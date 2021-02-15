  1. Home
'Ample opportunity for smart clinic and digital consultation in future'

News Network
February 14, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 14: Deputy chief minister C N Ashwath Narayna on Sunday said that after the covid-19 there was revolutionary change in the heath sector with amply opportunities for the smart clinic and digital consultations across the country.

Inaugurating a private hospital in the city he said that most of the doctors wanted to remain in the urban areas only, hence, there was scare of deceases in rural areas, however, after covid -19 the small clinics and digital consultations have handy and become popular for the people, he said.

Stating that the governments have been always looking towards road, water and energy sectors, however, now the situation change towards the health sector which is most important which needs more priority he said
He also said that when the covid-19 virus noticed in the country then only every one knows how much important of health sector and there was scarcity of beds , ICU and oxygen during the period of the covid-19 was high level .

He claimed that now the state government has made all necessary demands in the health sectors was looked after , hence, the covid-19 rates have been dropping slowly now in the state ,but , one should not forget it may be second wave , hence, people should be care full and follow the all covid-19 guidelines.

He said first ever modules ICU unit which was opened in K C General hospital is an example and the karnataka has no open gates for the investors in the field of health sectors for which the government will provide all basic facilities , besides he said rajiv Gandhi health university campus will be coming up shortly in ramanagara, he added.

News Network
February 11,2021

Image result for siddaramaiah

Hubballi, Feb 11: Leader of the opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that JDS was not contesting the coming Assembly and Lok Sabha by-elections in North Karnataka as the party wants its 'marginal votes' to go to the ruling BJP in the State.

His comment comes a day after JDS patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said his party would not field candidates as it did not have the funds to fight the bypolls.

Bypolls for Belgaum (Belagavi) Lok Sabha, and Basavakalyan, Sindgi and Maski Assembly seats are due and the schedule is expected to be announced by the Election Commission soon.

He said that JDS was not strong in these constituencies. "They want their marginal votes also to go to BJP. Hence, JDS is not contesting," he claimed.

Senior JDS MLC, Basavaraj Horatti was elected Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council on Tuesday with the support of the BJP amid indications that the two parties are warming up to each other.

To a question on the ongoing agitation demanding ST (Scheduled Tribe) status to the Kuruba (shepherd) community, to which he also belongs, Siddaramaiah said when he was the Chief Minister he had ordered a 'Kulashastra Adhyayana' (ethnographic study) about categorising Kurubas into ST category.

"The study is still ongoing. The demands should be made after the study is over. In my opinion, rallies are not needed at this point," he added.

In a show of strength, Kurubas, categorised as Other Backward Castes (OBCs), staged a mammoth rally last Sunday demanding ST tag for the community.

Siddaramaiah alleged that the BJP and RSS were playing politics in the issue to provide reservation to Kurubas, and "their main motive is to divide Kuruba community".

"Why is K S Eshwarappa (a Kuruba and senior minister in the BS Yediyurappa Cabinet) is protesting against his own party? This clearly exposes their motive," Siddaramaiah said.

News Network
February 11,2021

Image result for BC Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Karnataka Minister for Agriculture BC Patil on Thursday said that the State government will set up an Organic University on the lines of one functioning in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

Chairing the "Organic Agriculture Progress Review Meeting" here on Thursday, he said that organic farming is becoming increasingly important as people are moving towards organic. Thus organic farming should be given more importance. There are organic farming universities in Gujarat and Chhattisgarh.

In a similar way, the members of the Organic Committee have expressed their views on establishing an organic University in Shivamogga and said the government will discuss this issue and implement it very soon.

The use of more chemicals on agricultural land for activities could not afford to provide healthy products. The increased use of chemicals has led to a decrease in the nutrient content of the land and the health of the farmer who uses chemicals are affecting.

Thus, more emphasis should be given on organic farming. To avoid poisoning the earth, one must face organic farming. Each district should emphasize the value of organic and organic products under one product, expanding the market, he pointed out.

Stating that the resource persons in the field of organic farming should provide more information on organic to farmers. Organic fertilizers must be certified by government agencies. Other issues, including the manufacture of quality certified organic fertilizer, were discussed at the meeting, he added.

Agencies
February 7,2021

Image result for ct ravi

Panaji, Feb 7: Amid the ongoing tension between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei water diversion, BJP National General Secretary and Goa BJP in-charge CT Ravi on Saturday said that both the States will follow Supreme Court's judgment in this matter.

"We will follow the Supreme Court's judgment as far as the inter-state river dispute is concerned. We work for national interest and Goa and Karnataka are like two eyes. The interest of both the states is in line with the interest of the party," said Ravi.

Goa BJP has scheduled a day-long State Executive Committee meeting in the State capital on Sunday, which will be attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh and Ravi.

Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to make a transit visit to Goa as he will be addressing a rally in Maharashtra today. Shah is also likely to meet Union Minister Shripad Naik who is recuperating at the GMC before flying back to Delhi via Goa.

Mhadei, also known as the Mandovi river in Goa and Mahadayi in Karnataka, is considered as a lifeline in the northern parts of Goa. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through Maharashtra.

While the river runs 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is over 50 km in length in the state of Goa. Goa, Karnataka are battling out a two-decade-long dispute over the sharing of the Mhadei waters.

The Goa government has already filed a contempt petition accusing Karnataka of diverting the river's water, despite the Supreme Court hearing another special leave petition filed by Goa which has challenged the Tribunal's award.

