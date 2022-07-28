Tense situation in Mangaluru; schools, colleges closed in sensitive areas; top cop urges Muslims to offer Friday prayers at homes

Mangaluru, July 29: A tense situation continued to prevail in Surathkal area, prompting the administration to declare holiday for schools and colleges in Panambur, Bajpe, Mulki and Surathkal police station limits on Friday (July 29).
Dakshina Kannada DC has declared holiday for schools and colleges in these police stations on the request of the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.
Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has urged the Muslims in these areas to offer Friday prayers in their homes or at the mosques nearby their homes.
Mohammed Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnaoura-MRPL road on Thursday night without any provocation. The mortal remains have been handed over to the family after the post mortem.
The mortal remains were taken to Muhyuddin Juma Masjid, Mangalapete, Surthkal for final rites. Thousands of people have gathered to participate in the funeral rites.
As many as 19 check posts have been set up in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. Restrictions on movement of traffic will be imposed after 10 pm onwards from Friday.
On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended throughout Mangaluru Commissionerate till 6 am of July 30.
To maintain law and order situation, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered the closure of liquor shops in Surathkal police station limits from 10 am of Friday till 11 pm. He said that there are chances of anti-social elements creating nuisance under the influence of liquor.
