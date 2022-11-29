Udupi: 17-yr-old PU girl ends life over low score in exam

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Two days after senior BJP leaders were seen sharing stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunil, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel today said that the contractor killer has no place in the saffron party.
Responding to the speculation that Sunil would join the BJP to make his political debut, Kateel, who is also the MP of Dakshina Kannada, said: “At no cost will ‘Silent’ Sunil be allowed to join the party.”
BJP MPs PC Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar and Bengaluru South BJP president N R Ramesh were seen with ‘Silent’ Sunil at a blood donation camp held at Chamarajpet.
Once Bengaluru’s most feared contract killer, Sunil claims to have shunned the world of crime and taken to social service. He is said to be considering entering politics. At the camp, he was seen wearing a saffron shawl.
Kateel said he would look into how BJP leaders ended up at the event where ‘Silent’ Sunil was present.
“I will seek an explanation from party leaders who attended the event,” Kateel said. “Going forward, party leaders should make sure such incidents do not repeat. All matters should be brought to the party’s notice,” he said.
The BJP, Kateel said, does not tolerate extremists, terrorists and people with a criminal background.
The Congress has attacked the BJP over the episode. “BJP’s recipe for Bangaloreans,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said. “Rowdy sheeters who can’t be found in raid by police are found with BJP leaders on public platform, joining politics and inspired by Modi. Those involved in “betting” in the past, now also inspired by BJP & Modi,” he said in a tweet.
