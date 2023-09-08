Sudheer Shetty Kannur is new Mayor of Mangaluru, Sunitha is Deputy Mayor

Mangaluru, Sept 8: BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who represents the Kodialbail ward of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), has been elected mayor for 24th term at an election held on Friday.

With the post of mayor for 24th term in MCC was reserved for the general category, the BJP with majority in the council selected Shetty. The BJP had bagged 44 seats in the election to MCC council held in 2019. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, SDPI has two elected members in the council.

Naveen D'Souza of the Congress contested against Shetty for the mayor's post.

The BJP candidate Shetty bagged 47 votes, (including three votes of MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel). SDPI candidates remained neutral in the election.

The election of deputy mayor was unanimous as the post was reserved for SC Women category. BJP corporator from Panambur - Bengre ward Sunitha, who was the lone contestant for the post, has been elected as deputy mayor unanimously. Neither the Congress, nor the SDPI have SC women candidates to contest for the post.

While BJP corporators Divakar Pandeshwar and Premanand Shetty were the mayors in the first and second years, respectively, Jayanand Achan was elected in the third year. Sudheer Shetty will be the mayor of Mangaluru till September 7, 2024.

