  Mangaluru: Ritual turns tragic as woman swept away by waves at Someshwara Beach

Mangaluru: Ritual turns tragic as woman swept away by waves at Someshwara Beach

News Network
December 16, 2024

Mangaluru, Dec 16: A tragic incident unfolded at Someshwara beach on Monday when a woman, participating in the Pinda Pradhana ritual for her late brother-in-law, lost her life after drowning.

The deceased, Usha (72), was the wife of the late Jagadish Bhandary from Derebail. She had traveled to Someshwara with her relatives to perform the ritual for her brother-in-law, Karunakar Bhandary, who had passed away recently.

After completing the ceremony, Usha and her relatives went for a sea bath as part of the rites. Tragically, Usha slipped and was swept away by the strong waves. Though her relatives cried out for help, locals who rushed into the sea could only retrieve her lifeless body. She was declared dead when brought to shore.

Usha had retired after a 40-year career as an assistant secretary at the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA). She is survived by her daughter.

The body has been sent to K S Hegde Hospital in Deralakatte for postmortem, and a case has been registered at the Ullal police station.

News Network
December 6,2024

Mangaluru: The priest of the Ganapathi Shrine at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Kshethra in Mangaluru has been suspended following the registration of a POCSO case against him.

The temple administration committee suspended the priest, who is accused of sexually harassing a minor girl in 2021. A case was recently filed against him at the city's women police station.

In light of this development, he has been suspended, as confirmed by the temple’s CEO.

According to sources, people known to the survivor sent a complaint copy to the temple authorities, following which the action was taken.

News Network
December 16,2024

News Network
December 16,2024

hajabba.jpg

In a significant milestone, the Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School in Newpadpu, Harekala, has introduced a bilingual Kannada-English medium this academic year, a move spearheaded by Padma Shri awardee Harekala Hajabba. The school has so far received 13 admissions for its Class 1 bilingual program.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by the state government, which approved 38 schools across the district to launch bilingual mediums. Expressing his delight, Hajabba shared that he had been advocating for a bilingual school for years. "The bilingual medium will greatly benefit students in this region who otherwise rely on private schools. However, we currently face a shortage of classrooms. Construction of two additional classrooms is underway, and once completed, we expect higher admissions," he said.

The school had previously been permitted to introduce LKG and UKG classes in the last academic year. According to the school’s headmistress, Rajeshwari, while the pre-primary sections have seen good enrolment, the bilingual Class 1 faced challenges, securing only 13 students. She attributed this to the late notification of permission, which arrived a month after the academic year began, leading many children to enroll elsewhere.

Rajeshwari remains optimistic about the future. "We expect better admissions next academic year as awareness about bilingual education at this government school grows," she said, adding that the classroom shortage will soon be addressed.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Venkatesha Subraya Patagara noted that bilingual schools across Dakshina Kannada have generally received a positive response, with some schools enrolling more than 100 students. The effort to offer bilingual education in government schools marks a step forward in providing affordable, quality education to underserved regions.

