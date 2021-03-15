  1. Home
  2. Will Shivarajkumar’s wife join Congress? Sandalwood superstar meets DKS

Will Shivarajkumar’s wife join Congress? Sandalwood superstar meets DKS

March 15, 2021

DKS-SRK.jpg

Bengaluru, Mar 15:  Sandalwood superstar Shivarajkumar today met Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar amid talks that the actor’s wife Geetha Shivarajkumar would join the party. 

Shivarajkumar held talks with Shivakumar at the latter's Sadashivanagar residence. 

Shivakumar declined to reveal the contents of their meeting. “I have the highest respect for (Shivarajkumar’s) family. That family is an asset to the state and the nation. We have a personal relationship,” Shivakumar said. 

Asked about Geetha joining the party, Shivakumar did not say anything concrete. “Wait and see,” he said. “I can’t speak on her behalf.” 

Geetha is the daughter of the former chief minister, the late S Bangarappa. She had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Shivamogga as a JD(S) candidate. 

Last week, Geetha’s brother Madhu Bangarappa decided to leave the JD(S) and join the Congress. “You can consider Geetha as a part of the Congress,” Madhu had said. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 12,2021

Politician-writer M Veerappa Moily, poet Arundhathi Subramaniam are among 20 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020.

The national academy of letters announced the names on Friday during the opening day of its annual 'Festival of Letters' event.

While Subramaniam won the award for her poetry collection "When God is a Traveller" in English, Moily was named for his epic poetry titled "Sri Bahubali Ahimsadigvijayam" in Kannada.

The list includes seven books of poetry, four novels, five short stories, two plays, and one each of memoirs and epic poetry in 20 Indian languages.

The awards for Malayalam, Nepali, Odia and Rajasthani languages will be announced at a later date, the Akademi said in a statement.

Apart from Subramaniam, the others who won the award in poetry include Harish Meenakshi (Gujarati), Anamika (Hindi), RS Bhaskar (Konkani), Irungbam Deven (Manipuri), Rupchand Hansda (Santali), and Nikhileswar (Telugu).

Nanda Khare (Marathi), Maheshchandra Sharma Gautam (Sanskrit), Imaiyam (Tamil) and Sri Hussain-ul-Haque were named as winners for their novels.

Apurba Kumar Saikia (Assamese), (late) Dharanidhar Owari (Bodo), (late) Hiday Koul Bharti (Kashmiri), Kamakant Jha (Maithili) and Gurdev Singh Rupana (Punjab) have received the award for short stories.

The Akademi has named Gian Singh (Dogri) and Jetho Lalwani (Sindhi) the winners for their plays, while Shankar (Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay) in (Bengali) received the award for memoir.

"The books were selected on the basis of recommendations made by a jury of three members in the concerned languages in accordance with the procedure laid down for the purpose.

"According to the procedure, the Executive Board declared the Awards on the basis of unanimous selections made by the jurors or selection made on the basis of majority vote. The awards relate to books first published during the five years immediately preceding the year of award (ie. between January 1, 2014 and December 31, 2018)," the Akademi said.

The award, which will include a casket containing an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and an amount of Rs 1,00,000, will be presented at the award presentation function, which will be held at a later date.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 14,2021

India Women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj achieved a historic milestone on Sunday as she became the first female cricketer in history to score 7,000 ODI runs. Before the start of the 4th ODI against South Africa Women in Lucknow, Mithali had 6,974 runs in her career. But after being asked to bat first by the Proteas, the India captain quickly scored 26 runs to reach the landmark in her 213th ODI.

Mithali missed out on her fifty after she was dismissed by Tumi Sekhukhune for 45 in 71 balls. She struck four fours in her innings.

India got off to a fine start in the match, with an opener despite Smriti Mandhana's fall for 10, with Priya Puia scoring 32 runs, and Punam Raut getting a half century.

This feat comes after Mithali Raj on Friday became the first India woman cricketer and only the second overall to score 10000 international runs.

Apart from her feat in the ODIs, Mithali also has scored 663 runs from 10 Tests with a highest of 214 at an average of 51. In T20Is, Mithali averages an impressive 37.52 having scored 2364 runs from 89 matches.

Mithali is second only to Charlotte Edwards in terms of the overall leading run-scorer in women's international cricketer. Edwards, a former England cricketer, has scored 10207 runs from 309 matches with 67 half-centuries and 13 hundreds. Mithali, who has 75 fifties and eight centuries, is likely to overtake Edwards in the near future.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 5,2021

APD.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 5: The river cleaning drive near Nethravathi Bridge initiated by Hasiru Dala and Anti-Pollution Drive Foundation (APDF) on Sunday, February 28, 2021 met with massive participation by over 150 volunteers. Nearly 14 tons of waste carelessly dumped by the public in the vicinity was cleared. This represents only about 10% of the waste presently found at the site. Hence Hasiru Dala – APDF have decided to continue the river cleaning drive on every Sunday from 6am to 11am until all the litter is cleared. 

The clean up drive was a well planned event and a zero-waste activity. As the waste was located in a slope, ropes and hooks were used to get down the slope and haul up the waste. Modified bags made out of old fishing nets were used to store the collected waste and pull it up. Most of the waste consisted of diaper and sanitary disposables, meat, household mixed waste, construction waste, thermocol, broken crockery, dead animals and electronic items. The venue indeed resembled a mini dump yard. The collected waste was picked up by vehicles of Antony Waste Handling Cell for transfer to the municipal yard. As the event venue was along a national highway, Mangaluru City Traffic Police arranged for traffic management and ensured the safety of the volunteers. Mr. Nataraj, ACP (Traffic) personally took charge of the police vigil and encouraged the volunteers with his presence from beginning till end.

It is estimated that over 200 tons of waste is presently found near the Nethravathi bridge. All this waste was recklessly dumped by the public over the last few months. If the waste is not cleared then it will mix with the waters of river Nethravathi during monsoon and end up polluting both the river and the ocean. “Despite repeated appeals by the civic authorities and installing fencing to prevent waste dumping, people continue to discard waste near the river. This is harmful to the ecology and destroys the purity of river Nethravathi which is the lifeline of Mangaluru. Pollution of the ocean is a global catastrophe. We appeal to all citizens to stop the harmful practice of discarding waste at unauthorized places. We also urge maximum participation by the citizens in the clean up drive,” said Abdullah A. Rehman, the founder and CEO of APD Foundation.

Volunteers belonging to different organizations participated in the clean-up drive and gave a helping hand. Apart from NSS / student volunteers of St. Aloysius College, Roshini Nilaya, volunteers also came from Abhisaran Academy of Education and Sports Trust, Parisara Samrakshana Nagarika Okkuta, Nadi Parisara Abhiyana Samithi, Big Bang Group, Journey Theater Group, Jamaat Islam Hind and Team Bozsky Orbs. A girl Ms Gayathri travelled all the way from Manipal to participate in the clean-up drive. Noted environmental activist Jeeth Milan Roche of Give Green Solution too volunteered his services. The event is supported by Ullal Nagara Sabha, Mangaluru City Traffic police and Antony Waste Handling Cell.  

Hasiru Dala – APDF invites volunteers from all walks of life to participate in this community effort to stop pollution of our water bodies and keep the city clean. Those interested may contact Ms. Vanishree B. R. (Convener, APD Foundation): Mobile: 87621 62036 or Mr. Nagraj Ragav Anchan (Convener, Hasiru Dala): Mobile: 9663506158. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.