  2. Tense situation in Mangaluru; schools, colleges closed in sensitive areas; top cop urges Muslims to offer Friday prayers at homes

News Network
July 29, 2022

Mangaluru, July 29: A tense situation continued to prevail in Surathkal area, prompting the administration to declare holiday for schools and colleges in Panambur, Bajpe, Mulki and Surathkal police station limits on Friday (July 29). 

Dakshina Kannada DC has declared holiday for schools and colleges in these police stations on the request of the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner has urged the Muslims in these areas to offer Friday prayers in their homes or at the mosques nearby their homes. 

Mohammed Fazil, 23, was stabbed to death by a group of assailants on Krishnaoura-MRPL road on Thursday night without any provocation. The mortal remains have been handed over to the family after the post mortem.

The mortal remains were taken to Muhyuddin Juma Masjid, Mangalapete, Surthkal for final rites. Thousands of people have gathered to participate in the funeral rites.

As many as 19 check posts have been set up in the Mangaluru Commissionerate limits. Restrictions on movement of traffic will be imposed after 10 pm onwards from Friday.

On Thursday night, Section 144 was extended throughout Mangaluru Commissionerate till 6 am of July 30.

To maintain law and order situation, the Commissioner of Police has also ordered the closure of liquor shops in Surathkal police station limits from 10 am of Friday till 11 pm. He said that there are chances of anti-social elements creating nuisance under the influence of liquor. 

coastaldigest.com news network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, July 28: City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 in Surthkal and surrounding areas in the wake of coldblooded murder of a Muslim youth by car-borne assailants. 

Speaking to media persons, the top cop said the prohibitory orders will be in force till 6 a.m. on July 30 under the limits of Surathkal, Panambur, Mulky and Bajpe police stations. 

Liquor shops also will be banned in these areas during this period, he said.

23-year-old Mohammed Fazil was chased and hacked to death when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal in the evening. 

The commissioner vowed to nab the miscreants and urged people not to take law into their own hands.

News Network
July 21,2022

Mangaluru, July 21: The video of students of a reputed college indulging in French-kissing in the presence of other students at a private residence has gone viral on social media stirring a hornet’s nest in Mangaluru city in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada in Karnataka. 

N Shashikumar, Mangaluru Commissioner of Police, stated on Thursday, July 21, that the incident had taken place around six months ago in an apartment near Light House Hill Road in Mangaluru. 

The students were playing a ‘Truth or Dare’ game which led to lip-lock. There were 11 students in the group including three girls. After video went viral, the sexual assault by the boys also came to light.

The police have booked eight male students in a sexual assault case. Of these, a boy aged 17 is said to have uploaded on the social media a video clipping showing two of his classmates indulging in lip lock. 

A case has been registered in the Mangaluru North Police Station for offences punishable under Sections 376, 354, 354 (C) and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code. In addition, the boys have been booked under Sections 4, 8, 12, 13, 17 of PoCSO Act and Sections 66 (E) and 67 of IT Act.

It came to the notice of the school administration and the authorities placed it as evidence before a disciplinary committee, and they informed the police commissioner. The boy who made the video has been detained for questioning. 

According to sources in the police, the student who shot the video, also told them that one of the girls in the group was allegedly sexually assaulted by her male friends during the Truth or Dare game.

The boy also told the police that one of the girls was also sexually assaulted by her friends. 

The police suspected that the boy released the video on social media out of jealousy. The Mangaluru police commissioner who visited their apartment, was informed by the house owner, a woman, that the two boys were “kicked out” two months ago.

“After I found liquor bottles in their trash, I contacted their mothers and kicked them out,” the woman informed the police, saying she was unaware of the video clipping or the Truth or Dare games, because both she and her husband go to work during the day.

The video shows a college boy and a girl coming together and smooching passionately as others in the room cheer them on. Sources said that the group of students held a lip-lock competition among themselves.

The students are seen in uniform and while a young couple kiss each other, others are seen in casual mode, a girl lying on the lap of her college friend. One of the boys is heard calling up the next couple for kissing. Sources say that students belonged to a reputed college and the video had shocked the traditional coastal district and it has also raised concern across the state worrying parents.

The police are also verifying whether the students had consumed drugs while holding the lip-lock competition.

coastaldigest.com news network
July 27,2022

Mangaluru, July 27: The Social Democratic Party of India has accused police of raiding homes and detaining innocent Muslim youths in the wake of the murder of BJP activists at Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.

"Police instead of arresting those involved in the murder of Praveen Nettaru have arrested innocents in order to please the BJP government," SDPI District Secretary Shakir Alake Majalu alleged.

The SDPI also urged police not to allow the Sangh Parivar to take out the procession carrying the body of Praveen. If any violence breaks out, the police should be held accountable, it said. 

Praveen Nettaru, 32, district committee member of BJP Yuva Morcha, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday (July 26) night. As Praveen was an active member of the Sangh Parivar, police suspect that he was murdered in retaliation to the recent murder of a Muslim boy in Bellare.

