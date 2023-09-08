  1. Home
Sudheer Shetty Kannur is new Mayor of Mangaluru, Sunitha is Deputy Mayor

News Network
September 8, 2023

Mangaluru, Sept 8: BJP corporator Sudheer Shetty Kannur, who represents the Kodialbail ward of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC), has been elected mayor for 24th term at an election held on Friday.

With the post of mayor for 24th term in MCC was reserved for the general category, the BJP with majority in the council selected Shetty. The BJP had bagged 44 seats in the election to MCC council held in 2019. While the Congress has a strength of 14 corporators, SDPI has two elected members in the council.

Naveen D'Souza of the Congress contested against Shetty for the mayor's post.

The BJP candidate Shetty bagged 47 votes, (including three votes of MLAs D Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel). SDPI candidates remained neutral in the election.

The election of deputy mayor was unanimous as the post was reserved for SC Women category. BJP corporator from Panambur - Bengre ward Sunitha, who was the lone contestant for the post, has been elected as deputy mayor unanimously. Neither the Congress, nor the SDPI have SC women candidates to contest for the post.

While BJP corporators Divakar Pandeshwar and Premanand Shetty were the mayors in the first and second years, respectively, Jayanand Achan was elected in the third year. Sudheer Shetty will be the mayor of Mangaluru till September 7, 2024.
 

News Network
August 30,2023

Mangaluru, Aug 30: A young conductor of a private bus lost his life after he fell off the moving vehicle near Nanthoor junction in the city on Wednesday August 30.

The deceased has been identified as Guru (23), a resident of Thadambail, Surathkal. He was working as a conductor on route number 15 which was heading to Katipalla from Mangaladevi.

The tragedy took place when Guru was standing on the foot board of the speeding bus. 

Even though he was rushed to a hospital immediately, Guru succumbed to his injuries. 

News Network
August 29,2023

Bengaluru, Aug 29: The government of Karnataka has decided to introduce Kannada and English classes in madrasas registered with Wakf Board as part of modernization of madrassa education system.

Minorities welfare and wakf minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who reviewed the work undertaken by his department, said the directorate of minorities has been instructed to adopt appropriate measures to teach Kannada and English in madrassas, where the medium of instruction is primarily Arabic and Urdu. "There are 1,265 madrassas that are registered with the Wakf Board," the minister said. 

We will introduce Kannada and English on a pilot basis in about 100 of these madrassas, covering around 5,000 students, this academic year itself," Khan told reporters.

Other madrassas will introduce these two subjects by the beginning of the next academic year, the minister added.

Though previous governments had emphasised upon initiating various measures to help madrassa education assimilate with the mainstream of academics in the state, by making Kannada and English compulsory, along with science and mathematics, the initiative was mostly confined to a few madrassa-cum-schools or in higher classes.

Several Muslim scholars have suggested that madrassa education needs to be expanded beyond Quranic and other Islamic studies in the interest of the community. Khan said: "This will not only enhance the knowledge base of students, but also open up new employment opportunities for youngsters."

He added that the department will increase scholarships for students going abroad for higher studies to Rs 30 lakh, from the present Rs 20 lakh.

News Network
August 28,2023

A man belonging to Hindu religion allegedly killed his 19-year-old daughter and then secretly buried her body objecting to her relationship with a Dalit boy in Karnataka’s Kolar district. This is the second honour killing reported in just about two months in Kolar district.

The police identified the victim as Ramya. Her father, Venkatesh Gowda, and his brothers — Mohan Gowda and Chowdegowda — have been arrested by the police. Another accused, Anjaneya Reddy, is on the run, and efforts are on to nab him.

The incident took place at Thotli village in Kolar taluk in the early hours of Friday, August 25, 2023. However, the family members of the deceased buried the body in a hush-hush manner without informing police or fellow villagers. 

But a police constable attached to Sugatur outpost got wind of the incident and brought it to the notice of Kolar superintendent of police M Narayana. The SP immediately sounded out the Kolar Rural police inspector to probe the incident. When a police team rushed to the house of the victim, her father admitted to the crime. 

According to Narayana, Ramya had fallen in love with a Dalit youth from Aaleri, a neighbouring village. The father claimed that his repeated pleas to her to call off the relationship went in vain.

Ramya worked in a private factory near her village. Narayana said the youth is a mechanic working with a private firm. Family members came to know about the affair a month ago and everyone tried to prevail over the girl, but in vain. The girl told her family she would go with him "come what may", said the Kolar SP.

Based on the confession of the accused, police exhumed the girl's body in the presence of the taluk magistrate on Sunday morning and an autopsy was conducted on the site. Kolar Rural police inspector Lokesh has booked a case under various acts, including murder and concealing evidence, the SP said.

On June 27, a man in Bodagurki village of Bangarpet taluk had killed his 20-year-old daughter as she was in love with a Dalit youth from the same village.

