  2. Udupi MLA claims 2000 ‘trainers’ arrived to help hijab girls, demands NIA probe

News Network
February 11, 2022

Udupi, Feb 11: BJP leader and local MLA Raghupathi Bhat has demanded an NIA probe into the Karnataka Hijab row that attracted the global attention. 

Addressing media persons the MLA, without any proof, claimed that, "around 1500 to 2000 trainers have arrived from Hyderabad and Kerala to frame the strategies to fight for Hijab. There is information that some trainers had even come to Udupi from Hyderabad."

The MLA said he has written a letter to the state government demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. "The entire issue is a conspiracy by some international forces. The strategy was formulated in November 2021 and the agitation was taken up after a well-planned strategy. The truth will come out only with a high-level inquiry and the probe should be handed over to the NIA," he said.

Lashing out at the Muslim girl, who are protesting for hijab, the MLA said that they have become puppets in the hands of the "Tukade gang". "All these activities were well planned and the role of the Tukade gang is clearly visible. There is a need to stop these forces from misleading the students," he said. Bhat accused the PFI and CFI of using agitating girls to disrupt the peace in the country.

News Network
February 9,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 9: As the Karnataka High Court resumed its hearing on the heated hijab row, gatherings and protests near educational institutes have been prohibited in Bengaluru for the next two weeks. 

The city police imposed Section 144 near schools and colleges.

"Gatherings, agitations or protest of any type within the area of 200-meter radius from the gate(s) of schools, PU colleges, degree colleges or other similar educational institutions in Bengaluru city, prohibited for two weeks with immediate effect," read an order by the Police Department, Govt of Karnataka.

News Network
February 11,2022

Udupi, Feb 11: Parents of six Muslim girl students, who are protesting for their right to wear hijab at the pre-university college in Udupi, have lodged a complaint with the police that the personal details of their children are being shared by some people on social media.

The parents, who submitted a complaint to the Udupi district Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan, sought action against those sharing the details of the girls, including their mobile numbers, in the public domain.

The parents have expressed fear that miscreants might use the details to threaten the girls.

Vishnuvardhan said the girls’ parents have submitted a written complaint to him. Documentary evidence of the information available online has been sought from them and appropriate action will be taken once it is received, he said.

It is suspected that the college authorities might have leaked the details of the girls. 

The chairman of the College's Development Committee (CDC) is Udupi’s BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who has been maintaining since December 2021 that Muslim students in hijab are not allowed inside classrooms. 

According to those girls, the admission documents were submitted only to the college and nowhere else.

News Network
January 31,2022

Bengaluru, Jan 31: Mohammed Haris Nalapad took charge as Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) president on Monday. He has replaced Raksha Ramaiah.

He inaugurated his office with rituals as per Hindu, Muslim and Christian customs. 

Speaking to reporters, Nalapad said a formal event to mark the start of his tenure as KPYCC president will be held at the Congress’ office on February 10. “I requested Raksha Ramaiah and assumed office today, instead of starting from February 1,” he said. 

Mohammed’s father and Shantinagar MLA N A Haris said he will be happy if his son can attract more youth to the Congress and strengthen the party. “There shouldn’t be any groupism. I am confident Nalapad will do this,” he said. 

In the January 2021 KPYCC presidential election, Nalapad secured more votes (64,203) than Ramaiah (57,271). Still, Ramaiah was declared the winner while Nalapad was disqualified because of the 2018 assault case. The Congress said Ramaiah will be president till January 31, after which Nalapad will take over. 

