Two cars washed away in Chikkamagaluru floods; 50-yr-old man dies, two rescued

Chikkamagaluru, Aug 9: Heavy rains continued unabated in parts of Chikkamagaluru district submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear in the region.

A 50-year-old man was washed away along with the car he was driving in a swollen rivulet while crossing it at Satholi in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna, a resident of Arashinagere.

In a spate incident two people were rescued from inside a car which was washed away in the flood water at Sakharayapattana in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru. The locals broke the windshield of the car and rescued the people who were inside the car.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash across Kodagu district on Tuesday. Huge cracks developed on a hillock situated on the side of the Madikeri-Mangaluru road at Madenadu.

Several electricity poles by the side of the road are in imminent danger of being uprooted in the case of mudslides. Gusty wind have also uprooted several trees and electricity poles in the district.