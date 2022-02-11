Temporary ban on religious clothing only in institutions where uniform is mandatory: HC

  1. Home
February 11, 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 11: The Karnataka High Court, in its interim order pending considerations of all petitions related to the Hijab row, has requested the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, Hijab and any religious flag within the classroom.

The court also made it clear the order was confined to such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code or uniform.

"We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest. Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the full bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice J M Khazi said in their order, made available on Friday.

In their order, the judges expressed their pain over the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions for the past few days, "especially when this Court is seized of this matter and important issues of constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated".

The court also noted that India is a country of plural cultures, religions and languages.

Being a secular state, the country does not identify itself with any religion as its own, the bench said, adding, every citizen has the right to profess and practice any faith of choice.

"Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace and tranquility. Endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely are not happy things to happen," the court observed.

Stating that the interest of students would be better served by their returning to the classes than by the continuation of agitations and consequent closure of institutions, the court said the academic year is coming to an end shortly and hoped all stakeholders and the public at large maintained peace and tranquility.

The Court has posted the matter for February 14.

The three-judge full bench was formed on Wednesday to hear the petitions by the Muslim girl students challenging the ban on Hijab after the single bench of Justice Dixit, who had been hearing the case since Tuesday referred it to Chief Justice Awasthi with a view that the petitions can be heard by a larger bench.

The Karnataka government on Thursday night decided to resume classes for high school students from Monday following the court observation to reopen schools.

It also said that students will not be allowed to wear anything related to their faith that could instigate people.

The government's decision to resume classes up to Standard X from February 14 and for Pre-University and Degree Colleges thereafter, came at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with his cabinet colleagues holding the Home, Primary and Secondary Education and Higher Education portfolios, and senior officials.

The Hijab row started in Udupi with six girls who had come to college wearing head scarves were barred from entering classes by the principal in December. Besides, Hinduva outfits encouraged Hindu students to wear saffron intimidate the hijab girls. 

Gradually, the issue spread to other parts of the state leading to tension and violence on the campus in certain places. In Bagalkote, police resorted to lathi charge when the crowd gathered in the college due to vehement protests from both sides.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government announced a three-day holiday from Wednesday for high schools and Pre-university colleges to avoid any further disturbances and untoward incidents on campuses.

News Network
February 7,2022

Shivamogga, Feb 7: Tension prevailed for a while at Sahyadri Commerce and Management College campus in Shivamogga when a group of students staged a protest on the college campus objecting to the hijab worn by Muslim girl students on Monday.

Noticing that some Muslim students attended the classes wearing hijabs, a group of pro-Hindutva students including women staged a protest wearing saffron shawls and demanded the college authorities to ask those girls to remove hijab in classrooms or permit them to attend the classes wearing saffron shawls.

Reacting to the protesting students' demand, the college Principal Veena said that all students must attend classes wearing their uniform and there would be no compromise in it. She added that the college had however yet to receive the government order mandating that students wear their uniform.

Sensing that the situation may move from bad to worse, police rushed to the college campus and held talks with agitating students.

Meanwhile, Muslim students staged a protest in the premises of the deputy commissioner's office, urging the government to allow them to attend classes wearing the hijab, which they said is their fundamental right.

News Network
February 6,2022

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M P Renukacharya urged the Karnataka government to book sedition cases against three Congress leaders Tanvir Sait, U T Khader and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

The MLA, who intimate photos with a nurse had gone viral, accused the Congress leaders of instigating girl students of the Muslim community to attend classes wearing hijabs.

Speaking to media persons in Honnali town on Sunday, he alleged that some terrorist organisation is behind this development and it wants to harm communal harmony in the state. 

So girl students of the Muslim community started attending classes wearing hijab recently, he said.

He also said that the state government would not allow Karnataka to become Taliban.

Wellwisher
 - 
Sunday, 6 Feb 2022

Arrest this sexy scandal criminal under posco put him behind bar atleast 2years.
Then only he will understood about Indian constitution.
After all nagpur sewak followers of godse.

News Network
February 10,2022

Lucknow, Feb 10: Uttar Pradesh may turn into another Kashmir, Kerala or West Bengal if voters "make a mistake", Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, ahead of the first phase of elections in the state.

"Beware! If you miss, the labour of these five years will be spoiled. It would not take much time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala and Bengal," the chief minister warned Hindus in a video shared by him.

Guaranteeing a "fear-free life" if BJP comes to power, Yogi said, "The time for a big decision has come. In the last five years, the double-engine government of the BJP has done everything with dedication and commitment. You have seen everything and heard everything in detail."

The chief minister also listed various initiatives and projects undertaken by the state government in his tweets, urging voters to vote for the BJP.

Polling is under way in 58 seats of the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly that is spread in 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

Abdullah
 - 
Thursday, 10 Feb 2022

What problem in Kerala?
Kerala is the number one peaceful state in India. UP is the number one intolerance state in India. People should decide are they want like Kerala or UP?

