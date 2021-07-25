  1. Home
  2. Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM as his govt completes 2 years

Yediyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM as his govt completes 2 years

coastaldigest.com news network
July 26, 2021

BSY.jpg

Bengaluru, July 26: B S Yediyurappa announced his resignation as Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday as his government completes two years in office.

Ending months of speculation, Yediyurappa's exit comes as chaos reigned over the Karnataka BJP as the party was considering replacing the aging party leader, who belongs to the influential Lingayat community.

The past two years have been a political roller-coaster for the 78-year-old leader, who has had to fight dissidence within the party.

Yediyurappa had to fulfill his promise of rewarding the 16 MLAs who defected from the Congress-JD(S) coalition without offending the ‘native’ BJP leaders.

He also had to deal with some BJP leaders critical of his style of functioning. They alleged that his son, BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra, interfered in the administration. This, coupled with the BJP’s unwritten rule of asking its leaders to retire after 75 years of age, hung like a sword of Damocles over him.

Replacing Yediyurappa risks losing the support of Lingayats, the party’s largest vote bank. The party also hopes to win over the Vokkaligas, the other dominant community, to gain an edge over the JD(S) and Congress that are led by Vokkaligas H D Kumaraswamy and D K Shivakumar, respectively. Meanwhile, fresh demands are being made for a Dalit to be made the CM.

Further, while Yediyurappa is perceived as a ‘soft Hindutva’ ideologue, the BJP is said to be considering a hardliner backed by the RSS to become its face for the 2023 polls. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 21,2021

eid1.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 21: Eid al Adha, which commemorates the blessed life and sacrifices of Prophet Ibrahim, was celebrated coastal district of Dakshina Kannada as well as other parts of Karnataka and country today with all necessary covid precautions. (It was celebrated in the Middle East and other parts of the world yesterday.)

Eid prayers were held in most of the mosques in Mangaluru and Udupi. However, due to the covid-induced restrictions imposed by the state government, the number of devotees in the mosques was less. 

In the Eidgah mosque at lighthouse hill, Khateeb Sadaqatullah Nadvi led the Eid prayers while Zeenat Bakhash mosque Khateeb Abul Akram Muhammad Baqavi led the prayers. In Ullal Central Juma Masjid Khateeb Anwar Ali Darimi led the prayers. 

The government had urged the mosques to not to allow devotees beyond its 50% capacity. Besides people aged above 65 years and children below 10 years were also barred from taking part in the Eid prayers at mosques. Wearing of mask, physical distancing and sanitization etc were also among the requirements. 

As this Eid falls in the month of Dhu al-Hijjah, the twelfth and final month in the Islamic calendar, it is also the time when pilgrims undertake their pilgrimage of Hajj. “When we enter the first 10 days of this blessed month, the Muslims’ hearts and prayers are with those undertaking the holy pilgrimage of Hajj during these days,” said a cleric. 

eid2.jpg

eid3.jpg

eid4.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 15,2021

Bengaluru, July 15: The Janata Dal (Secular) would field its candidates in at least 150 seats in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls and the party would announce the list of its candidates by January 15 next year, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Thursday.

"Before January 15 next year, when the election will be one year away, we are planning to select candidates for at least 150 Assembly constituencies, so that they can start working," Kumaraswamy told reporters at JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

Replying to a query on the party's preparations for the Assembly polls, the JD(S) second-in-command said his party can contest anywhere between 150 and 170 seats to form a government independently.

Kumaraswamy said he would tour at least five districts a day for the next one week and meet party leaders at the district level to discuss the party organisation, appointment of party office bearers at the village, taluk and district level in view of the next Assembly polls.

He said he would communicate to the people about the necessity of a regional party for the overall development of Karnataka, his party's vision on education, policies to deal with agrarian crisis and unemployment.

He said the people of Karnataka have been watching the functioning of the two national political parties -- the Congress and the BJP in Karnataka.

Questioning the appointment of Karnataka incharge by the two national parties, he claimed this system is akin to the feudal way of governance to loot the state's resources. "Karnataka is rich in resources. Whenever the national parties come to power, their party is to loot the resources of the state, which is similar to the fund collection during feudalism.The national parties loot our resources to divert funds for elections in other states," Kumaraswamy charged.

Kumaraswamy had formed a coalition government with the Congress in 2018 when no political party got a clear majority. However, his government survived only for 14 months and came down owing to resignation by the Congress and the JD(S) MLAs, most of whom joined the BJP, contested the Assembly by-elections in December 2019 on the BJP ticket and became ministers.

Following the developments, the party's strength in the Karnataka Assembly slipped from 37 in 2018 to 32 in 2019.

The JD(S) has been considered a party of dominant Vokkaligas with a stronghold in the old Mysuru region.

However, the party intends to break that image and aims to become a regional party with its presence across the state in the next Assembly elections.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 19,2021

New Delhi, July 19: The Union government has collected Rs 94,181 crore through levy of excise duty on petrol and diesel in the first three months of the current fiscal on the back of a record tax on fuel that yielded 88 per cent higher revenue than the previous financial year, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday.

Excise duty on petrol was hiked from Rs 19.98 per litre to Rs 32.9 last year to recoup gain arising from international oil prices plunging to multi-year low as pandemic gulped demand.

The same on diesel was raised to Rs 31.8 from Rs 15.83 a litre, according to a written reply by Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli in the Lok Sabha.

This led to excise collections on petrol and diesel jumping to Rs 3.35 lakh crore in 2020-21 (April 2020 to March 2021), from Rs 1.78 lakh crore a year ago, he said.

Collections would have been higher but for fuel sales falling due to lockdown and other restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, which muted economic activity and stalled mobility.

In the current fiscal starting April, where fuel sales were higher than the previous year, the collections have gone up.

"The total central excise duty collected on petrol and diesel from April to June 2021 (first quarter of FY22) is about Rs 94,181 crore," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Choudhary said in reply to a separate question.

In 2018-19, excise collections on petrol and diesel were Rs 2.13 lakh crore.

Together with excise on other petro products such as ATF and natural gas, the total excise collections in April-June this year stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

The total excise collection in FY21 was Rs 3.89 lakh crore. 

Choudhary said the average share of central excise duty on petroleum products in gross revenue collected by the Union government is 12 per cent.

"Prices of petrol and diesel are market-determined with effect from June 26, 2010, and October 19, 2014, respectively," Teli said.

Since then, the Public Sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been taking appropriate decisions on the pricing of petrol and diesel on the basis of international product prices and other market conditions.

"The OMCs have increased and decreased the prices of petrol and diesel according to changes in international prices and rupee-dollar exchange rate," he said, adding that "effective June 16, 2017, daily pricing of petrol and diesel has been implemented in the entire country."

The hike in taxes last year did not result in any revision in retail prices as they got adjusted against the reduction that was warranted because of the fall in international oil prices.

 But with the demand returning, international oil prices have soared, which have translated to record high petrol and diesel prices across the country. More than one-and-a-half dozen states and union territories have petrol at over Rs 100-a-litre and diesel is above that level in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

Teli said prices vary from state to state due to freight rates and VAT/local levies.

"The impact of the increase in prices of petrol and diesel can be seen in their impact on inflationary trend measured by Wholesale Price Index (WPI)," he said. "The weightage of petrol, diesel and LPG in the WPI index is 1.60 per cent, 3.10 per cent and 0.64 per cent respectively."

He said during the current fiscal 2021-22, petrol price has been increased on 39 occasions and diesel on 36. The price of petrol has been cut on one occasion during this period and that of diesel on two occasions.

There was no change in the remaining days.

In the previous 2020-21, petrol price was hiked on 76 occasions and cut on 10, while diesel rates went up 73 times and were reduced on 24 occasions, his reply showed.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.