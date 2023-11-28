  1. Home
  2. Woman killed in fire mishap in Mangaluru apartment

News Network
November 28, 2023

Mangaluru, Nov 28: A woman lost her life after a fire mishap led to an explosion at a flat in an apartment building at Attavar area in Mangaluru on Tuesday, November 28. 

The deceased is identified as Shaheena Nusba (58), wife of Abdullah Kola.

It is learnt that the fire erupted at around 4 a.m. due to an electrical short circuit which led to the explosion of an aquarium. 

Nine people including five children were present in the home at the time of the mishap. Shaheena who was a cardiac patient, breathed her last when the smoke engulfed the house. 

The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in Mangaluru. All are said to safe and out of danger.

News Network
November 14,2023

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has banned any kind of head cover during upcoming recruitment exams of various boards and corporations in the state. The authority also banned any kind of electronic gadgets like phones and Bluetooth earphones inside the examination hall, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on November 6, a woman appearing for the Karnataka Public Service Commission examination was asked to remove her 'mangalsutra' before entering the exam hall. After protests by Hindutva groups, the KEA has now allowed women to wear mangalasutra and toe rings in the examination hall while restricting other jewellery.

The recruitment exams of various boards and corporations are to be held on November 18 and 19 across the state.

Earlier in October, the Karnataka government had allowed students to wear the Hijab, during competitive exams. Higher education minister MC Sudhakar had allowed aspirants to come to examination centres wearing the Hijab sparking off protests by right-wing groups. Examinations were conducted on October 28 and 29 to fill vacancies in five corporations.

However, after allegations of the usage of Bluetooth devices by certain students the state government this time decided to enforce the ban.

The state government had on November 11 ordered a probe by the state CID into an incident where candidates at Kalaburagi and Yadgir examination centres.

Though the dress code does not explicitly ban hijab, it is implied by the new guidelines.

News Network
November 22,2023

US authorities have thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns the government in New Delhi was involved, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources.

There was no immediate response from India's Foreign Ministry on the report.

The FT report says that the US protest was issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Washington in June.

The FT report said that the target of the plot was Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an American and Canadian citizen who is general counsel for Sikhs for Justice. 

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered a case against 'listed individual terrorist' Pannun of the SFJ over his latest viral video threatening the passengers flying in Air India and the airlines with a global blockade and closure of its operations from November 19. The anti-terror agency made the announcement on Monday.

The report comes two months after Canada said there were "credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the June murder of a Sikh separatist leader in a Vancouver suburb. India has rejected Canada's accusations. 

News Network
November 18,2023

Mangaluru, Nov 18: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader has played down the controversy triggered by Housing and Minorities Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan saying Speaker’s post is beyond the jurisdiction of caste and religion. 

"I am a Speaker for all. This post cannot be seen from the perspective of political, caste, and religious backgrounds. It is a constitutional position. All respect should be directed not to me but to the post of Speaker," Mr Khader told media persons in Mangaluru.

"Those who occupy the chair of the Assembly Speaker should protect its honour. I don't want to react to Zameer Ahmed Khan's statement. I was not made Speaker based on caste or religion; the position was accorded according to my merit. I will carry out this responsibility by respecting all. I wish to see the post of the Assembly Speaker beyond the political party,” Mr clarified.

Zameer Ahmed Khan, while campaigning in Telangana, claimed that leaders of the saffron party bowed down before a Muslim Speaker in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, thanks to the opportunity given by the Congress.

