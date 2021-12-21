DK, Udupi, other districts asked to step up surveillance to curb omicron spread

  1. Home
News Network
December 22, 2021

In the wake of 19 Omicron cases being detected in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday directed Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and other district authorities and health officials to enhance surveillance and designate contact tracers and quarantine observers to curb the spread.

In a circular issued to the district and health officials, principal secretary, health and family welfare, T K Anil Kumar said 19 cases of super spreader Omicron variant have been detected and "if left unchecked, may trigger a spike in number of new infections."

"To sustain the gains achieved so far in surveillance, containment efforts and to make best efforts to prevent occurrence of the third wave of Covid infections in the State, it is necessary to trace, track and quarantine the primary and secondary contacts of Covid-19 positive persons, more effectively," Kumar said in his circular.

He said the primary and secondary contacts should be identified within 24 hours of reporting of Covid positive case. The primary contacts should be tested on the first day and again on the eight day and home quarantined for seven days from the date of Covid positive reporting.

Similarly the international travelers from high risk countries need to be quarantined for seven days from the date of their arrival, until the follow-up and repeat RT-PCR test on the eighth day, according to the circular.

He added that once the primary and secondary contacts also test positive, they should be treated and managed as per the Covid protocol.

Regarding surveillance, he said Health care personnel such as Public Health Inspecting Officers (PHIO), Community Health Officers (CHOs) and ASHA workers or such other persons who are doing these activities of contact tracing, quarantine and home isolation watch should continue to do them.

"The districts and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) should post dedicated and full time persons separately for contact tracing and quarantine or home isolation watch immediately."

"The tracing, tracking and quarantine activity conducted has to be reported in the contact tracing application and quarantine watch application, which shall be activated with necessary re-orientation to all the staff from BBMP and district health authorities," Kumar said.

The circular said that all the Covid-19 positive persons should be triaged by Medical Officer at the PHC and team on ground as per the prevailing instructions (physical triaging).

It also emphasised upon reinitiating the tele-triaging at state level and triaging information should be recorded in index application within BBMP limits and State Line List in rest of the districts. The officer also laid emphasis upon deploying further additional teams, if situation warrants, to carry out the surveillance and related activities by the BBMP and district administration in consultation with the State nodal officers.

Central War Room (CWR) of the BBMP along with zonal and assembly constituency level war rooms and all District War Rooms need to be re-activated and made fully functional to monitor and supervise the activities, Kumar said in the circular. The integrated testing App should be rolled out on pilot basis in BBMP area and if found feasible should be considered for a larger roll out, he said.

News Network
December 13,2021

Belagavi, Dec 13: Former Karnataka minister and senior Congress leader K.J. George on Monday said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is planning to table the anti-conversion bill with an "ulterior motive", claiming the population of Christians in the southern state has come down.

"The population of the Christian community has come down in the state. I request the Chief Minister (Basavaraj Bommai), and the government not to bring a legislation in this regard (anti-conversion)," he said.

"This law will encourage immoral policing (rowdyism). Hinduism is strong in the country. Even after the arrival of Mughals and Portuguese, the population of Hindus is more in the country," he said.

George further said "the Constitution is very clear on forceful conversions. It does not give room for it. It also provides opportunity for those who want to get converted to another religion", adding: "We also oppose forceful conversions."

Meanwhile, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah stated that his party (Congress) does not support the proposed Anti-Conversion bill.

"The BJP's intentions are cruel and political. There is no necessity to bring the law at this juncture. The party is targeting one community. We will oppose the bill," he said.

Reacting to this, former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said Siddaramaiah has made it a habit to oppose everything.

"The anti-conversion law will be introduced in the session. Such laws are already in place in many states. Even Congress leaders are appreciative and supporting the bill," he said.

He further stated that he welcomed energy minister Sunil Kumar's statement on bringing new law prohibiting so called "Love Jihad".

News Network
December 16,2021

Bengaluru, Dec 16: Karnataka government’s proposed anti-conversion bill suggested up to 10 years of imprisonment and placed the “burden of proof” on the person who facilitated the conversion on the basis of force or coercion. 

The draft of the so called ‘Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill-2021’, which official sources say is not yet finalised, aims to prohibit "conversion from one religion to another religion by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage".

Offences registered under the proposed bill will be cognizable and non-bailable. Imprisonment "shall not be less than three years, but which may extend to five years" along with a fine of around Rs 25,000. However, for conversion involving a minor, woman or a person belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes, jail term can go up to 10 years with a fine of Rs 50,000.

The accused person will have to prove that the religious conversion was voluntary and not by force. Further, the bill makes a provision for the accused to pay up to Rs 5 lakh as compensation to those who were made to convert. 

The bill requires people willing to convert to declare at least 60 days in advance to the deputy commissioner and within 30 days of the conversion under a specified format. 

After the conversion, the “authority concerned shall take steps in accordance with applicable laws with regard to entitlement of persons converted to enjoy social status or to receive economic benefits from the government (prior to conversion),” the bill says. 

This means that a Dalit who converts should forego benefits he or she is entitled to as a member of the SC community. 

Any institution or organisation violating the provisions of the proposed law will not be eligible for any financial aid or grant from the government, the bill says. 

The bill noted that by virtue of Right to Freedom of Religion all persons are free to profess, practice or propagate any religion of their choice. However, "...Supreme Court has held that 'Right to Propagate' under Article 25 does not include the right to convert another person,” the bill notes.

“In recent years the state has noticed many (instances) of conversion by means of 'allurement', 'coercion', 'force', 'fraudulent means' and also 'mass conversion'. These instances caused disturbances of 'public order' in the state,” the bill explains.

“The Law Commission of Karnataka, after studying the various laws on the subject and considering the situation in the state in its thirtieth report, has made the recommendation to the government to enact a suitable law on the subject," the proposed bill says.

News Network
December 13,2021

Mangaluru, Dec 13: Terming the BJP government latest anti-conversion bill a political gimmick, Mangaluru MLA U T Khader said that the saffron party is an expert in diverting people’s attention from real issues. 

Addressing media persons in the city, the former minister said that in the last two years, the BJP-led government in Karnataka failed to issue any BPL ration cards, sanction houses for the poor and disburse scholarships for the students. The government even failed to disburse compensation for the loss of crops. 

He said the government has failed to conduct a probe into the bitcoin scam. None of the political parties, religion will support forceful conversion. There are enough IPC sections to act against forceful conversion. There is a need to discuss the loopholes in the section if any, he said.

The MLA said “Mughals had ruled the country for several centuries and British had ruled the country for over 200 years. Inspite of it, 80 per cent of the population in the country are Hindus. If there was conversion by the Christian Missionaries, then the students who studied in the schools and colleges run by the Missionaries in Mangaluru would have been converted by now. The Christian Missionaries have rendered services in the healthcare and education sector in Mangaluru,” he said. 

The government is trying to create confusion in the minds of the people when Christmas is nearing, he alleged.

