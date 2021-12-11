  1. Home
  2. Managluru: Health officials express concern over students’ frequent visits to Kerala

Managluru: Health officials express concern over students’ frequent visits to Kerala

News Network
December 12, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 12: Officials of the health department of Dakshina Kannada district have voiced concern over students from Kerala travelling to their hometowns frequently. 

On several occasions, officials have noticed a failure on part of the students to adhere to the quarantine rules laid down by the district administration. 

Though the inter-state students studying in various medical, paramedical and other colleges in the district have been asked to remain in quarantine for seven days in their rooms, after their return from Kerala, most of them have been found to be roaming around and attending classes.

As many as 20 students, all from Kerala, tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 10 days. Similarly, in the past few months, during the second wave of the pandemic, several students on campus tested positive for Covid-19. In August, 58 cases were reported on a campus in the city, and a majority of them were students from Kerala.

Dr Jagadeesh, district surveillance officer, said that at present two institutions have been declared as containment zones in the district. 

“All the students who tested positive in the two institutions hail from Kerala. We have sent swabs of all these students for RT-PCR tests, and the results of many are still awaited. We have increased surveillance on campuses amidst the Omicron variant scare. There will be no threat of the virus spreading, if all the students returning from Kerala, strictly remain in quarantine for seven days. They are restricted from entering even the dining hall of the hostels during the quarantine period. However, many students do not follow the guidelines. They should undergo the RT-PCR test on the eighth day,” he added.

Dr Ashok H, district nodal officer for Covid-19, said that if an infected student comes on campus, then all his primary contacts may get infected, in case they do not remain in quarantine for a week. “I have sent letters to all medical, paramedical and engineering colleges in the district, directing their managements to insist on seven days’ mandatory quarantine for students from Kerala. Institutions have been told that just checking students’ RT-PCR negative report is not sufficient. They should ensure that all students who return from Kerala remain in quarantine,” he added.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
December 10,2021

Acknowledging distribution of money to voters during the elections, Shamanur Shivashankarappa, one of the senior MLAs in Karnataka, stated that it is not just Congress or BJP, but all political parties distribute money to voters during the elections.

Speaking to media persons, on Thursday, after paying tribute to those who died in chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, he said, "They (BJP) have distributed money, these people (Congress) have also done the same. It is a common phenomenon during the elections".

On alliance between BJP and JD(S), he said, "We had not asked for support from any party in the legislative council polls." He also exuded confidence that Congress would emerge victorious in the elections to Chitradurga local authorities constituency that comprises Davangere, Harihar and Jagalur taluks.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
December 8,2021

kaif.jpg

Mangaluru, Dec 8: A youth lost his life in a motorbike accident at Mastikatte in Ullal on the outskirts of Manglauru today morning.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Kaif, aged around 20 years. 

The tragedy occurred when Kaif was riding his motorbike towards Mangaluru from Ullal on some work.

It is learnt that he died on the spot when the motorbike he was riding rammed into an electric pole.

Personnel from the Naguri traffic police station visited the spot and registered a case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
November 29,2021

Hubballi, Nov 29: Sri Ram Sena President Pramod Muthalik claimed that neither BJP nor Sangh Parivar is extending any kind of support to their fight for a Hindu Rashtra.

“On the contrary, they are creating hurdles in our efforts to establish Hindu Rashtra,” he said during a programme organised by Hubballi-Dharwad Sri Ram Sena district Unit here on Sunday.

Muthalik claimed that only ‘Rama’ is with them and not any political party or Sangh Parivar. “Just because we are fighting for Hindutva, the governments have slapped 107 legal cases against me. Even our office bearers have been facing cases,” he said and added that irrespective of the number of cases filed against them Sri Ram Sena will continue to fight for protecting Hindutva.

He said the government is treating them as criminals as they are asked to visit police stations during every festival of Muslims and Christians. "The governments have been treating cow protectors and warriors of Hindutva as criminals. The police are also filing cases against our workers when they prevent Love Jihad cases," he said.

He said there is no question of compromising with issues related to Muslims and Christians. Sri Ram Sena had opposed Iftar Meet at Srikrishna Mutt, Udupi and staged a protest. "We have the support of a few Seers and pontiffs for making India a Hindu Rashtra," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.