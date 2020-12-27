  1. Home
5 voters killed in road mishap on their way to exercise franchise

News Network
December 27, 2020

Chitradurga, Dec 27: Five persons were killed in a gruesome accident when their vehicle collided with a bus near Bilikere village of Molakalmuru taluk in this district on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident occurred in the wee hours of Saturday and all the deceased belonged to Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district.

The injured, few of them critical, had been admitted to Bellary hospital.

The deceased and injured labourers, were on their way to their village to exercise their franchise in today's Panchayath elections in the village, the sources added.

News Network
December 23,2020

Night-curfew.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 23: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the state government has decided to impose night curfew from December 23 night till January 2 across the state aimed at containing the new COVID-19 strain.

The Chief Minister made the announcement following a meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar, members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) for COVID-19 and senior officials.

Addressing reporters, he said, "In view of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus and as per the advice of the Government of India and Technical Advisory Committee, it is decided to impose night curfew from today till January 2, 2021 between 10 pm and 6 am."

"It will be applicable for the entire state.. I request all public to cooperate to prevent and contain the new COVID- 19 strain."

Earlier in the day Sudhakar had held a detailed discussion with the TAC members consisting of senior health experts in the state.

Neighboring Maharashtra on Monday had declared a night curfew in municipal corporation areas as a precautionary step amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain.

Yediyurappa said those travelling to the state from foreign countries must have COVID-19 certificate and the test should have been done only 72 hours before.

All arrangements have been done at the airport to conduct tests and health staff have been deployed there and we have seen that no one enters the city without getting tested.

Responding to a question the Chief Minister said all activities will go on as usual between 6 am to 10 pm and no one should come out after 10 pm.

He said a guideline will be issued soon in this regard.

Regarding schools and colleges we have discussed and informed that it will open from January 1 for class 10 and second year PUC (class 12) students, he said, adding "within two days we will see if there are any developments and come back. As of now it will start from January 1."

News Network
December 15,2020

8002943.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 15: BJP Karnataka Unit President and Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel laid the foundation for the construction of coastal berth and capital dredging at Bengre near here on Monday evening.

The projects were taken up under the Sagarmala Project of the Union government at a cost of Rs 65 crores and Rs 29 crores, respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, Kateel said this long pending demand of the region would be completed within the next three years. He also made it a point to state that the government was laying emphasis on the development of the fisheries sector.

He said when the construction work on berth is completed it can handle over 70 cargo vessels and up to 5,000 tonnes of goods. The new facility will have a commercial wharf, double lane approach road, passenger lounge, godown and others.

Kateel said commercial jetty was a long pending demand of the region. The facility when completed would improve the movement of goods in Mangaluru and benefit the economy of the city.

He said that the work on the fishing jetty at Kulai will commence from February. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given emphasis to fisheries and development of waterways.

News Network
December 22,2020

5646.jpg

Bengaluru, Dec 22: The Social Democratic Party of India has urged the BJP government to immediately stop the continuous “misuse of NIA and other investigating agencies against the pro-people activists and organizations”.

Addressing a press conference here Afsar Kodlipate, Karnataka State General Secretary, of SDPI accused the government of targeting innocents after a protest against the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad took a violent turn in August 2020 in Bengaluru’s D G Halli & K G Halli.

“This violence was used for the political agenda. First the investigation was done by state police and later by the National Investigation Agency. Thousands of men were called for inquiry and more than 180 have been arrested in this case. Under this, the attempt by the central government to get the SDPI party under the direction of political leaders is politically motivated. At one side State Police accuse Congress leaders and its hand in this rioting and on the other side, Central BJP Govt misusing NIA and is been tasked to fix SDPI in this case,” he said.

“Yesterday, SDPI Bengaluru district president Mohammed Sharif and some members were arrested by the NIA. From the beginning, SDPI leaders and its members are regularly visiting the NIA office and giving 100% cooperation in this investigation. 
Mobile phones of our leaders and few of our party offices were also checked. But, they could not find any role of SDPI in this incident. Yet the SDPI is being targeted by the NIA as directed by the BJP leaders,” he said.

He said: “Local people were furious after seeing the blasphemous remarks against the Prophet by Naveen who is a BJP supporter who regularly support’s BJP ideology on the social media. Just because he is a BJP supporter, in spite of him being the mail culprit in this case has been put few simple IPC sections and now he is free on bail. But, where as hundreds of Muslim youths from the locality have been arrested under UAPA sections. Discrimination policies are being followed and bail is been denied just because they belong to Muslim community. Hundreds of families of these innocent youths are miserable & are in distrust.”

“Amidst covid-19 pandemic, SDPI is serving regularly the victims of corona in various ways and was hailed by all religions across the country, has held a series of all-round meetings in the Bangalore city district to continue these services and celebrate upcoming Independence Day in August. However, there is an attempt to create false evidence that these meeting by SDPI was part of the conspiracy to do violence in the DJ halli & KG Halli area which is false narrative.”

“The real perpetrators should be investigated impartially and without discrimination with respect to any party or organization or any religion. The innocent should be released immediately. Black laws such as the UPA should not be abused. We request that investigation officers should not be subjected to any political pressure.”

“We are seeing that BJP government in the name of Bhima Koregaon protests, CAA-NRC protest, the Delhi riots and now in the DJ Halli violence has consistently attacked social activists & political opposition. These kind of false cases should be stopped immediately. Real culprits whoever they are should be booked and arrested, even if they are supporters or leaders of BJP/RSS,” he said.

Abdul Majeed Khan, SDPI State Vice President, Mujahid Pasha, State General Secretary, Akram Hassan and Fayyaz  Bengaluru, SWC members, H M Gangappa, Bengaluru District Vice President and Salim Ahmed, Bengaluru were present at the press meet.

