia2.jpg

sia6.jpg

sia7.jpg

News Network
January 3,2025

protestarrest.jpg

BJP MLA Vedavyas Kamath and several BJP leaders were arrested in Mangaluru during a protest organized by the Dakshina Kannada BJP Yuva Morcha near Mini Vidhana Soudha. 

The protest targeted the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, accusing it of fostering an environment of harassment and distress, which the BJP claims has led to multiple suicides among contractors and government officials.

Key Points:

Addressing the gathering before his arrest, Kamath criticized the Congress government, alleging that neither contractors nor honest officials have found peace since it assumed power. He remarked, "Suicide seems to be the only 'guarantee' under this administration."

Kamath cited the suicide of contractor Sachin, allegedly driven to death by harassment from individuals linked to Minister Priyank Kharge.

Other cases highlighted included the suicides of Chandrashekar, superintendent of the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation, and Rudresh, who was allegedly harassed by an aide of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar.

Kamath also referred to a Dalit inspector, Parashuram, who reportedly succumbed to alleged torture connected to Congress MLA Channareddy Patil’s son.

He accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar of remaining silent due to political fears over their positions.

Prominent BJP leaders such as Ramesh Kandetthu, Premananda Shetty, Vikas Puttur, Nandan Mallya, Monappa Bhandary, Pooja Pai, Deputy Mayor Bhanumathi, and Sanjay Prabhu participated in the protest alongside party workers and municipal council members.

The protest escalated, resulting in the arrest of Kamath and other BJP leaders by the police, marking a dramatic standoff between BJP and Congress.

