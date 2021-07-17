  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada: Minister assures help after pvt school bars girl from class 10 exam over pending fees

Dakshina Kannada: Minister assures help after pvt school bars girl from class 10 exam over pending fees

News Network
July 17, 2021

Mangaluru, July 17: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday met a class 10 student, who had complained about not being allowed to appear for the board exams by her school due to non-payment of fees, and assured to help her.

The girl from Hanumanthapura in Koratagere was studying in a private school in Dakshina Kannada district, but due to the poor financial condition of the family caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, she was unable to pay the fees, sources in the education department said.

In an email to Suresh Kumar recently, the girl stated that she was denied entry to the school as she did not pay the hostel fees.

"Due to the dues of last year's school fees (accommodation and meals), I have been denied admission this year. I don't need any concessions. It's enough to give us time. My parents will pay it (dues). I have scored 96 per cent in 9th standard. Please give me an opportunity to write the 10th standard exam," the girl wrote to the minister.

As the matter came to Suresh Kumar's notice, he called the girl over phone and assured her necessary assistance.

On Saturday, the minister met the girl and told her that she still has the chance to appear for the supplementary examination.

Suresh Kumar also told her that there are many children facing problems like her and there was no need to panic or worry about fees as there was a way out, a source in the minister's office said.

The Karnataka government has decided to hold the SSLC exam on July 19 and 22. Unlike the conventional exam, this time the test will be conducted using OMR sheets. The three-hour exam on July 19 will cover the three core subjects namely, Maths, Science and Social Science.

The exam on July 22 will be in languages such as English, Kannada, Sanskrit and other subjects.

The government, which gave general promotion to the students from one to nine and PUC-1 and PUC-2 students, decided to conduct the SSLC exam saying it is crucial for students to choose their stream.  

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 6,2021

Mangaluru, July 6: A north Indian youth, who was attempting to climb the perimeter wall of Bajpe Airport in Mangaluru, was nabbed by the CISF personnel on patrol duty. 

The 21-year-old was later handed over to jurisdictional Bajpe police station.

A spokesperson for Adani Airport confirmed that an intruder had attempted to scale the perimeter wall on Monday night at about 10.40 pm.

The youth identified himself as Rakesh of Murshidabad in West Bengal during the preliminary interrogation by Bajpe police. Rakesh claimed that he was working as a cleaner and the truck driver had abandoned him near Bajpe old airport. 

Not knowing what to do next, he had attempted to scale the wall and did not realise it was the perimeter of Mangalore Bajpe Airport.

Bajpe police based on the complaint from CISF Inspector Pramod Kumar registered a case under Section 448 of IPC and 3a(b) of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982. The accused was presented to the court on Tuesday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2021

Mangaluru, July 14: Police in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada have stepped up surveillance at border areas in the wake of rising covid-19 cases and Delta variant being spotted in the neighbouring Kasargod district.

Mangaluru DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that surveillance will be further strengthened in coming days. 

Home Minister during a video conference has directed to step up measures at the border. In Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, along with check post at Talapady, check posts have been set up at Nethilapadavu, Narya Cross, Nandarapadpu, Mudungarkatte, Taudugoli in Konaje and Ullal police station jurisdiction. 

Under the guidance of the SI of each police station under these check posts, four to five police personnel will work in shifts with officials from the health department to carry out screening round the clock.

Railway police also helped set up at railway stations in Mangaluru. Those who travel daily to Mangaluru from Kerala (students and others for jobs), should undergo RT-PCR test once in 14 days which will be considered as a pass.  Unnecessary movement at the border areas will be checked. 

The bus service to Kerala from DK has not commenced yet. Once it does, surveillance will continue. A negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate are mandatory for arriving in Karnataka, he added.

“We will ensure that there will be no inconveniences met to the parents accompanying students from bordering district for SSLC examination centres in Mangaluru. The exams will be held on July 19 and 23.  The parents accompanying their wards arriving from Kerala to Mangaluru during the SSLC examinations will not face any kind of inconvenience at the check posts.  

For the next 15 days, we will strictly monitor people coming to Karnataka.”  Shankar said, who along with DCP Dinesh Kumar visited the check post at Talapady, to review the arrangement on Tuesday.

In Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction, 10 inter-state check posts have been set up to strengthen surveillance at the border. The check posts are situated at Saradka, Salethur, Kanyana in Vittal police station jurisdiction, Menala, Swarga, Sullia Padavu in Puttur Rural station limits and Muroor, Mandekolu, Baddadka and Kannadithodu in Sullia station limits, said DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane.

He said that in case of necessity, Rapid Antigen Tests and swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests at the border.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Kasargod district is 13.2 per cent, which has raised concern in Dakshina Kannada. Accordingly, a review meeting chaired by District -in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday had resolved not to start bus services from DK to Kerala for a week. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 7,2021

Bengaluru, July 7: Four MPs from Karnataka are expected to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet today.

Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje, Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy and Bidar MP Bhagawanth Khubha to join the Council of the Minister, according to sources.

Chandrashekhar, Shobha and Narayanaswamy attended the meeting of newly to be inducted ministers convened by the Prime Minister in the morning while Khubha received a call from the Prime Minister Office today. Khubha is on his way to Delhi from Hyderabad.

This is the first time in recent days when Karnataka will get maximum representation in the Union Cabinet. 

Comments

Shantappa gudageri
 - 
Friday, 9 Jul 2021

New retail bar open please help me sir

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.