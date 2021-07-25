  1. Home
  2. Nalin Kateel accuses Siddaramaiah of ditching ‘ahinda’ after coming to power

July 25, 2021

Udupi, July 25: Stating that Siddaramaiah had become Chief Minister through the ahinda movement, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that after coming to power, the Congress leader forgot Ahinda and did not work for the welfare of backward classes.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in Hadilubhoomi Krishi Andolana (campaign of paddy cultivation on fallow land) at Parkala in Udupi on Sunday, he said: “When the issue of Dalit CM was raised in the Congress, they defeated Parameshwar and Mallikarjuna Kharge who had worked tirelessly for the party.”

It is a mockery that Siddaramaiah has now challenged the BJP to make a Dalit leader as Chief Minister, said Kateel.

Kateel urged Siddaramaiah to clarify the contribution of the Congress for Dalits. During the Vajpayee Government, a Muslim was the President of India. Dalit leader Ramnath Kovind was chosen as the President now. Narayanaswamy has been appointed as the Union minister. About 30 % of the ministers in the Centre hail from the SC and ST community, he said.

On the corruption charges against Minister Shashikala Jolle, the State BJP Chief said that there is a need to verify the truth in the scam in egg procurement. “After getting complete details, will decide on future course of action,” he said.

Kateel said that no direction or information has come from the high command on change in Chief Minister in Karnataka. “Complaint has been filed over the alleged audio clip that went viral in social media. I do not wish to speak on the alleged audio clip,” he added.

July 13,2021

Bengaluru, July 13: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.

"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.

"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.

State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.

Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state. 

July 19,2021

Bengaluru, July 19: Theatres across Karnataka are all set to reopen today after a gap of three months following the government's announcement of further relaxation of Covid-19 curbs.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar, “Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditoriums and similar places (are) permitted to open with 50% of seating capacity (by) strictly adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments.”

The night curfew, which was earlier in place from 9 pm to 6 am, has now been reduced to 10 pm-5 am.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters that the lockdown was being relaxed further to help those affected by the restrictions in the past few months. “This will help people, especially those from theatre and film industry,” he said. The government will allow prayers and other rituals to be performed at temples, provided Covid protocols are followed.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 1,708 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths. The active case tally presently stands at 29,291. 

July 19,2021

bhatkal.jpg

Bhatkal, July 19: A Karnataka youth, who has been working as a seafarer on a cargo ship in Iran has been stranded at the port for more than 19 months. 31-year-old Yaseen Shah, resident of Bhatkal, has not had any contact for the last six months with either the owners of the ship or the agency that got him the job. The situation has forced Yaseen Shah to live near the dock of the Khorramshahr port in Iran.

Yaseen landed in Iran in January 2020 and started working as a seafarer on a cargo ship that was anchored at Iran port. But the ship never left the anchor though movement of other cargo ships had resumed after the pandemic situation had improved.

With no VISA in hand, not paid salary for the entire one year, Yaseen tried everything he could do to get his due.

“I have loaned nearly Rs 6 lakh to get a degree and reach Iran. I have also paid money to the agency which offered me a job as a seafarer for 200 $ per month. But when I reached Iran the agreement was changed by the Iranian agency. Most of the Indians who come here as seafarers are often duped as the agreement will be in the Parsian language. As I knew little but of Parsian I objected to the agreement letter which stated that my salary is now 150 dollars. As I was in need of money I agreed to the job, but still I was not paid after one year,” Yaseen Shah was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

“For the last six months I have not even been offered any ration or assistance from the ship owners and the agency. I have been eating food from the other ships that are docked in the port. The company offered me an air ticket to India six months ago but refused to pay my wages for an entire year. I decided to stay and fight as many Indian boys are being duped this way. A man from Tamil Nadu took the air ticket and left India without worrying about the unpaid wages. I have contacted the Indian consulate and other organisations explaining the plight of seafarers,” he said.

Several organisations from India and abroad have been trying to help Yaseen. Shirali Shaikh Muzaffer, Founder President of Aim India Forum said that a contact was established with the Indian Embassy in Iran.

“But so far it's not been helpful. The officials have asked us to consult the shipping company owners. The company has three partners who are having a rift due to which many seafarers including Yaseen are not paid their wages. We have also provided the details and contact numbers of agents and ship owners to the Embassy. We are demanding early intervention from the Ministry of External Affairs so that a stranded Indian can be brought back to his home with his wages paid,” he said.

