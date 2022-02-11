Udupi MLA claims 2000 ‘trainers’ arrived to help hijab girls, demands NIA probe

Udupi, Feb 11: BJP leader and local MLA Raghupathi Bhat has demanded an NIA probe into the Karnataka Hijab row that attracted the global attention.

Addressing media persons the MLA, without any proof, claimed that, "around 1500 to 2000 trainers have arrived from Hyderabad and Kerala to frame the strategies to fight for Hijab. There is information that some trainers had even come to Udupi from Hyderabad."

The MLA said he has written a letter to the state government demanding a thorough investigation into the incident. "The entire issue is a conspiracy by some international forces. The strategy was formulated in November 2021 and the agitation was taken up after a well-planned strategy. The truth will come out only with a high-level inquiry and the probe should be handed over to the NIA," he said.

Lashing out at the Muslim girl, who are protesting for hijab, the MLA said that they have become puppets in the hands of the "Tukade gang". "All these activities were well planned and the role of the Tukade gang is clearly visible. There is a need to stop these forces from misleading the students," he said. Bhat accused the PFI and CFI of using agitating girls to disrupt the peace in the country.