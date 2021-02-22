  1. Home
  Karnataka to deploy marshals to check compliance of covid rules at weddings

News Network
February 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka government has decided to crack the whip on citizens violating covid-19 guidelines by people during large gatherings like marriages, conventions and rallies.

According to reports, the state government is mulling to deploy marshals to marriage parties to enforce wearing of masks and social distancing rules across Karnataka.

Soon after holding a review meeting with all DHOs in the backdrop of a surge in cases in Kerala and Maharashtra, Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar told media persons that a formal order in this regard will be issued by today.

“We have already issued guidelines for food-handlers in catering and hotel business. But what is worrying is the lapse in marriage halls. Be it public, VIPs or VVIPs, no person is wearing masks and adhering to social distance. Hence, we have decided to deploy marshals to check on that in every marriage event and by Monday evening an official order will be issued,” Sudhakar said.

According to sources in the health department, the local administration will deploy a marshal for every marriage event to check on the Covid-19 rule's compliance. If any person is caught violating the rules, they will be penalized besides slapping notice and hefty fines on the organizers.

News Network
February 18,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 18: More than four years after the murder of a man in Panambur, two youths who were found guilty of murdering him, were sentenced to life imprisonment by Third Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati.

The convicts are Nagaraj Govindappa Lamani (28) and Veeresh Shivappa Lamani (32), both from Ranebennur taluk. They were working as labourers and staying in a rented room in Hosangady in Manjeshwara taluk in Kasaragod district.

The duo had murdered Rekappa Lamani in Panambur in 2016. Rekappa was in fact Nagaraj's relative. The latter had even helped Rekappa find work in Hosangady.

However, Nagaraj became intimate with Rekappa’s wife. On learning about it, Rekappa decided to return to his native on September 4, 2016. Nagaraj, who got to know about it, decided to eliminate Rekappa. He took Rekappa to a bar in Mangaluru and made him consume alcohol.

Later, Nagaraj and his friend Veeresh took Rekappa to a secluded area in Panambur in an autorickshaw. The duo then strangulated Rekappa had smashed his head with a boulder. After committing the crime, Nagaraj reached Kuloor on a bike and later left for Hosangady.

The then inspector of Panambur police station Lokesh A-C had filed the charge sheet to court.

As many as 22 witnesses were produced before the court. Though there were no direct eyewitnesses in the case, the court had considered the circumstantial pieces of evidence. 

The statement of a man who had given him a drop till Kuloor in a bike, driver of an autorickshaw who had dropped him to Pumpwell from Kuloor, supervisor of the bar where they consumed alcohol, statement of the doctor who had conducted post mortem, bloodstains on the clothes worn by the accused, statement given by the Forensic lab experts about the soil found on the clothes worn by the accused and the soil test conducted from the spot where the body was found were recorded during the trial.

The Judge also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each. Of the fine amount Rs 10,000 should be given to Rekappa Lamani’s wife, the court declared.

News Network
February 21,2021

vij5465nataka.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kadri Yogeshwara (Jogi) Mutt before leaving for Mangalore International Airport on Sunday. The UP CM had attended BJP's Vijaya Yathre in Kasaragod.

Pejawar seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji met Yogi Adityanath at Jogi Mutt and interacted with him.

It is said that Pejawar seer spoke to Adityanath regarding observation of next Ramanavami at Ayodhya.

Yogi Adityanath is the Mahant of Nath Panth and Kadri Jogi Mutt comes under Nath Panth. This is the second time he visited Jogi Mutt after becoming the CM of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh CM arrived at Mangalore International Airport in a special flight. With heavy security, he left for Kasargod to take part in BJP's Vijaya yatre via road from the airport. He reached Kadri Jogi Mutt at 6.45 pm. Owing to the security reasons, public were not allowed inside the mutt.

Police security had strengthened on the routes where Yogi passed through. After having dinner at the mutt, he left from Mangaluru.

Earlier, speaking to mediapersons, Pejawar seer said that devotees have been supporting the cause of Ram Mandir across the country.

News Network
February 20,2021

999734.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 20: All healthcare and front-line warriors must take COVID-19 vaccination to prevent the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus in Karnataka, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

He said that the Chief Minister himself will release a video message urging the employees to take the vaccine shot against COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government is providing free of cost vaccination to all. There is no reason for anyone to hesitate from taking the vaccine. All staff of every department should take the shot, Chief Minister will be giving a video message shortly urging the employees to take the shot, said the Minister," Sudhakar said.

The health minister said that the severity of the infection will be reduced after the vaccination thereby reducing the mortality rate.

He also urged people to strictly follow the guidelines and they should restrict large gatherings during marriage and other functions.

Stressing that the state government is observing strict measures to prevent the second wave, he said: "The Brazil variant is not reported in our country. COVID is gradually decreasing, but nonetheless, we need to be cautious."

On the measures taken to restrict entry from other states, he said that since the number of cases increased in the neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra and there are all possibilities that the same may happen here.

"Therefore orders have been issued to passengers entering from those states to compulsorily have RT-PCR negative report while entering our state. The District administrations of border districts have been asked to take necessary action in this regard," said the minister.

A video conference will be held with District Collectors (DCs) of all districts regarding further measures to be taken in the state.

"If we succeed in preventing the second wave then the question of lockdown does not arise," he added.

