  2. UT Khader to be the Speaker of Karnataka Assembly

May 23, 2023

After the finalisation of Karnataka Chief Minister and its cabinet, Congress leader UT Khader was nominated as the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Monday. UT Khader won the Vidhan Sabha election for the fifth time. He is likely to file a nomination for the post on Tuesday morning.

Formalities of signing the nomination papers extending support to the leader will be done by CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

The nomination has come as a surprise as there were rumours of names like RV Deshpande, TB Jayachandra, and HK Patil to be announced as the next Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. According to reports, State Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and National General Secretary KC Venugopal met UT Khader and discussed the matter with him.

The senior Congress leader held the position of deputy opposition leader in the last assembly. This year he won the election from Mangalore Constituency in Dakshin Kannada district. During the cabinet reshuffle scheduled to take place after two years, UT Khader was promised to offer a ministerial position by the Congress party, reports local media. 

The nomination of UT Khader for the role of speaker reflects Congress' focus on providing opportunities to minority community leaders. The party is also trying to maintain their representation in important positions.

Karnataka's victory worked as a major morale booster for the Congress and the rest of the opposition parties. The oath-taking ceremony of the Karnataka CM and cabinet turned into a show of opposition strength when several opposition leaders including, Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar, Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, NCP leader Sharad Kumar, etc.

The opposition is actively trying to unite to prepare for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on Monday said that the opposition will hold a meeting with a large number of opposition leaders soon. As of now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leading the charge of uniting the opposition parties against the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of next year's Lok Sabha Polls.

May 22,2023

Mangaluru, May 22: A condolence meet in memory of the 158 passengers who lost their lives in the Air India Express crash that happened here on May 22, 2010 was organized today by the Dakshina Kannada district administration, New Mangalore Port Authority and Airports Authority of India at the air crash memorial site in Kuloor, here.

Deputy Commissioner Ravi Kumar M R, MCC Commissioner Channabasappa K and Additional DC Krishnamurthy were among those who paid homage by offering floral tributes.

DK DC Ravi Kumar said that observing the anniversary of the crash was painful. "It is an occasion to remember that all are with the families of the deceased," he said.

Recalling the incident, one of the family members of a victim said “we realised that a mishap has happened only after reaching the airport on that fateful day. By the time we reached the airport, everything was over''.

Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway in Mangaluru and plunged into a gorge before bursting into flames.  Only eight passengers survived the crash. Twelve bodies could not be identified. After DNA tests failed, the 12 bodies were buried at the site near Kuloor bridge, adjacent to River Phalguni, and a memorial was constructed.

May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming. “Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election.

“Our ground report says we will win with absolute majority. Let us wait till May 13 (when the counting will happening),” the CM said.

To a question about the Congress being buoyed by the voter turnout, and seeing it is a positive sign for the party, Bommai replied that it is the other way round.

"See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas."

Those votes are coming to the BJP, he said. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party. 

May 13,2023

Mangaluru, May 13: The Bharatiya Janata Party, which had won seven out of eight seats in Dakshina Kannada districts in 2018 assembly polls, has managed to retain most of them in 2023. While U T Khader of Congress has recorded fifth consecutive victory in Mangaluru, BJP candidates won in Mangaluru South, Mangaluru North, Moodbidri, Bantwal, Beltangady and Sullia constituencies. In Puttur, Congress candidate Ashok Kumar Rai defeated his closes rival Arun Puttila, an idependant candidate by a thin margin. 

Mangaluru (Ullal)
U T Khader (INC) 82637
Sathish Kumpala (BJP) 59660
Riyaz Farangipete (SDPI) 13837
Mohammed Ashraf (AAP) 281

Mangaluru South:
J R Lobo (INC) 52218
Vedavyas Kamath (BJP) 73579    
Sumathi S Hegde (JDS) 494
Santhosh Kamath (AAP) 551

Mangaluru North    
Inayath Ali (INC) 70609
Dr Bharath Y Shetty (BJP) 101004
Mohiuddin Bava (JDS) 5256
Sandeep P Shetty (AAP) 425

Moodbidri    
Mithun Rai (INC) 59284
Umanath Kotian (BJP) 81680    
Dr Amarashree Shetty (JDS)  1212
Vijayanath Vittala Shetty (AAP) 486

Bantwal    
Ramanath Rai (INC) 85042
Rajesh Naik (BJP) 93324
Prakash Gomes (JDS) 359
Mohammed Illiyas (SDPI) 4719

Beltangady    
Rakshith Shivram (INC) 82788
Harish Poonja (BJP) 101004
Ashraf (JDS) 550
Akbar Belthangady (SDPI) 2502

Puttur    
Ashok Kumar Rai (INC) 64687
Asha Timmappa Gowda (BJP) 36526
Arun Puttila (Ind) 61336
Shafi Bellare (SDPI) 2624

Sullia    
G Krishnappa (INC) 63037
Bhagirathi Murulya (BJP) 93911
H L Venkatesh (JDS) 1644
Sumana (AAP) 1428

