  2. ‘We failed in spite of PM Modi’s efforts’: CM Bommai concedes defeat as Congress widens lead in Karnataka polls

News Network
May 13, 2023

Bengaluru, May 13: The BJP has not been able to make the mark, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Saturday as the Congress was striding towards victory in the state assembly elections.

According to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, the Congress is leading in 127 of the 224 assembly seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 68. The JD-S is leading in 22 seats.

"We have not been able to make the mark, in spite of a lot of effort put in by everyone, including the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and workers of the party," Bommai said.

News Network
May 13,2023

Hailing the Bharat Jodo Yatra's role for its success in the Karnataka assembly polls, the Congress on Saturday said in the clash of narratives between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the yatra, the cross-country foot march is a "clear winner".

The Rahul Gandhi-led 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' entered Karnataka on September 30 at Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district. It passed through Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur, traversing a distance of over 500 km in about 22 days in the state.
 
The march had seen massive crowds during its stay in the state with people from all walks of life joining it. It was hailed as a success but many had raised questions over its electoral impact.

Many in the party feel it has played a critical role in boosting the Congress' electoral fortunes in the state and its impact is there for everyone to see.

Talking about the yatra's role in Cong's performance in the southern state, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh told PTI, "It was the Sanjeevini for the party. It energised the organisation and instilled a deep sense of unity and solidarity among leaders and workers."
 
"The Bharat Jodo Yatra started a particular narrative in Indian politics which the people of India were waiting for," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said when asked about the yatra factor.

"In Karnataka, the Bharat Jodo Yatra spent about 22 days. If you remember the visuals of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi being drenched in the rain and continuing his speech in October, I think these visuals have stayed in people's mind," he told PTI.

The message of the yatra has resonated across the country but more so in Karnataka, Khera said while also crediting the poll campaigns run by former party chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"The guidance that we all got from our seasoned leader Mr Kharge (Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge), the result is there for everyone to see," he added.

Referring to the Kanyakumari to Kashmir campaign headed by Rahul Gandhi who walked some 3,000 km over three months, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohammed said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra made a lot of difference.

Asked if the yatra had passed the test of electoral impact, Khera said the foot march had nothing to do with elections.

He, however, said, "Elections are a clash of narratives, in the clash of narratives between Narendra Modi versus Bharat Jodo Yatra, I think the Bharat Jodo Yatra is a clear winner."

News Network
May 11,2023

Bengaluru, May 11: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.

He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming. “Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election.

“Our ground report says we will win with absolute majority. Let us wait till May 13 (when the counting will happening),” the CM said.

To a question about the Congress being buoyed by the voter turnout, and seeing it is a positive sign for the party, Bommai replied that it is the other way round.

"See, more number of voters turning out is always better for the BJP, not the Congress. It shows that lot of people who otherwise do not vote have voted especially in the urban areas."

Those votes are coming to the BJP, he said. Most exit polls on Wednesday predicted a close contest between the Congress and the BJP in the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly polls with many pollsters giving an edge to the grand old party. 

News Network
May 12,2023

HDK.jpg

Bengaluru, May 12: Amidst possibility of fractured mandate in Karnataka polls, JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy said he is ready to enter into an alliance with either the BJP or Congress depending on which party fulfils his conditions.

Kumaraswamy’s offer is in the context of seven out of 10 exit polls coming out on poll day on Wednesday indicating a fractured mandate while showing Congress as the single-largest party.

Speaking before leaving for Singapore for a quick break before counting day (Saturday), Kumaraswamy described the exit polls -- several of them project a major climbdown for the JD(S) -- as manipulative.

“I am still confident of winning 50 seats. This time, I will go with the party that agrees to fulfil my conditions,” Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy’s conditions stem from the hiccups he faced when he became the chief minister twice under coalition governments, once with the BJP (2006) and then Congress (2018). This time, he wants to ensure that his conditions are met before signing up for an alliance.

Broadly, Kumaraswamy’s condition is that as the chief minister he should have a free hand to run the government.

Specifically, Kumaraswamy wants JD(S) lawmakers to get plum portfolios like water resources, power and public works. He is firm that his coalition partner should allow him to implement promises made in the JD(S) manifesto.

Kumaraswamy does not want a coalition coordination committee, a mechanism that was set up in 2018 when he joined hands with the Congress. He also wants his coalition partner to steer clear of Mandya and Hassan -- the JD(S) territories. No ideology-related decisions to be made without discussion is another condition.

According to JD(S) sources, the party’s national president H D Deve Gowda who shares a good rapport with national leaders of both BJP and Congress will take a final decision on forming a coalition. 

Kumaraswamy had predicted a fractured mandate on a couple of occasions in the run-up to the Assembly election this time. In December 2022, Kumaraswamy had warned the BJP saying the saffron party would have to go to him after the 2023 polls. Then, in March, Kumaraswamy claimed that had received “feelers” from the high commands of both BJP and Congress, which was corroborated by Deve Gowda as well. 

Karnataka had a fractured mandate in 2018, 2008 and 2004, resulting in coalition governments and the attendant political instability.

