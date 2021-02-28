  1. Home
Karnataka: Those over 60 and 45 with comorbidities to get covid vaccine from Mar 1

News Network
February 28, 2021

Preparations underway for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination for citizens over 60 years &amp; above 45 years with comorbidities

Bengaluru, Feb 28: Karnataka all set to give Covid-19 vaccination to people above the age of 60 years and those over 45 and having comorbidities from Monday.

Initially, in all taluk and district hospitals in addition to 79 private hospitals across the state are ready for the mass vaccination.

Vaccination will be free at government vaccination centers only.

All private facilities will be allowed to operate as COVID-19 vaccination centers under CGHS, Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka Health Scheme and other state health insurance schemes.

State Health official sources said 983 hospitals, including 582 private hospitals in Karnataka, have been cataloged and mapped with the nearest cold chain points to ensure uninterrupted flow of vaccines. However, in the initial phase, in addition to 19 private health facilities from all taluk and district hospitals and BBMP, vaccination will be implemented from March 1 in two identified private hospitals in each district.

In the initial few days, vaccination will be done for registered beneficiaries online in urban and private facilities and in rural areas both online and online. “The state will increase immunization and increase the number of facilities for other modes of registration. This will be done on four days every week – Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday – from 12 noon to 5 pm on all working days in government facilities and private hospitals. The number of vaccinations per day will be limited to 200 sites per session and served on a first come first served basis. However, online registered beneficiaries will be allotted a specific time in a day.

He said that the ongoing vaccination for healthcare and frontline workers would continue simultaneously with the second phase.

Those taking the vaccine in any private health facility will have to pay a pre-determined fee of Rs 250 per sealing per person as per the dose prescribed by the center. He said that beneficiaries will receive a digital QR code-based certificate.

Ahead of the second phase, Health Minister K. Sudhakar tweeted a list of 20 specified comorbidities for determining eligibility for citizens between the ages of 45 and 59. He said that for people in this age group, a certificate of comorbidity signed by a registered medical practitioner is also required.

In a series of tweets, the Health Minister said that the registration process was simplified. “While advance self-registration is enabled through Co-Win 2.0 or Arogya Setu, beneficiaries can choose a center of their choice with the date and time of the program available. On-site registration is also available at the center, ”he tweeted. All the beneficiaries are advised to carry one of the following photo identity cards: Aadhaar, electoral photo identity card, photo identity card in case of online registration, employment certificate or official identity card with photo and date of birth.

Although COVID-19 experts suggested that the state conduct a survey to identify and map the beneficiaries for the second phase, Mr. Chandra said that there was no longer any need for this as the center had self-registered Is allowed. “People can walk into the centers, register on site and get vaccinated,” he said.

Earlier, the Health Department had planned to go to the voter list for the elderly population and the existing data on the combusted population in the state.

News Network
February 21,2021

Image result for yogi

Kasaragod, Feb 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate 'Vijaya Yatra,' led by Kerala BJP President K Surendran here on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding day of the Vijaya Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on March 7.

Talking to newspersons here, K Surendran said the Yatra will highlight various issues including, a corruption-free Kerala, anti-appeasement politics and comprehensive development of Kerala.

On Metroman E Sreedharan’s decision to join BJP, he said several popular faces would declare their allegiance to BJP during the Yatra.

E Sreedharan is also an able person to become the Chief Minister of Kerala, he added.

About the Yatra, he said as many as 14 Maha rallies and 80 public meetings would be organised as part of the Yatra, which is part of party's Assembly election campaign in Kerala.

SULTAN
 - 
Sunday, 21 Feb 2021

What a joke, corrupt man from corrupt state, where hundreds of rape case take place and here
preaching corruption free Kerala. Kerala is the least corrupt state as the people of the state are wise not to allow any corruption in this state.
This is Kerala, a country inside a country, It is not lawless UP.

If he visits Kerala, the state will be corrupted. Please don't allow him to enter

News Network
February 18,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 18: The call for a nationwide rail-roko campaign by the farmer-leaders in Delhi against the Centre's farm laws evoked a mixed response in Karnataka on Thursday.

In Bengaluru, the protest was low-key but there was a good turnout of protesters in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere.

According to information received, the agitation took place in Yeshwanthpur Railway station in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Raichur, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Davangere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Koppal and Kolar.

The agitators tried in vain to storm into the railway station to stop the trains.

In Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere, protesters were arrested, sources said.

In Bengaluru, the agitation was led by farmer-leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar but there was no great impact. 

News Network
February 24,2021

pot-2.jpg

Chikkaballapur, Feb 24: Five persons were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the blast at a quarry in Hirenagaveli near Gudibande in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.

The horrific blast that occurred during a bid to hide explosives from the authorities claimed six lives on Monday night.

Police said Raghavendra Reddy, one of the two partners of the quarry, and employees Venkatashiva Reddy, Praveen, the driver of the Tata Ace used to hide explosives, Mohammed Riyaz Ansari and Madhusudan Reddy were arrested by the police.

Raghavendra Reddy was arrested from Gorantla in the Ananthpur district of Andhra Pradesh. GS Nagaraj, another partner of the quarry and accused number one in the case, is still on the run.

"A complaint was filed against owners of Bhramaravasini Sanders for illegal blasting and storage of explosives. Since the police officials failed to arrest the accused despite complaints, they were suspended." he said.

Six people, including a citizen of Nepal, lost their lives while attempting to cart away explosives hidden around the crusher, hours after a raid by authorities at the facility on February 22.

