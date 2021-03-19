  1. Home
  2. Youth from Mangaluru dies, two friends suffer injuries in fish lorry mishap in AP

Youth from Mangaluru dies, two friends suffer injuries in fish lorry mishap in AP

coastaldigest.com news network
March 19, 2021

accidenent.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 19: A man from Dakshina Kannad lost his life and two others suffered injuries in a ghastly road mishap in Andhra Pradesh. 

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Ravoof (22) from Harekala Aiku near Ullal in Mangaluru. 

Shakir from Pavoor Harekala suffered grievous injuries, while a youth from Natekal here escaped with minor nicks and cuts.

It is said that a lorry in which the youths were transporting fish from Odisha to Mangaluru met with and accident in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night. 

The ill-fated vehicle, which had left a fisheries port in Odisha on Wednesday morning and had covered a distance of about 450 km when the accident occurred.

The lorry was expected to reach Mangaluru on Friday, March 19. The mortal remains is being brought from Andhra Pradesh to Mangaluru via Bengaluru. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
March 15,2021

Bengaluru, Mar 15: Expressing concern over the possibilities of second wave covid-19 in Karnataka, experts from the technical committee on Monday recommended the state government to keep Covid Care Centres (CCCs) on standby and hold talks with private medical establishments for providing free treatment to patients as it was followed previously.

Reviewing the Covid-19 scenario across the state CM B S Yediyurappa on Monday held a high-level meeting with the State Covid Technical Committee experts and other bureaucrats and sought help from the public to prevent Karnataka from going back to lockdown regime. 

Addressing the media after the review meeting, Yediyurappa said, “A total of seven districts including Bengaluru, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kalaburagi have reported high positivity rate. Luckily, the mortality rate is under control. Experts have opined that this could be the sign of the second wave in Karnataka.”

Stating that the experts have recommended to scale up vaccination across the state, the chief minister said, “The committee has advised the government to keep the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in stand by particularly in Bengaluru and hold talks with the private medical establishments to treat patients as it was done earlier. Besides, they have also suggested stringent enforcement of Covid-19 rules in public places.”

CM Yediyurappa said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be holding a video conference with all the CMs on March 17 and only after the PM’s meeting further decision on containment measures will be taken.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 16,2021

New Delhi, Mar 16: Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Modi's government for exporting nearly twice the number of coronavirus vaccine doses than immunisations conducted at home, despite a surge in infections.

India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, has gifted or sold 59 million locally produced doses compared with 33 million doses given to its own people since its inoculation campaign began in mid-January.

While some rich countries such as the United States are being accused of vaccine nationalism, India is being lauded globally for sending shots to 71 countries, mainly the AstraZeneca vaccine as well as some of Bharat Biotech's homegrown product.

Many Indians, however, now want the government to make vaccines available to more of its own people instead of only the elderly and those above 45 suffering from health conditions.

"The priority of the Modi government is not the state but foreign nations," Congress said on Twitter, using the tag #IndiaNeedsMoreVaccines and accusing the premier of focusing on "PR over people".

"The pace of vaccination in states is slow due to the centralisation in vaccine distribution," it said.

Balance being struck

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Parliament that vaccines were not being exported at the "expense of the people of India" and that a balance was being struck.

India's immunisation drive has picked up significantly since Modi expanded it this month. Still, Bangladesh is vaccinating more people relative to its population using India-made shots.

India plans to vaccinate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

It reported 24,492 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the sixth straight day of more than 20,000 infections.

Total cases have now risen to 11.41 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths increased by 131 to 158,856 in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out mutations of the virus as a factor, unlike in the West.

India's worst-affected state, Maharashtra, has ordered cinemas, hotels and restaurants to limit guests to half of capacity until the end of the month. Weddings and other social events will also have limited attendance.

Maharashtra has also locked down some districts.

Another western state, Gujarat, has decided not to allow fans into the world's biggest cricket stadium hosting international matches between India and England, after seeing a spurt in cases.

The initial matches were attended by tens of thousands of people sitting or standing shoulder to shoulder, with few wearing masks, leading to widespread criticism on social media.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 10,2021

Kolkata, Mar 10: A decade after she scripted history by defeating the longest-serving democratically elected communist regime of the world, feisty TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is once again on the threshold of a watershed moment as she faces a do-or-die battle in the Bengal assembly elections.

Stakes are high for the tempestuous TMC boss as losing the elections might put a question mark on the very existence of her "ideology-starved" party that has ruled the state since 2011, and winning it would place her in the league of leaders who have engineered the defeat of the formidable Narendra Modi-led BJP.

One of the fiercest critics of the Modi brigade, Banerjee is not just single-handedly taking on the well-oiled election machinery of the BJP, but also grappling with unprecedented rebellion and exodus from her party just ahead of the elections.

Desperate to shed the tag of a "sinking ship", the TMC has upped its game with the poll slogan 'Bangla Nijer Meyeke Chai' (Bengal wants its daughter), even as it continued to play the Bengali sub-nationalism card by branding BJP as a party of outsiders.

"This time, the fight seems tougher as we are up against the BJP, which is using money, muscle and the central machinery to seize power in Bengal. Both 2011 and 2016 assembly polls were comparatively less stressful," senior TMC leader and spokesperson Sougata Roy said.

Several Trinamool Congress leaders have their fingers crossed as they believe the party's "political existence will be at stake" if it loses the assembly polls.

Notwithstanding the odds stacked up against her, which includes allegations of corruption and appeasement politics, Banerjee, however, has asserted that her party will smoothly sail to victory, and has set a target of bagging 220 of the 294 seats.

Elections in Bengal, poised to be a stiff contest between the TMC and the BJP, will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

Banerjee further tightened her grip on the levers of power in West Bengal in 2016, when she beat the communists hollow, winning 211 seats.

Things, however, went haywire during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when the BJP, milking its pro-NRC and CAA campaign, bagged 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Partition- scarred Bengal, just four less than the TMC.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.