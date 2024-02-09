  1. Home
3 child labourers rescued from jewellery shop in Udupi

News Network
February 9, 2024

Mangaluru, Feb 9: Officials of the Labour department, children’s protection unit, child helpline and the police have rescued three child labourers who were employed at a jewellery shop in Udupi, police sources said on Friday.

The officials visited the shop on Thursday after receiving complaints that children were working at the jewellery shop.

The children were employed for gold polishing work, police said. They have been presently accommodated in the children's orphanage as per the orders of the child welfare committee, they added.

News Network
January 31,2024

belagavi.jpg

A newlywed woman and her secret lover were brutally murdered by her enraged husband in a shocking incident on the outskirts of Kokatanur village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka. 

The accused, Taufiq Kadi (24), allegedly committed the double murder after his wife, Heena Kausar (19), ran away with her secret-boyfriend just one month into their marriage.

The victims, Hina Kausar and her lover Yasin Bagode (21) were found dead at the scene. Additionally, Taufiq's mother Aminabai Baguda and father-in-law Mustafa Mulla, who tried to intervene, were attacked and have been hospitalised at Mirage Private Hospital.

The tragic events began four months ago when Taufiq and Hina got married. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as Hina eloped with her former lover only 30 days into their marriage. Despite family efforts and community leader interventions, Hina remained adamant about her choice to be with Yasin.

In an unexpected turn of events, the villagers, respecting Hina's decision, broke off the marriage with Taufiq and supported her union with Yasin Bagode. Taufiq, who had dreams of a happy life after spending a considerable sum on his marriage, was unable to bear the sight of his ex-wife leading a new life with another man.

Driven by jealousy and rage, Taufiq located Heia and Yasin, and with a heavy heart, he resorted to a brutal act, mercilessly hacking them to death with handguns. Following the double murder, Taufiq declared his intention to surrender to the police and fled the crime scene.

News Network
February 3,2024

woman.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 3: A 40-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her minor son reportedly following an argument on Friday morning in the KR Puram area, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am when there was no one else at home, they said.

According to the police, the 17-year-old boy, a diploma student, hit his mother Netra on the head with a metal rod and then went to the police station and surrendered.

"During interrogation, the boy told police that his mother did not take good care of him nor did she give him proper food. On Friday morning, when he was leaving for college, his mother scolded him about something which led to an argument between them. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a metal rod to her head," a senior police officer said.

"We need to verify his claims. As of now, we have registered a case of murder and detained the boy," he said.

The boy has an elder sister who is pursuing her medical studies in Georgia, police said.

Investigation in the case is underway.

News Network
January 27,2024

abdulsamad.jpg

Mangaluru: A senior citizen collapsed and passed away after unfurling the tricolour at a Republic Day celebration held in an apartment complex at Bejai New Road on Friday. 

Abdul Samad, 80, a retired government officer, was the chief guest at the Republic Day programme organised by an apartment association.

He unfurled the flag at around 7am. He also delivered a speech on the occasion.

Soon after entering his house, he collapsed and breathed his last. Samad’s body was taken to his native place at Gangolli in Kundapur in Udupi.

