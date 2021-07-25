  1. Home
  Will work for BJP next 15 years; will I remain CM or not will be known by July 26: BSY

Will work for BJP next 15 years; will I remain CM or not will be known by July 26: BSY

News Network
July 25, 2021

Bengaluru, July 25: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Sunday that a decision on whether he will continue in office or not will be known by tomorrow, but asserted that he would continue to work for the BJP for the next 10-15 years.

The 78-year-old Lingayat strongman said this evening that he was yet to receive the "message" from the party's central leadership on whether he should continue in his post or quit.

He expressed confidence that the communication may come by tonight or be known on Monday morning.

Yediyurappa said he had offered to resign two months ago and reiterated that he would he would continue in the post if the high command so desired and quit if they asked him to resign and go about doing party work.

"I will work for the party day and night for the next 10-15 years. Let there be no doubt about it", he said.

He said he will speak on the achievements of his government at a function, as planned earlier, on Monday.

"After that, other things you will come to know". On what he would do if the "message" does not come from the high command, Yediyurappa said "I will take a decision then".

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Belagavi, he said he would abide by the decision of the high command, that he was "content and satisfied" and would not cross the disciplinary line.

"I got most of the positions in the party, which no one else might have got in Karnataka, for which I express my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda", Yediyurappa said.

He said he has the "lone target" of toiling for the next two years and bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in 2023. Yediyurappa agreed with BJP national general secretary C T Ravi's statement that everyone in the BJP was an ordinary party worker and he would abide by the party's instruction.

"He is 100 per cent right. We will not exceed the disciplinary line. We have been following it and would do so in future as well", the Chief Minister said.

News Network
July 22,2021

Lucknow, July 22: A minor girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district was murdered by her grandfather and two uncles, reportedly after she flared up in opposition to their ‘no jeans’ diktat.

The crime occurred on Monday but came to light on Tuesday when passersby saw the 17-year-old victim’s body hanging from the grille of Patanwa bridge on Kasya-Patna highway. The passersby alerted the police who then started investigations leading to the arrest of the victim’s grandfather, identified Paramhans Paswan, a hardline Hindu. Her uncles -- Vyas Paswan and Arvind Paswan -- are at large.

Police said the now-deceased teenager’s father is employed in Punjab’s Ludhiana. She started wearing western dresses after she, along with her family, moved to Ludhiana. Later, she and her mother, Shakuntala, returned to their village in Deoria’s Mahuadeeh area. Elders here demanded that the teenager switch to Hindu wear. She, however, didn’t pay heed to their demands and used to stay out for long hours, according to a report.

“On Monday, Arvind asked Shakuntala to stop her daughter from wearing western clothes and staying outside for long. Oram has also supported Arvind. In the meantime, the girl returned home and overheard the conversation. The issue snowballed when the girl opposed the diktat and allegedly slapped Arvind. Irked over this, Arvind, his wife, and brother (Vyas) pushed the girl in a fit of rage. She hit against the wall and slumped on the ground, bleeding profusely,” Deoria SP Shripati Mishra said.

After the teenager died, the accused hired an auto-rickshaw to take her body to the Patanwa bridge. The accused threw the body from the bridge. The body, however, got stuck in the bridge’s grille and passersby spotted it. Thereafter, the police were alerted and an investigation was taken up.

The SP stated that the girl’s grandfather and the auto-rickshaw driver have been arrested, adding that efforts were being made to apprehend her two uncles.

This comes months after a few Bajrang Dal members from Mangaluru in Karnataka were arrested in connection with a case of purported ‘moral policing’ after they allegedly attacked an inter-faith couple on a city bus.

News Network
July 14,2021

Dubai, July 14: An Indian seaman has become the latest winner of $1 million (approximately Rs 7.46 crore) at the Dubai Duty Free raffle.

Ganesh Shinde, a resident of Thane, India, won the jackpot with ticket number 0207 in Millennium Millionaire Series 363.

The 36-year-old father of one is currently on vacation while waiting for his deployment in Brazil where he works.

"This is such a great opportunity. I'm very happy and thankful to Dubai Duty Free," he said.

Shinde is the 181st Indian national to have won $1 million since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

Justin French, a 52-year-old Australian national based in Dubai, won a Range Rover Sport HSE Dynamic 5.0 (Silicon Silver) car with ticket number 0222 in Finest Surprise Series 1778, which he purchased online on July 2.

Rohit Mote, a 30-year-old Nepalese based in Abu Dhabi won a BMW R nineT Scrambler (Black Storm Metallic/Racing Red) motorbike with ticket number 0575 in Finest Surprise Series 461, which he purchased online on July 1.

