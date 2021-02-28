Karnataka: Those over 60 and 45 with comorbidities to get covid vaccine from Mar 1

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Karnataka all set to give Covid-19 vaccination to people above the age of 60 years and those over 45 and having comorbidities from Monday.

Initially, in all taluk and district hospitals in addition to 79 private hospitals across the state are ready for the mass vaccination.

Vaccination will be free at government vaccination centers only.

All private facilities will be allowed to operate as COVID-19 vaccination centers under CGHS, Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme and other state health insurance schemes.

State Health official sources said 983 hospitals, including 582 private hospitals in Karnataka, have been cataloged and mapped with the nearest cold chain points to ensure uninterrupted flow of vaccines. However, in the initial phase, in addition to 19 private health facilities from all taluk and district hospitals and BBMP, vaccination will be implemented from March 1 in two identified private hospitals in each district.

In the initial few days, vaccination will be done for registered beneficiaries online in urban and private facilities and in rural areas both online and online. “The state will increase immunization and increase the number of facilities for other modes of registration. This will be done on four days every week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – from 12 noon to 5 pm on all working days in government facilities and private hospitals. The number of vaccinations per day will be limited to 200 sites per session and served on a first come first served basis. However, online registered beneficiaries will be allotted a specific time in a day.

He said that the ongoing vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers would continue simultaneously with the second phase.

Those taking the vaccine in any private health facility will have to pay a pre-determined fee of Rs 250 per sealing per person as per the dose prescribed by the center. He said that beneficiaries will receive a digital QR code-based certificate.

Ahead of the second phase, Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted a list of 20 specified comorbidities for determining eligibility for citizens between the ages of 45 and 59. He said that for people in this age group, a certificate of comorbidity signed by a registered medical practitioner is also required.

In a series of tweets, the Health Minister said that the registration process was simplified. “While advance self-registration is enabled through Co-Win 2.0 or Arogya Setu, beneficiaries can choose a center of their choice with the date and time of the program available. On-site registration is also available at the center, ”he tweeted. All the beneficiaries are advised to carry one of the following photo identity cards: Aadhaar, electoral photo identity card, photo identity card in case of online registration, employment certificate or official identity card with photo and date of birth.

Although COVID-19 experts suggested that the state conduct a survey to identify and map the beneficiaries for the second phase, Mr. Chandra said that there was no longer any need for this as the center had self-registered Is allowed. “People can walk into the centers, register on site and get vaccinated,” he said.

Earlier, the Health Department had planned to go to the voter list for the elderly population and the existing data on the combusted population in the state.