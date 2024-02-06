Udupi suicide case: CM Siddaramaiah fined, asked to appear before court over 2022 protest against Eshwarappa

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, February 6, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Congress leaders including CM Siddaramaiah over their presence in a protest demanding the resignation and arrest of the then Minister KS Eshwarappa in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case in April 2022.

According to reports, Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and asked them to appear physically before the people's representatives' court.

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear on 6th March, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on 7th March, Congress Karnataka in-charge RS Surjewala on 11th and heavy industries minister MB Patil on 15th March.

Congress leaders including the present CM participated in a protest on April 2022, demanding KS Eshwarappa's arrest in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case.

On April 14, Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, were apprehended in Bengaluru while marching toward the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Their protest aimed at pressing for the demand related to the resignation of the then Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Earlier, a 37-year-old contractor died by suicide in a lodge in Udupi in 2022. At the time of his death, the contractor left behind a WhatsApp message alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a commission for the release of funds for civil works undertaken by the contractor at Belagavi.

Last year, Karnataka HC granted an interim stay on the proceedings in the case against CM Siddaramaiah for holding the protest march in 2022.