  Udupi suicide case: CM Siddaramaiah fined, asked to appear before court over 2022 protest against Eshwarappa

Udupi suicide case: CM Siddaramaiah fined, asked to appear before court over 2022 protest against Eshwarappa

February 6, 2024

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, February 6, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Congress leaders including CM Siddaramaiah over their presence in a protest demanding the resignation and arrest of the then Minister KS Eshwarappa in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case in April 2022.

According to reports, Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and asked them to appear physically before the people's representatives' court. 

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear on 6th March, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on 7th March, Congress Karnataka in-charge RS Surjewala on 11th and heavy industries minister MB Patil on 15th March.

Congress leaders including the present CM participated in a protest on April 2022, demanding KS Eshwarappa's arrest in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case.

On April 14, Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, were apprehended in Bengaluru while marching toward the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Their protest aimed at pressing for the demand related to the resignation of the then Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Earlier, a 37-year-old contractor died by suicide in a lodge in Udupi in 2022. At the time of his death, the contractor left behind a WhatsApp message alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a commission for the release of funds for civil works undertaken by the contractor at Belagavi. 

Last year, Karnataka HC granted an interim stay on the proceedings in the case against CM Siddaramaiah for holding the protest march in 2022.

January 30,2024

Nanjangud: Around 30 individuals, including police personnel, were injured as members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities clashed in Karnataka's Hallere village, over erecting a board on naming a road after Dr B R Ambedkar, on Monday night.

A few vehicles and houses were also damaged as a result.

The injured, including women and children, were shifted to the Krishna Rajendra (KR) Hospital in Mysuru, after being administered first aid at the Nanjangud Taluk Hospital.

A difference of opinion on naming a road after Ambedkar in Hallere had been brewing over the past couple of months. Earlier, there were verbal clashes over the issue as well.

The members of the Nayaka community have had an objection, saying that their houses were on the edge of road.

SC community members tried to erect the board, around 7 pm on Monday, citing that they had the permission of the Grama Panchayat. This led to the clash.

What began as a verbal clash turned violent, with the villagers attacking each other. They resorted to stone pelting and using sticks, leaving women and children injured.

Vehicles parked on the road, including a school bus, were damaged. The roof tiles of a few houses were damaged as well. Police personnel, who intervened, to ease the situation, also sustained injuries in the clash.

February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A middle aged non-resident Indian from Udupi district, who works in Kuwait, has gone missing after he reported boarded a homeward flight in Muscat around 20 days ago. 

Francis Ravi D’ Souza (55) hailing from Shankarapura, Moodabettu, Kaup taluk, had taken a month-long vacation from his company in Kuwait to visit home. 

According to his wife, who has approached Kaup police, D’Souza had informed her on January 9 that he had started his journey from Kuwait to Muscat. 

He was supposed to take another flight to Dubai and then return India. However, on January 10 he informed his wife that he missed the Dubai-bound flight from Muscat and asked her to buy a new ticket for his travel to India.

She booked a new ticket for him on January 11 and had also informed his wife that he had indeed boarded the flight from Muscat. However, he has not reached home and has gone missing ever since.

Francis Ravi D’Souza is five feet nine inches tall with a wheatish complexion. He is able to converse in Kannada, Tulu, Konkani, Hindi, English, Malayalam, Arabic and Tamil languages. 

Those who get to know his whereabouts are requested to inform Kaup police station over phone on 0820-2551033 or Kaup police circle inspector's office on 0820-2572333, DSP office: 08258-231333, SP's office: 0820-2534777 or police control room 0820-2526444, stated a press release from Kaup police sub-inspector. 

February 6,2024

Dehradun, Feb 6: Individuals in, or planning to enter, live-in relationships in Uttarakhand must register themselves with district officials once the Uniform Civil Code becomes law, with parental consent required for those below the age of 21 who wish to live together. Mandatory registration of such relationships extends to individuals who "any resident of Uttarakhand... in a live-in relationship outside the State".

Live-in relationships will not be registered in cases that are "against public policy and morality", if one partner is married or in another relationship, if one partner is a minor, and if consent of one partner was obtained by "coercion, fraud, or misrepresentation (with regard to identity)".

A senior official said a website is being prepped to accept details of live-in relationship, which will be verified with the District Registrar, who will conduct a "summary inquiry" to establish the validity of the relationship. To do so, he may summon either or both partners, or anybody else.
Should registration be refused, the Registrar must inform in writing his/her reasons.

The "termination" of registered live-in relationships requires a written statement, in a "prescribed format" that can invite police investigation if the Registrar feels reasons for the relationship ending are "incorrect" or "suspicious". Parents or guardians of those under 21 will also be informed.

Failure to submit live-in relationship declarations, or providing false information, could land one in jail for three months, a fine of ₹ 25,000, or both. Anyone who fails to register a live-in relationship will face a maximum of six months in jail, be fined ₹ 25,000, or both. Even a delay in registration, by as little as a month, will trigger a jail term of up to three months, a fine of ₹ 10,000, or both.

Among other key points in the section on live-in relationships in the Uniform Civil Code that was tabled in the Uttarakhand Assembly Tuesday morning are that children born out of live-in relationships will receive legal recognition; i.e., they "shall be a legitimate child of the couple".

