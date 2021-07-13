  1. Home
  2. Dakshina Kannada tightens covid surveillance at border areas

Dakshina Kannada tightens covid surveillance at border areas

News Network
July 14, 2021

Mangaluru, July 14: Police in Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada have stepped up surveillance at border areas in the wake of rising covid-19 cases and Delta variant being spotted in the neighbouring Kasargod district.

Mangaluru DCP (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that surveillance will be further strengthened in coming days. 

Home Minister during a video conference has directed to step up measures at the border. In Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate jurisdiction, along with check post at Talapady, check posts have been set up at Nethilapadavu, Narya Cross, Nandarapadpu, Mudungarkatte, Taudugoli in Konaje and Ullal police station jurisdiction. 

Under the guidance of the SI of each police station under these check posts, four to five police personnel will work in shifts with officials from the health department to carry out screening round the clock.

Railway police also helped set up at railway stations in Mangaluru. Those who travel daily to Mangaluru from Kerala (students and others for jobs), should undergo RT-PCR test once in 14 days which will be considered as a pass.  Unnecessary movement at the border areas will be checked. 

The bus service to Kerala from DK has not commenced yet. Once it does, surveillance will continue. A negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours or a vaccination certificate are mandatory for arriving in Karnataka, he added.

“We will ensure that there will be no inconveniences met to the parents accompanying students from bordering district for SSLC examination centres in Mangaluru. The exams will be held on July 19 and 23.  The parents accompanying their wards arriving from Kerala to Mangaluru during the SSLC examinations will not face any kind of inconvenience at the check posts.  

For the next 15 days, we will strictly monitor people coming to Karnataka.”  Shankar said, who along with DCP Dinesh Kumar visited the check post at Talapady, to review the arrangement on Tuesday.

In Dakshina Kannada police jurisdiction, 10 inter-state check posts have been set up to strengthen surveillance at the border. The check posts are situated at Saradka, Salethur, Kanyana in Vittal police station jurisdiction, Menala, Swarga, Sullia Padavu in Puttur Rural station limits and Muroor, Mandekolu, Baddadka and Kannadithodu in Sullia station limits, said DK SP Rishikesh Sonawane.

He said that in case of necessity, Rapid Antigen Tests and swabs will be collected for RT-PCR tests at the border.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Kasargod district is 13.2 per cent, which has raised concern in Dakshina Kannada. Accordingly, a review meeting chaired by District -in-Charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary on Monday had resolved not to start bus services from DK to Kerala for a week. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 10,2021

Mangaluru, July 10: With southwest monsoon gaining steam, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put coastal districts and Malnad region on red alert from July 11 to 13.

Seven districts - Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru - are very likely to record heavy rainfall for three days starting Sunday. The coastal districts are likely to receive heavy showers on Saturday too. With wind speeds touching 60 kmph, fishermen are warned not to venture into rough sea, the weather department said.

Also, parts of north and south Karnataka is expected to witness heavy showers, coupled with thunder and lightning, for next four days, the IMD release said.

After a brief dry spell, monsoon picked up pace in Dakshina Kannada on Friday morning. Mangaluru and many parts of the district have been experiencing heavy showers since Thursday night.

The compound wall of a house was damaged following a minor landslide at Lingappayana Kadu. Five electricity poles, along with a transformer, were uprooted at Chelyaru colony in Haleyangadi, affecting the power supply in the area.

Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts also received good rainfall in the day.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 12,2021

Bengaluru, July 12: The Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 will go ahead now as scheduled on July 19 and 22, following the SOPs to prevent Covid-19, as the Karnataka High Court dismissed the plea demanding a cancellation of the Class 10 board exams in the state.

It was noted that unlike the Karnataka Second PUC or Class 12 exams, there wasn’t any data to evaluate the Karnataka Class 10 students. The Karnataka Class 12 board exams have been cancelled in the state and the students have been evaluated based on their marks in Class 10 and First PUC or Class 11.

Exam to be MCQ-based

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar while announcing the decision to go ahead with the Class 10 board exam said that multi-choice objective type questions would be asked in the Secondary School Leaving Certification exam scheduled for July 19 and July 22.

The Karnataka Class 10 exam will be held in just two days from 10:20 am to 1:30 pm.

The core subject exams such as mathematics, Social Science and Science will be held on July 19 and the language subject exams will take place on July 22, the minister told reporters.

A sample paper has been uploaded on the official website and it would also be sent to all schools so students can be prepared on how best to write the exam.

Kumar said the SSLC exams were necessary for students to select their stream.

He said that while last year 8.46 lakh students had appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam, 8,76,581 students will write it this year.

The state education minister said that the SOPs from the health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the Class 10 board exam.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in place around 200 metres from the exam hall, the minister said.

The plea 

A petition to dismiss the Karnataka Class 10 board exams filed by SV Singre Gowda said that students had difficulties in understanding the subjects due to the online.

Moreover, several institutions, especially those in rural areas might have not conducted online classes.

The petition had also said that since Karnataka Class 12 students had been evaluated on the basis of the marks in the previous two classes, the same method could be adopted for the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 students.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 2,2021

Bengaluru, July 2:  Karnataka Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.
 
Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learned about the arrest from the media. "No one should misuse anyone's name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law," he said.
 
Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. "I would have spoken to (BJP vice-president) B Y Vijayendra and put an end to this," he said.
 
To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. "He is just an acquaintance and has no official designation," he said.
 
Rajanna was arrested on Thursday, following a complaint by Vijayendra, who is Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unknown person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name. 
 
Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”

Comments

Ramesh Mishra
 - 
Saturday, 10 Jul 2021

THE GOVERNMENT OF INDIA
Extortion, bribery, corruption, influence peddling, rape, mass murder, human rights abuse, atrocities, crimes against humanity, terroristic attack, religious attacks, elder abuse, child abuse, human trafficking, sale of girls, sale of fake Covid-19, vaccine, medicine, alcohol, drugs, and fake university degree, is the reality in India. I am a UP NRI, residing in Canada since 1975. Since 2013, I am dealing with the UP and the Central Government. Fake IAS and PCS are appointed justices in the Subordinate Courts, they are looting the public with both hands and the respective Government is unfit to examine the heinous crime inflicted to the public by the fake IAS and PCS justices. A simple dispute which can be resolved by the highly skilled judge in five minutes in a single hearing is never resolved into five generations by the fake justices. Fake justices are delivering illusory justice to the public by adjourning cases to five generations. Fake IAS, PCS justices, police, politicians, advocates hoodwink the public as a new mother insert a pacifier in the mouth of her baby and disappear. Baby believes that he/she is breastfed by the biological mother, the Subordinate Judiciary of India operates as a " pacifier". The public is cheated. Indian leaders are illiterate, unskilled, mostly criminal, and worthless for any meaningful job. As long India does not maintain law and order by the highly skilled and genuine people the country is dommed, its children are futureless. The Subordinate judiciary presided by fake justices ought to be torn down to protect the future of India. The genuine High Courts and Supreme Court of India ought to intervene to shut down the fake Subordinate Courts of India to protect the public from the vultures, "fake IAS, and PCS justices of India".
Ramesh Mishra
Victoria, BC, CANADA

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.