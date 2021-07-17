Dakshina Kannada: Minister assures help after pvt school bars girl from class 10 exam over pending fees

Mangaluru, July 17: Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Saturday met a class 10 student, who had complained about not being allowed to appear for the board exams by her school due to non-payment of fees, and assured to help her.

The girl from Hanumanthapura in Koratagere was studying in a private school in Dakshina Kannada district, but due to the poor financial condition of the family caused by the Covid-19 induced lockdown, she was unable to pay the fees, sources in the education department said.

In an email to Suresh Kumar recently, the girl stated that she was denied entry to the school as she did not pay the hostel fees.

"Due to the dues of last year's school fees (accommodation and meals), I have been denied admission this year. I don't need any concessions. It's enough to give us time. My parents will pay it (dues). I have scored 96 per cent in 9th standard. Please give me an opportunity to write the 10th standard exam," the girl wrote to the minister.

As the matter came to Suresh Kumar's notice, he called the girl over phone and assured her necessary assistance.

On Saturday, the minister met the girl and told her that she still has the chance to appear for the supplementary examination.

Suresh Kumar also told her that there are many children facing problems like her and there was no need to panic or worry about fees as there was a way out, a source in the minister's office said.

The Karnataka government has decided to hold the SSLC exam on July 19 and 22. Unlike the conventional exam, this time the test will be conducted using OMR sheets. The three-hour exam on July 19 will cover the three core subjects namely, Maths, Science and Social Science.

The exam on July 22 will be in languages such as English, Kannada, Sanskrit and other subjects.

The government, which gave general promotion to the students from one to nine and PUC-1 and PUC-2 students, decided to conduct the SSLC exam saying it is crucial for students to choose their stream.