  2. Udupi’s Sambratha Shetty among 5 Indians to attend US govt’s 'Leaders Lead on-Demand' program

March 15, 2023

Udupi, Mar 15: Sambratha Shetty, a resident of Udupi’s Kemmannu, has been chosen to participate in the ‘Leaders Lead on-Demand’ program organized by the US Federal government.

Sambratha Shetty, wife of Dr Roshan Shetty, is the daughter of businessman Sampathkumar Shetty and Mamatha Shetty. 

Currently she is the chief operating officer of Pinaji Foundation. She holds a patent for a nasal spray that she has developed. 

Apart from Sambratha, four other individuals from India would be participating in the program. 

The other selected candidates include Pranay Kotasthane from Bengaluru, two individuals from New Delhi, and one from Kolkata.

March 3,2023

Bengaluru, Mar 3: After arresting Channagiri BJP MLA K Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashanth Kumar MV, a chief accountant in BWSSB have conducted raids on his residence in Dollars Colony, the Lokayukta police seized around Rs 6 crore in cash from his residence. 

The police also conducted raid on the residence of IAS officer Mahesh M, managing director of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KS&DL) in Banashankari, but nothing much was found at his residence.

According to Lokayukta officials, the raids were conducted late Thursday night and are continuing. 

Prashanth was caught red-handed by the Lokayukta police after he accepted a Rs 40 lakh bribe in mStudio on Crescent Road on Thursday evening.

The raids were conducted under the supervision of Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao, Inspector General of Police, and Ashok K V, Superintendent of Police, Lokayukta, Bengaluru.

The total amount seized in the trap and raid is around Rs 8.02 crore as of now. Both Prashanth and his father Madal Virupakshappa, chairman of KS&DL, are accused in the case.

According to sources, the police are going to serve notice to Virupakshappa after completing the raids and are going to question him.

The police are also verifying various documents belonging to the property of Prashanth a nd are also accessing the value of the goldjewellery, silver articles, other household articles, and movable assets.

The police are going to produce before a court Prashanth and four others arrested in the case including his relative Siddesh, his accountant Surendra, and Nikolas and Gangadhar, who had gone to give him Rs 72 lakh when Lokayukta police laid the trap.

Shreyas Kashyap, who runs a private firm supplying raw materials, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta police. Prashanth had demanded Rs 81 lakh bribe from Kashyap and his partner Murthy. He was caught accepting Rs 40 lakh of the total bribe, which is the 30 per cent commission for a contract for supplying raw materials to KS&DL. 

The bribe was demanded to release the purchase order. Prashanth had collected bribes on behalf of his father according to Lokayukta police.

March 3,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 3: A galaxy of Beary achievers were felicitated for their remarkable achievements in varied fields as the three-day ‘Beary Mela’ organised by the Bearys Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) was inaugurated at Town Hall in Mangaluru today showcasing the community’s culture, heritage and entrepreneurship quality.

Nissar Ahmed, co-founder and chairman of Presidency Group of Institutions, Zakariya Jokatte, NRI entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mohammed Arabi Kumble, founder and chairman of MAK Group, Shihab Kalandar Mohammad, director, Novigo Solutions, Mansoor Ahmed, entrepreneur and Dr Anjum Ifthikar, Gynaecologist and gynaecological oncologist, were honoured with ‘Beary award’ for their contributions in different fields. 

Inaugurating the stage programme, U T Khader, Deputy leader of Congress Legislative Party in Karnataka Assembly and Managluru MLA, said that it was the responsibility of the government to ensure protection, justice and respect for the Beary community which has immensely contributed towards the development of the coastal region. 

Around 150 stalls are put up at the mela, which was inaugurated by entrepreneur and JD(S) MLC B M Farookh.

BCCI chairperson S M Rashid Haji presided over the event. B.M. Mumtaz Ali, convener of the mela, who delivered welcome address, said that the Beary community has worked for development of the region and has made significant contribution to industry, education and other sectors. 

Mangaluru South MLA Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru Mayor Jayanand Anchan, Muslim Central Committee chairman K S Mohammed Masood, former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, entrepreneur Kanachur Monu and a galaxy of dignitaries from various walks of life were present.

A women entrepreneur meet will be hosted on March 4, followed by family business talk session, and Beary cultural programme. A job mela is scheduled on March 5. There will be a ‘Bol Beary Bol’ talent show, followed by another round of Beary cultural programmes.

March 6,2023

Puttur, Mar 6: A middle aged man lost his life when a speeding police jeep collided with a two-wheeler on the Mani-Mysuru national highway near Sampya in Puttur taluk of Dakshina Kannada last night.  

The deceased has been identified as B Laxmana Naik, 50, the CEO of an agricultural cooperative bank at Arlapadavu, and a resident of Kote under Panaje village.

Naik was traveling towards Arlapadavu when a police jeep coming from the opposition direction collided head-on with his motorbike.

Naik is survived by wife and two daughters. It is said that the police jeep belonged to DAR and a sleuths of National Investigation Agencies were on board the vehicle. 

A case has been registered and investigations are underway. 

