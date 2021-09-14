  1. Home
  2. Gold worth Rs 10.55 lakh seized from Dubai passenger at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
September 14, 2021

Mangaluru, Sept 14: Customs officers have seized 219 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived at Mangalore International Airport from Dubai in the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to the officials, the value of the seized gold is Rs 10,55,580.

The passenger hailing from Kasargod had concealed the gold in the packing boxes of toy kitchen sets. Further investigation is in progress. 

News Network
September 10,2021

Bengaluru, Sept 10: Experts have urged the Karnataka government to take measures to prevent reinfections of coronavirus as the people are gearing up for the festive season of October-November. They also have sought a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine during the year-end months to effectively protect people. 

Those who were infected during the second wave of covid-19 in summer this year may be vulnerable to reinfections as the antibodies could wane after six months, experts said.

They also predicted about 10 per cent of breakthrough infections, that is when the coronavirus overpowers the antibodies induced by a vaccine. 

Cases have been on the rise in isolated parts of the world, mainly due to the infectious Delta variant of the virus. This surge has renewed focus on a widely predicted third wave of infections in India, with children reportedly being the key targets.

“It is important to keep a close watch on the situation till November mainly because of the possibility of a surge in reinfection,” said Dr MK Sudarshan, chairman, state Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). He further sought adequate measures from the government to arrest a surge while advising people to not let their guard down. 

The coming months become more crucial as the massive infections in the second wave leave a big part of the population susceptible to reinfections. As many as 16 lakh people contracted the virus in the state in April and May alone, about half of them in Bengaluru. 

Sudarshan told the publication that by November, a clearer picture of the pandemic may appear but until then, all precautions have to be taken seriously. 

These expert alarms also come amid increasing pressure on the state government to ease restrictions amid the festive season, like the night curfew, which has been extended till the month-end by Basavaraj Bommai administration. 

As previously reported, a third wave, if struck, won't be as deadly as the second since a significant number of people have been inoculated with at least one dose of vaccine. And experts say reinfections or breakthrough cases won't nearly be as serious and may not even require hospitalisation. 

Virologist T Jacob John called for a third dose of the vaccine, or also called the 'booster shots' in other parts of the world, to prevent infections. "With the present supply and a little ramping up of production, the government can easily ensure the continuation of the vaccination drive and cover everyone with a third dose,” said John, expecting demand worries to ease in November following the expected completion of first-dose vaccination of the target population. 

Health officials told the publication that they are awaiting a signal from the Centre on further guidelines. “We have no instructions either from the Centre or ICMR on measures like a third dose. We have to see how it pans out in October-November and take steps based on the emerging situation,” said K V Trilok Chandra, Health Commissioner.

News Network
September 10,2021

Udupi, Sep 10: The district administration has decided to withdraw weekend curfew in Udupi with immediate effect.

“As per the recommendation of the technical committee, weekend curfew has been cancelled with immediate effect in the district. All other covid related restrictions will continue” said Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao in a video message.

“Wearing masks and social distancing is compulsory. I request everyone to take vaccines. Travel between Kerala and Karnataka should be postponed till October. Students and others are requested to postpone their travel schedule till October 2021.

“Public should join hands with administration to make Udupi Covid-free district,” he said.

Among the other restrictions, the night curfew will continue from 9 pm to 5 am, pubs are not allowed to operate, public gathering for all social, cultural, political, and religious occasions is prohibited, stadiums are allowed to open, marriages can be held with a maximum of 400 guests, tahsildar’s permission is must for all the functions, temples, churches, mosques are allowed to open, 100% occupancy is allowed in public transport and cinema halls and multiplexes are allowed to function with 50% occupancy.

News Network
September 12,2021

Managluru, Sept 12: After months of sustained protests by local social activists, the tag 'Adani airports' has been removed from the name boards of the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA).

The original name boards, prior to the Adani group taking over the handling of operations of the airport, have now been restored, social activist Dilraj Alva, who took up the issue with the airport authorities, told reporters here on Saturday. 

Alva said the Adani group had changed the name, adding 'Adani airports' to the name boards after it took over the handling operations.

However, as per the agreement for operations and maintenance of the airport, there was no provision to change the airport name, which was revealed through an RTI reply. A legal notice was served in March this year to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the MIA director questioning the 'Adani' tag attached to the name boards.

The legal battle waged in this regard has now yielded result and the original name board has been restored from Friday. The changes have been made in MIA's official Facebook and twitter accounts also, Alva said.

