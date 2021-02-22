Karnataka to deploy marshals to check compliance of covid rules at weddings

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka government has decided to crack the whip on citizens violating covid-19 guidelines by people during large gatherings like marriages, conventions and rallies.
According to reports, the state government is mulling to deploy marshals to marriage parties to enforce wearing of masks and social distancing rules across Karnataka.
Soon after holding a review meeting with all DHOs in the backdrop of a surge in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons that a formal order in this regard will be issued by today.
“We have already issued guidelines for food-handlers in catering and hotel business. But what is worrying is the lapse in marriage halls. Be it public, VIPs or VVIPs, no person is wearing masks and adhering to social distance. Hence, we have decided to deploy marshals to check on that in every marriage event and by Monday evening an official order will be issued,” Sudhakar said.
According to sources in the health department, the local administration will deploy a marshal for every marriage event to check on the Covid-19 rule's compliance. If any person is caught violating the rules, they will be penalized besides slapping notice and hefty fines on the organizers.
Comments
Add new comment