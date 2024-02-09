3 child labourers rescued from jewellery shop in Udupi

A newlywed woman and her secret lover were brutally murdered by her enraged husband in a shocking incident on the outskirts of Kokatanur village in Athani taluk of Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The accused, Taufiq Kadi (24), allegedly committed the double murder after his wife, Heena Kausar (19), ran away with her secret-boyfriend just one month into their marriage.

The victims, Hina Kausar and her lover Yasin Bagode (21) were found dead at the scene. Additionally, Taufiq's mother Aminabai Baguda and father-in-law Mustafa Mulla, who tried to intervene, were attacked and have been hospitalised at Mirage Private Hospital.

The tragic events began four months ago when Taufiq and Hina got married. However, their marital bliss was short-lived, as Hina eloped with her former lover only 30 days into their marriage. Despite family efforts and community leader interventions, Hina remained adamant about her choice to be with Yasin.

In an unexpected turn of events, the villagers, respecting Hina's decision, broke off the marriage with Taufiq and supported her union with Yasin Bagode. Taufiq, who had dreams of a happy life after spending a considerable sum on his marriage, was unable to bear the sight of his ex-wife leading a new life with another man.

Driven by jealousy and rage, Taufiq located Heia and Yasin, and with a heavy heart, he resorted to a brutal act, mercilessly hacking them to death with handguns. Following the double murder, Taufiq declared his intention to surrender to the police and fled the crime scene.