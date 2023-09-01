‘You can get money under PM’s scheme, but you have to…’: Elderly people duped by fake bank staff in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Two persons have been duped after they were promised returns under the Prime Minister’s scheme under the limits of Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district.

A senior citizen from Kodiyala village in Sullia taluk alleged that he was cheated by a man who claimed to be a bank employee.

In a complaint, Radhakrishna Gowda, 67, said that on May 20, when he was at the bus stand, a person introduced himself as a bank employee. He said that the miscreant told him that due to Covid-19, under the prime minister’s relief fund, select individuals are being provided with Rs 1.07 lakh and to get that money, beneficiaries have to deposit Rs 7,000.

Since the complainant did not have the money, he gave away his 5.5 gram gold ring. When the accused failed to return the money or the ring, a case was filed under IPC section 420.

In a similar incident, a woman lost Rs 31,000. According to the police, Leelavathi, 55, from Kudmar village in Kadaba in a complaint said that on August 17, when she was at home, a man aged around 45 years, visited her home.

He said that he was a bank employee and under the prime minister’s scheme, Rs 1 lakh had been deposited to her account. However, to get that amount, she would have to deposit Rs 31,000. The woman complained that she was cheated and a case in this regard was filed.