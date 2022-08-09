  1. Home
  Two cars washed away in Chikkamagaluru floods; 50-yr-old man dies, two rescued

Two cars washed away in Chikkamagaluru floods; 50-yr-old man dies, two rescued

coastaldigest.com news network
August 9, 2022

car.jpg

Chikkamagaluru, Aug 9: Heavy rains continued unabated in parts of Chikkamagaluru district submerging low-lying areas and buildings and throwing normal life out of gear in the region. 

A 50-year-old man was washed away along with the car he was driving in a swollen rivulet while crossing it at Satholi in Narasimharajapura taluk in Chikkamagaluru district.

The deceased has been identified as Prasanna, a resident of Arashinagere.

In a spate incident two people were rescued from inside a car which was washed away in the flood water at Sakharayapattana in Kadur taluk of Chikkamagaluru. The locals broke the windshield of the car and rescued the people who were inside the car. 

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash across Kodagu district on Tuesday. Huge cracks developed on a hillock situated on the side of the Madikeri-Mangaluru road at Madenadu.

Several electricity poles by the side of the road are in imminent danger of being uprooted in the case of mudslides. Gusty wind have also uprooted several trees and electricity poles in the district.

car2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 30,2022
July 30,2022

fazil.jpg

Mangaluru, July 30: The police have so far taken 21 persons into custody for questioning as part of probe into the murder case of Muhhammad Fazil, who was hacked to death on July 28.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar confirmed that at least 21 people from Suratkal, Bajpe, Panambur and Mulki police station limits were taken into custody for inquiry. 

ADGP Alok Kumar is personally taken charge of the investigation and has expressed confidence of arresting the killers soon. 

The police also collecting the information about the mobile calls during the time of murder.

Police sources said that the investigation is being done in all possible angles. CCTV footages from available from nearby shops have also been collected.

23-year-old Fazil was chased and hacked to death by a gang of car-borne assailants when he was standing in front of a shop at Surathkal. 

coastaldigest.com news network
August 2,2022
August 2,2022

bajrangiterrorists.jpg

Mangaluru, Aug 2: Two days after arresting the owner of the car used by the murderers of 23-year-old Muhammad Fazil in Surathkal, the police today managed to arrest six persons directly involved in the crime. 

The accused have been identified as Suhas Shetty Bajpe (29), Mohan Kulai (26), Giridhar Kulai (23), Abhishek Surathkal (23), Deekshith Surathkal (21) and Srinivas Surathkal (23). All of them are closely linked to Bajrang Dal. 

Suhas and Srinivas are already facing 4 more cases against him and Deekshith has 3 cases. Mohan, Giridhar and Abhishek have two cases each. 

According to poilce, they were arrested on Tuesday morning at Udyavar. They will be produced to the court and 14-day police custody will be sought.

Fazil, a resident of Mangalapete, who was work part-time as a cleaner for a HPCL bullet tanker, was brutally hacked to death without any provocation by the on July 28. 

The exact reason for the murder of an innocent man is yet to be revealed by the accused, according to city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar. 

He told media persons that key accused Suhas Shetty, on July 26, had discussed with other miscreants about killing someone and identified 7 targets. 

On July 27, the miscreants contacted Ajith Crasta and convinced him that they would provide him Rs 15,000 within three days if he provides his car. That day Suhas reportedly stayed in one of his friend’s residence in Kavoor. 

On July 28, Suhas left early in the morning with weapons to Bantwal's Karinjeshwar temple, while three other accused had to appear in the court in a case. They had a discussion near the court where Fazil’s name was finalised as the target. Meanwhile, Mohan bought Ajith’s car.

The accused then went to a canteen in Surathkal and had discussion there. Later they had lunch at a bar in Kinnigoli. Two of them were closely monitoring Fazil’s movements.

The accused located Fazil at Surathkal. Suhas, Mohan and Abhishek were the assailants. Giridhar was driving the car. Deekshith was seated in the car, while Srinivas tried to protect the accused from the public during the murder. The six accused then escaped towards Palimar. They abandoned the car and escaped in another car to a hide-out, the police said.

