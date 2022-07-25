  1. Home
Copper statue of Sri Narayana Guru to come up in Mangaluru

News Network
July 25, 2022

Mangaluru, July 25: The Mangaluru Urban Development Authority would construct a life-size statue of Sri Narayana Guru at the Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle near Lady Hill in the coastal city. 

Former chairman of MUDA Ravishankar Mijar said: “A four-foot copper statue of Sri Narayana Guru in a meditative position will be installed in a mantapa with pillars made of black stone. While the statue will be made by artists in Mangaluru, the stone pillars will be made by artisans in Karkala. MUDA has planned a garden area and a fountain inside the circle,” he said.

After laying the foundation for the new circle on Sunday, Kannada and culture minister V Sunil Kumar said the project will manifest the ideologies of Sri Narayana Guru who visited the coastal city. He said that the statue would be developed at an estimated cost of ₹48 lakh and it will be completed by Navaratri next.

“As per the visions of Sri Narayana Guru, there should be harmony in society. The statue of Guru will be installed at the circle and all work is expected to be over before Navaratri,” he said.

On Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the minister said that the department has planned Amrit Bharatige Kannadadarati, a campaign to create awareness among people on the role of Karnataka in the freedom struggle. He urged people to hoist the national flag on their houses as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 12.

News Network
July 17,2022

Mysuru, July 17: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Sunday strongly reiterated that the 2023 Assembly election would be his last, and that he would not be contesting that poll from Chamundeshwari segment where he had faced defeat in 2018.

The Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly also announced that he would not be accepting any position including that of Rajya Sabha, after the term of the next Assembly.

The former Chief Minister, accusing BJP's misinformation campaign against him led to his defeat from Chamundeshwari in 2018, blamed also the failure of Congress workers in taking programmes of his government and its achievements to people and some elements within the party for the loss. "I'm making it very very clear, you (Congress workers) to take this clearly, I will not contest from Chamundeshwari again. No one should say again that Siddaramaiah will contest from Chamundeshwari. We will make someone a candidate, ensure that he or she wins, he or she will be a Congress candidate," Siddaramaiah said.

Addressing party workers in Chamundeshwari, he said he would not contest from the constituency and asked partymen to not make such statements even to please him. "Remove it from your head... I will not contest from here again. I'm making it very, very, very clear. In 2018, the people of Chamundeshwari left my hand, but the people of Badami have held my hands, they want me to contest from there again, so do people from Kolar, Koppal, Hunsur and Varuna, but I have still not decided. I will contest from wherever I'm asked to," he added.

Siddaramaiah said, "I will not contest again...after that (term) I will not accept any position. I will not accept if I'm asked to become Rajya Sabha member or something else."

"...Why I'm contesting, you know? This corrupt government should go. This communal government should go," he added.

Siddaramaiah, the then sitting chief minister, had lost in Chamundeshwari in 2018 to JD(S) G T Deve Gowda by a margin of over 36,042 votes. He, however, won Badami, the other constituency from where he had contested, defeating BJP’s B Sriramulu by a margin of just 1,696 votes.

Making his debut in the Assembly in 1983, Siddaramaiah had got elected from Chamundeshwari on a Lok Dal party ticket. He won five times from this constituency and lost thrice. After neighbouring Varuna became a constituency in 2008 following delimitation, Siddaramaiah represented it till he vacated the seat for his son Dr Yatindra (MLA) in the 2018 Assembly polls and went back to his old constituency of Chamundeshwari.

Ahead of the May 2018 Assembly polls, Siddaramaiah had said it would “most likely” be his last election.

Earlier, during the 2013 Assembly polls, too, he had said that it was his last election and went on to become Chief Minister after the polls. It is no secret that Siddaramaiah, who was Chief Minister between 2013-2018, is nursing his ambition for a second term in office, if the party wins the next Assembly polls. With state Congress president D K Shivakumar, too, having similar aspirations, it has triggered a game of one-upmanship between the two. 

News Network
July 13,2022

Mangaluru, July 13: A special court has sentenced N T Rajagopal, former executive engineer in the minor irrigation department, Haliyal, Uttara Kannada, to six years of simple imprisonment.

Rajagopal was serving in Mangaluru when the case was registered. The court has slapped him with a fine of Rs 2.5 crore.

The judgement was pronounced by the 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge B B Jakati and a special court for the trial of cases pertaining to the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The accused has been sentenced for amassing assets disproportionate to the known source of his income. The Lokayukta Police in Mangaluru had registered a case on March 17, 2010.

The accused retired from service on October 30, 2016, in the Panchayat Raj division at Yadgir.

News Network
July 15,2022

Bagalkot, July 15: An aggrieved family member of one of the four persons injured in recent communal violence occurred at Kerur town in Bagalkot district today threw Rs 2 lakh given by Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah at his vehicle.

Siddaramaiah, who is also Congress MLA from Badami, had to face the anger of the people in when he visited victims at hospitals who had sustained injuries during the recent communal violence.

The family members of those injured were angry over the fact that no leader from the Opposition party had come to visit them even after so many days.

Siddaramaiah reportedly tried to console them, and gave Rs 50,000 each to the family members of four injured persons, including one Mohammad Hanif, even as they refused to take money. After Siddaramaiah's vehicle started moving, a woman threw the money at the vehicle, saying that they do not need money.

"We do not need money, but we need justice. Miscreants to who disturb peace and cause violence should be punished. Peace should prevail in the society," said the Muslim woman who threw money back at Siddaramaiah's vehicle.

They lamented that though a minister came, he met only one community. Former minister H Y Meti and others did not come to meet the family members of the injured, they added.

In a video, which is being circulated on social media, a Muslim woman can be seen throwing Rs 2 lakh compensation given by the CLP leader at his convoy refusing to accept it as Siddaramaiah drove away. 

Earlier in the day, the former Karnataka chief minister had visited a hospital in Bagalkot district where the injured victims of the communal clashes are being treated.

"Today, I visited the Bagalkot hospital who were injured in the recent riots in Kerur of Badami assembly constituency and inquired about their well-being. MLA Ananda Nyamagowda, former minister HY Meti, former MLA Vijayananda Kashappanavar, Ajay Kumar Saranayake and others were present," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

According to the police, the issue began on July 6 when members of Hindu Jagarana Vedike, confronted a Muslim youth, identified as Yasin, and accused him of teasing Hindu girls. This led to a heated exchange and, later, Yasin brought more people with him and assaulted the men who confronted him.

This prompted the Hindu group to retaliate. Overall, at least four people were injured in the clashes.

To prevent a possible law and order issue, authorities imposed Section 144 for a day, banning large gatherings in the town. A total of 18 people – from both the Hindu and Muslim communities – have been arrested. 

