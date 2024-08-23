Udupi: Temple staff arrested for killing wife over domestic dispute

Udupi, Aug 23: In a heartbreaking turn of events, a young marriage has ended in tragedy after a domestic dispute escalated to fatal violence early Friday morning in Saligrama Karkada Paduvali, Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district.

Kiran Upadhyaya, 40, was taken into custody following the death of his wife, Jayashree, 30. The couple had been living in a rented house for the last three months. The accused is said to a chef at a Hindu temple in the locality.

Locals describe a turbulent relationship marked by frequent quarrels, and tragically, these tensions reached a devastating climax on Friday morning. During what appears to have been another heated argument, Jayashree suffered a fatal blow to the head, ending her life far too soon.

Her body has been transferred to the Ajjarkad district hospital mortuary as the community mourns the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short.

A case has been registered at the Kota police station, and the investigation is ongoing.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of unresolved conflicts and the importance of seeking help in moments of crisis.