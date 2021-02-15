'Ample opportunity for smart clinic and digital consultation in future'

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayna on Sunday said that after the covid-19 there was revolutionary change in the heath sector with amply opportunities for the smart clinic and digital consultations across the country.

Inaugurating a private hospital in the city he said that most of the doctors wanted to remain in the urban areas only, hence, there was scare of deceases in rural areas, however, after covid -19 the small clinics and digital consultations have handy and become popular for the people, he said.

Stating that the governments have been always looking towards road, water and energy sectors, however, now the situation change towards the health sector which is most important which needs more priority he said

He also said that when the covid-19 virus noticed in the country then only every one knows how much important of health sector and there was scarcity of beds , ICU and oxygen during the period of the covid-19 was high level .

He claimed that now the state government has made all necessary demands in the health sectors was looked after , hence, the covid-19 rates have been dropping slowly now in the state ,but , one should not forget it may be second wave , hence, people should be care full and follow the all covid-19 guidelines.

He said first ever modules ICU unit which was opened in K C General hospital is an example and the karnataka has no open gates for the investors in the field of health sectors for which the government will provide all basic facilities , besides he said rajiv Gandhi health university campus will be coming up shortly in ramanagara, he added.