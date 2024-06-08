  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru top cop suggests change in school, college timings to ease traffic flow

News Network
June 8, 2024

Mangaluru: Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal has directed school and college heads to strictly adhere to the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Conditions for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of School Children) Rules 2012 and submit a compliance report.

Chairing a meeting with heads of schools and colleges, Schoolchildren Safety Committee members, and school vehicle owners on Friday, the commissioner also proposed changing school and college timings to facilitate smoother traffic flow in the city.

Emphasizing the importance of adherence to traffic rules by students and parents who drop children off at schools, the commissioner highlighted the need to raise awareness among students and their parents about the safety of children in school vehicles. He stressed that drivers should avoid overloading vehicles and refrain from using shrill horns. "Action will be taken against vehicle owners for violating the rules," he warned.

The commissioner suggested measures to reduce vehicle density on the roads during the start and end of class hours. "Parking space should be arranged within school premises for school vehicles to facilitate safe boarding and alighting of students. If no parking space is available, arrangements should be made to provide parking within the campus as soon as possible," he directed school heads.

News Network
June 8,2024

Mangaluru, Jun 8: Trading licenses granted to commercial establishments in the coastal city will be revoked if 60 percent of their signages are not in Kannada, warned the commissioner of the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

"According to the language policy of the government, all commercial complexes, industries, business houses, organizations, trusts, counseling centers, hospitals, laboratories, entertainment centers, and hotels are required to display 60% of Kannada language on their name boards as a mandatory requirement," stated MCC commissioner C.L. Anand in a statement released on Friday.

He noted that the civic body has received complaints regarding some entrepreneurs violating the rules. "In the forthcoming days, it will be mandatory to prominently display Kannada language at the topmost position on the name boards of all industries and shopping complexes. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of the trade license by the MCC, without prior notice," he added.

News Network
June 4,2024

Bengaluru: The ruling Congress in Karnataka has improved its tally by winning nine seats while the BJP and JD(S) combine emerged victorious in 19 constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The BJP won 17 seats and the JD(S) secured victory in two constituencies.

The BJP, on its own, won 17 seats, making it a happy camper as Karnataka voters continued their trend (since 2004) of giving the saffron party the highest number of Lok Sabha seats in the state. The JD(S) won two out of the three seats it contested.

Out of nine seats won by the Congress, five are in Kalyana Karnataka region. Interestingly, in 2014 Lok Sabha elections, during Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s first term, the Congress won nine seats while the BJP won 17 and JD(S) two seats.

Congress, which stormed to power with a huge majority in the Assembly polls last year, was bullish on winning more than 10 seats, which it did last in 1999.

“We didn’t get the result we expected. We wanted 15-20 seats. Our calculations went wrong,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. His deputy DK Shivakumar, who is also Karnataka Congress president, was more candid. “We expected more seats - 14 to 15 - because of the guarantees. We expected more votes for the work we’ve done. That didn’t happen,” he said.

Admittedly, the Congress’ guarantees, around which the party had designed its Lok Sabha poll campaign in Karnataka, failed to yield the desired electoral benefits.

Also, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar faced setbacks as Congress lost Mysore (CM’s native) and Bangalore Rural (where BJP defeated Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh).

But Congress has something to cheer about. Besides winning nine seats, the Congress’ vote share in Karnataka is up from 31.88% to 45.34%.

The result came in handy for the BJP to go after the ruling Congress. “The Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar government was arrogant for having 136 MLAs. People have taught them a lesson. Neither their MLAs nor the guarantees helped Congress,” Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said.

Faced with an aggressive Congress, the BJP got the help it needed from the JD(S). Going by the result, the BJP-JD(S) alliance worked well on the ground as both parties gave their votes to each other.

The JD(S), struggling for survival after its near-rout in the Assembly polls last year, will view the Lok Sabha result as the battery it needed to recharge. “The result is the people’s reply to those who arrogantly chided JD(S) for having only 19 MLAs,” JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy said.

News Network
May 30,2024

Mangaluru: A businessman was swindled out of Rs 1.1 crore in a cryptocurrency trading scam. The victim, 43-year-old PG Saji from Ichalampady in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, operates a business in Bengaluru.

Saji filed a complaint at the Dakshina Kannada CEN police station on May 27.

According to the complaint, on May 25, Saji was contacted by a person named Ayaka Watanabe on the Telegram app. Watanabe instructed him to download the Binance and Defi apps from the App Store on his iPhone for cryptocurrency trading. Following these instructions, Saji created wallets for both apps using his mobile phone number and email ID.

Subsequently, an unknown individual provided him with details on trading and exchange via a website and token address. Trusting this information, Saji transferred Rs 1.1 crore in phases from his two bank accounts, only to realize later that he had fallen victim to a scam.

A case has been registered under Sections 66(D) and 66(C) of the IT Act and Sections 420 and 417 of the IPC.

