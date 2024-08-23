  1. Home
  2. Udupi: Temple staff arrested for killing wife over domestic dispute

Udupi: Temple staff arrested for killing wife over domestic dispute

News Network
August 23, 2024

Udupi, Aug 23: In a heartbreaking turn of events, a young marriage has ended in tragedy after a domestic dispute escalated to fatal violence early Friday morning in Saligrama Karkada Paduvali, Brahmavar taluk, Udupi district.

Kiran Upadhyaya, 40, was taken into custody following the death of his wife, Jayashree, 30. The couple had been living in a rented house for the last three months. The accused is said to a chef at a Hindu temple in the locality. 

Locals describe a turbulent relationship marked by frequent quarrels, and tragically, these tensions reached a devastating climax on Friday morning. During what appears to have been another heated argument, Jayashree suffered a fatal blow to the head, ending her life far too soon.

Her body has been transferred to the Ajjarkad district hospital mortuary as the community mourns the loss of a young woman whose life was cut short.

A case has been registered at the Kota police station, and the investigation is ongoing.

This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the devastating effects of unresolved conflicts and the importance of seeking help in moments of crisis.

News Network
August 17,2024

Mangaluru: In an exciting development for adventure enthusiasts, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has lifted the ban on trekking in the Netravati Peak area within the Belthangady Wildlife Range of Kudremukh National Park, as well as in other parts of the district. 

This decision, announced on Saturday, reopens opportunities for nature lovers to explore the region's breathtaking landscapes.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan MP confirmed that trekking to the district's hilly ranges and peaks, along with other adventure activities conducted by homestays, resorts, and the forest department, can now resume. However, he emphasized the need for necessary precautionary measures to ensure the safety of participants.

The ban was initially imposed to safeguard the public from potential hazards, such as landslides, lightning, and tree falls, brought on by heavy monsoon rains. Following a comprehensive report from the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) of the Kudremukh Wildlife Division in Karkala, the administration deemed it safe to lift the restrictions.

With the ban now lifted, thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts can once again immerse themselves in the district's stunning natural beauty, all while adhering to safety guidelines.

coastaldigest.com news network
August 16,2024

Mangaluru, Aug 16: The Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) extended a warm and heartfelt felicitation to Dr U T Ifthikar Ali on Friday, August 16, celebrating his recent appointment as the Karnataka State President of the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP). The event, which highlighted Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s significant achievements, took place in the elegant setting of the Ocean Pearl Hotel auditorium in Mangaluru.

In his address following the felicitation, Dr. Ifthikar Ali humbly shared his decision to decline many of the governmental perks associated with his position, opting only for an office in Bengaluru that would enable him to better serve the people. He expressed his unwavering commitment to working for the benefit of the deserving, regardless of background or status.

Dr. Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be) University, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he lauded Dr. Ifthikar Ali as a beacon of inspiration for the youth, expressing confidence that his new role would amplify his efforts to serve the community with dedication and integrity.

Presiding over the ceremony, Dr. S M Rasheed, Chairman of BCCI, spoke highly of Dr. Ifthikar Ali’s future prospects. He conveyed his hope to see him eventually represent Dakshina Kannada as a member of the Lok Sabha, underscoring the potential impact of his leadership.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Ifthikar Ali holds several other esteemed positions, including Syndicate Member of Rajiv Gandhi Health University, State President of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, President of the Sports and Fitness Training Federation of India, and President of the UT Fareed Foundation.

The event was attended by a distinguished group of BCCI office bearers and community leaders, including Mansoor Ahmed Azad, Shaukat Shauri, Mumtaz Ali, Muhammad Haris, Abdul Razzak Goltamajalu, A H Muhammad, Abdullah Monu, Badruddeen Delta, Muhammad Arabi, Rahim Karnire, Hameed Kuliyar, Altaf Khateeb, H Muhammad, Lateef Mulky, P Hashir, Iqbal Ahmed Bengaluru, Dr. Yusuf Dubai, Dr. Kaup Muhammad, Ibrahim Gadiyar, Ibrahim Kodhichal, Haidar Parthippady, K Ashraf, Asgar Deccan, Riaz Bava, and many others.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Qur'an by Hafiz Hasan Sheikh, setting a reflective tone for the gathering. Nisar Fakir Muhammad from BCCI extended a warm welcome to the attendees, while General Secretary Muhammad Imtiaz managed the proceedings with poise and offered the vote of thanks. Rafeeq Master skillfully compered the event, ensuring its smooth flow.

News Network
August 20,2024

In the heart of Mangaluru, a new chapter in the city's sporting legacy is about to unfold. The football ground attached to the historic Nehru Maidan, long a cradle of athletic aspirations, is on the cusp of a magnificent transformation. 

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has unveiled an ambitious project to turn the adjoining football ground into a state-of-the-art artificial turf, a venture that promises to elevate the game of football in the region to unprecedented heights.

With an investment of approximately Rs 2.2 crore, this initiative is more than just an upgrade—it's a commitment to nurturing the talent of tomorrow. The new artificial turf will offer local players, especially the budding footballers, a premium surface to hone their skills, fostering a new generation of football excellence.

Arun Prabha KS, the General Manager (Technical) of MSCL, shared the excitement surrounding this project. "The artificial turf will be ready within two months of commencing the work. We are set to officially launch this project soon, with Speaker T Khader gracing the occasion," he revealed. "Despite initial delays due to heavy rains and the ongoing monsoon league tournament, we are now ready to break ground. Once completed, this ground will be a full-fledged football turf, suitable for all levels of competition."

The meticulous planning and dedication that has gone into this project reflect MSCL's unwavering commitment to the sport. The conversion of Nehru Maidan’s football ground into a cutting-edge facility is not merely about providing a better playing surface; it’s about igniting the passion of football in Mangaluru and offering a stage where dreams can come alive.

As the city eagerly awaits the inauguration, the anticipation is palpable. The Nehru Maidan is set to become more than just a field—it will be the emerald heart of Mangaluru's football dreams, a place where the future of the sport in this region will take root and flourish.

