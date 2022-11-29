  1. Home
Udupi: 17-yr-old PU girl ends life over low score in exam

News Network
November 29, 2022

Udupi, Nov 29: A teenage girl reportedly ended her life at her residence for academic reasons. 

The deceased has been identified as Tripti (17), a resident of Perdoor in Udupi district. She was a first PU science stream student of a private college.

It is learnt that she died by suicide in the bedroom of her house.

Sources said that she was good in studies but was dejected as she got low scores in a recent examination.

A case is registered in jurisdictional Hiriadka police station and investigations are on. 

News Network
November 23,2022

zakirnaik.jpg

New Delhi, Nov 23: Qatar, on Wednesday, informed the government of India through diplomatic channels that self-exiled multi-religion scholar Dr Zakir Naik was not officially invited to attend the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup held in Doha on November 20, 2022.  It added that deliberate "disinformation" was being spread by third countries to spoil India-Qatar ties.

It is to be noted that Dr Naik, who claims that he was targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government in India for communal and political reasons, is expected to give multiple religious lectures throughout the FIFA World Cup tournament.

On Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Savio Rodrigues appealed to the government, Indian Football Associations and Indians travelling to Qatar to boycott the FIFA World Cup 2022. Rodrigues took to the microblogging platform Twitter to urge Indians to boycott FIFA World Cup 2022. 

The BJP leader claimed that Dr Naik is a "terror sympathiser" and an "Indian fugitive wanted on money-laundering and hate speeches charges" and added that Dr Naik is instrumental in spreading “Islamic radicalism” and hate leading to terror.  

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri also said on Tuesday that India will raise the issue of Dr Zakir Naik's attendance at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and that swift action will be taken.

Dr Zakir Naik, a physician-turned-preacher reportedly left India in 2016 and moved to Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency. Dr Naik is banned in the UK and Canada for political reasons. 

News Network
November 15,2022

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 15: Reacting to the recent notices sent by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, party MP D.K. Suresh on Tuesday said that it was a ploy to suppress powerful leaders during election time.

Talking to reporters, the Bengaluru Rural MP said: "This is being done to demoralize leaders who are powerful during elections. The IT and ED raids and actions are carried out as per instructions of the Central BJP government in the states which are headed for elections. It is a common phenomenon.

"As a member of the Assembly, Shivakumar will have to attend probes. He has to be within the legal framework. Whatever may be the circumstance, filing of FIR's, summoning or troubling in whatever way, Shivakumar is ready."

Suresh further said that there was no question of getting scared when there is no mistake committed.

"All cooperation would be extended for the probe. We are ready to face any case," he reiterated.

Along with Shivakumar, the ED has also summoned Suresh to New Delhi.

Suresh is the younger brother of Shivakumar and managed to win one of the three seats in the last parliamentary elections.

All remaining seats were swept by the BJP.

The ED's notice to Shivakumar during the Bharat Jodo Yatra was also debated.

Shivakumar had stated that he was summoned deliberately to New Delhi.

News Network
November 29,2022

rowdies.jpg

Bengaluru, Nov 29: Two days after senior BJP leaders were seen sharing stage with notorious rowdy ‘Silent’ Sunil, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel today said that the contractor killer has no place in the saffron party. 

Responding to the speculation that Sunil would join the BJP to make his political debut, Kateel, who is also the MP of Dakshina Kannada, said: “At no cost will ‘Silent’ Sunil be allowed to join the party.” 

BJP MPs PC Mohan, Tejasvi Surya, Chickpet MLA Uday Garudachar and Bengaluru South BJP president N R Ramesh were seen with ‘Silent’ Sunil at a blood donation camp held at Chamarajpet.

Once Bengaluru’s most feared contract killer, Sunil claims to have shunned the world of crime and taken to social service. He is said to be considering entering politics. At the camp, he was seen wearing a saffron shawl.

Kateel said he would look into how BJP leaders ended up at the event where ‘Silent’ Sunil was present. 

“I will seek an explanation from party leaders who attended the event,” Kateel said. “Going forward, party leaders should make sure such incidents do not repeat. All matters should be brought to the party’s notice,” he said. 

The BJP, Kateel said, does not tolerate extremists, terrorists and people with a criminal background.

The Congress has attacked the BJP over the episode. “BJP’s recipe for Bangaloreans,” AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said. “Rowdy sheeters who can’t be found in raid by police are found with BJP leaders on public platform, joining politics and inspired by Modi. Those involved in “betting” in the past, now also inspired by BJP & Modi,” he said in a tweet. 

