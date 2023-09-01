  1. Home
‘You can get money under PM’s scheme, but you have to…’: Elderly people duped by fake bank staff in Dakshina Kannada

News Network
September 2, 2023

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Two persons have been duped after they were promised returns under the Prime Minister’s scheme under the limits of Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district. 

A senior citizen from Kodiyala village in Sullia taluk alleged that he was cheated by a man who claimed to be a bank employee. 

In a complaint, Radhakrishna Gowda, 67, said that on May 20, when he was at the bus stand, a person introduced himself as a bank employee. He said that the miscreant told him that due to Covid-19, under the prime minister’s relief fund, select individuals are being provided with Rs 1.07 lakh and to get that money, beneficiaries have to deposit Rs 7,000. 

Since the complainant did not have the money, he gave away his 5.5 gram gold ring. When the accused failed to return the money or the ring, a case was filed under IPC section 420.

In a similar incident, a woman lost Rs 31,000. According to the police, Leelavathi, 55, from Kudmar village in Kadaba in a complaint said that on August 17, when she was at home, a man aged around 45 years, visited her home. 

He said that he was a bank employee and under the prime minister’s scheme, Rs 1 lakh had been deposited to her account. However, to get that amount, she would have to deposit Rs 31,000. The woman complained that she was cheated and a case in this regard was filed.

News Network
August 23,2023

lunarmission.jpg

In a giant leap for its space programme, India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm on Wednesday, August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface. 

India scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

In a big boost to India's space prowess, the LM comprising the lander (Vikram) and the 26 kg rover (Pragyan), made the soft landing near the south polar region of the Moon at 6.04 pm, less than a week after a similar Russian lander crashed.

With this touchdown on moon in second attempt in four years, India has become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the Moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander 'Vikram' crashed into the surface of the Moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan's maiden mission was in 2008.

The Rs 600 crore Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 onboard Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM-3) rocket, for a 41-day voyage to reach near the lunar south pole.

The soft-landing took place days after Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon after spinning out of control.

The lander and the six-wheeled rover (with total mass of 1,752 kg) are designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days)

The lander with four legs, had multiple sensors to ensure a safe touchdown, including an accelerometer, altimeters, Doppler velocimeter, inclinometer, touchdown sensor, and a suite of cameras for hazard avoidance and positional knowledge.

The lander carries the rover in a compartment with a ramp for deployment onto the surface. 

News Network
August 25,2023

brij-bhushan.jpg

United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body for wrestling, has suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for not conducting its elections on time, a decision that will not allow the country’s grapplers to compete at the upcoming World Championships under the Tricolour.

The Indian wrestlers will have to compete as ‘neutral athletes’ at the Olympic-qualifying event, starting September 16 in Serbia, as the ad-hoc panel, led by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, did not honour the 45-day deadline for conducting the elections.

Hence, performances at the Championships will not be counted as India’s.

The development has come a day before the World Championships trials in Patiala.

The WFI polls have been long overdue, after the term of its former president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassment, ended earlier this year.

Originally, the WFI was to hold elections on May 7 but the sports ministry had declared the process null and void. Subsequently, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) installed an ad-hoc panel on April 27 to run the sport in the country. On April 28, UWW warned that it could suspend WFI if the deadline was not honoured.

The polls were postponed twice owing to court orders. The most recent being on August 11, a day before the elections were to be held, when the Punjab and Haryana High Court issued a stay order following a plea by two WFI-affiliated units.

Among the candidates in the fray are Brijbhushan’s confidante Sanjay Singh and former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Anita Sheoran.

“The UWW communicated to the ad-hoc panel on Wednesday night that WFI has been suspended for not holding elections to its executive committee,” an IOA source said.

Ad-hoc panel member Gian Singh told PTI they are being kept in the dark by Bajwa on developments and that they are not part of decision-making anymore.

“I have also heard that WFI has been suspended but I can’t tell you what the ad-hoc panel will do now.

“Mr Bajwa does not call us for discussion anymore. I did not even know how the criteria were finalised for the Worlds trials,” Gian said.

The wrestlers, though, can compete under the Indian flag at the Asian Games since it’s the IOA that has sent entries and not the WFI. 

News Network
August 21,2023

india.jpg

Indian cricket team's Asia Cup 2023 squad was announced by captain Rohit Sharma and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar in a press conference on Monday, August 21. KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah have made a comeback to the squad. 

However, since Rahul has a niggle, Sanju Samson has been named the back-up player. The Asia Cup begins on August 30. India's first match is against arch-rivals Pakistan on September 2 in Sri Lanka. The Asia Cup squad holds extra importance as it will more or less give an idea about what the team for the ODI World Cup 2023 will look like.

India's Full squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson (back up).

A look at India's Asia Cup squad members' performance since 2022:

Rohit Sharma (captain) - India's regular captain and prolific opener, Sharma has scored 632 runs in 17 ODIs since the start of 2022 at an average of 45.14.

Shubman Gill - The last one year has seen him reach great heights. Since January 2022, he scored 1388 runs in 24 ODIS at an astounding average 69.40.

Virat Kohli- He is probably the most automatic choice. Since 2022, he has played 21 ODIs and scored 729 runs at an average of 38.36.

Tilak Varma - His debut T20I series against West Indies was promising to say the least. In seven T20Is so far he has scored 174 runs and taken 1 wicket too.

KL Rahul (wk)- A thigh injury has prevented him to take the field since May. Since 2022, he has played 16 ODIs and scored 477 runs at an average of 36.69.

Ishan Kishan (wk) - He can keep wickets, can open, has played in middle-order and is a left-hander. In 15 ODIs since 2022, Kishan has scored 634 runs at an average of 48.76.

Shreyas Iyer- Yet another case of return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 20 ODIs scoring 818 runs at an average of 51.12.

Suryakumar Yadav- His ODI form has been pathetic. Since 2022, he has played 23 ODIs scoring 387 runs at an average of 20.36.

Hardik Pandya (vice-captain) - India's best fast bowling allrounder. In 14 ODIs since 2022, Pandya has scored 380 at an average of 34.54. He has taken 16 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja- Pandya and Jadeja are India's best allrounders currently. Jadeja has played only nine ODIs since 2022, scoring 149 runs and taking six wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah- He hasn't looked rusty after 11 months' absence due to injury. He is performing well against Ireland in T20I series. In 5 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 13 wickets.

Mohammed Shami - His seam bowling abilities can never be ignored. In 11 ODIs, he has taken 14 wickets since 2022.

Mohammed Siraj- Probably the most-improved Indian pace bowler in the last two years. In 23 ODIs since 2022, Siraj has taken 43 wickets.

Shardul Thakur - Another fast bowling allrounder, he may very well pip the big names to the XI. In 23 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 208 runs and taken 36 wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav- The Chinaman bowler showed his guile and ability to provide breakthroughs in West Indies. In 19 ODIs since 2022, he has taken 34 wickets.

Axar Patel - Has abilities like Ravindra Jadeja. In 14 ODIs since 2022, he has scored 232 runs and taken 13 wickets.

Prasidh Krishna - He has also been picked despite making a recent return from injury. Since 2022, he has played 11 ODIs taking 19 wickets.

Sanju Samson - In 13 matches since 2022, he has scored 390 runs at an average of 55.71.

