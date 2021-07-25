Nalin Kateel accuses Siddaramaiah of ditching ‘ahinda’ after coming to power

Udupi, July 25: Stating that Siddaramaiah had become Chief Minister through the ahinda movement, Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that after coming to power, the Congress leader forgot Ahinda and did not work for the welfare of backward classes.

Speaking to media persons after taking part in Hadilubhoomi Krishi Andolana (campaign of paddy cultivation on fallow land) at Parkala in Udupi on Sunday, he said: “When the issue of Dalit CM was raised in the Congress, they defeated Parameshwar and Mallikarjuna Kharge who had worked tirelessly for the party.”

It is a mockery that Siddaramaiah has now challenged the BJP to make a Dalit leader as Chief Minister, said Kateel.

Kateel urged Siddaramaiah to clarify the contribution of the Congress for Dalits. During the Vajpayee Government, a Muslim was the President of India. Dalit leader Ramnath Kovind was chosen as the President now. Narayanaswamy has been appointed as the Union minister. About 30 % of the ministers in the Centre hail from the SC and ST community, he said.

On the corruption charges against Minister Shashikala Jolle, the State BJP Chief said that there is a need to verify the truth in the scam in egg procurement. “After getting complete details, will decide on future course of action,” he said.

Kateel said that no direction or information has come from the high command on change in Chief Minister in Karnataka. “Complaint has been filed over the alleged audio clip that went viral in social media. I do not wish to speak on the alleged audio clip,” he added.