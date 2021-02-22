  1. Home
  No restrictions on Kerala, Maha passengers except negative RT-PCR certificate: Karnataka

No restrictions on Kerala, Maha passengers except negative RT-PCR certificate: Karnataka

News Network
February 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 22: The Karnataka government on Monday clarified that it had not imposed any restrictions on inter-state travel, but has mandated RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours for those arriving in the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, while stating this, also cautioned people against negligence towards observing protocol and of stricter steps if the number of cases increase and said marshals would be deployed to monitor weddings as they were taking place without following any norms or guidelines.

''We have not imposed any restrictions on passengers travelling from Kerala, Maharashtra or any other state to Karnataka. Let me clarify this, because other states may have got the wrong opinion. For inter-state travellers there is no restriction," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving in the state to have a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours. This measure was taken last week for those arriving by flights, buses, trains, personal transport from neighbouring Maharashtra and Kerala, following the recent spike in Covid cases in those states.

To a question on people staging protests at the Kerala borders demanding the withdrawal of "restrictions", Sudhakar said that no restrictions had been imposed, but checking negative test reports could have caused some inconvenience to travellers.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner, there is the movement of about 2-3 lakh people between both states every day. If test reports of such a large number of people have to be done, it definitely causes inconvenience, so we may not be able to do it 100 per cent, but we are trying random at least," he said.

He also said he would speak to the Health Ministers of Kerala and Maharashtra in a couple of days and request them to issue strict circulars to travellers in their states.

"Many people travelling from those states don't have information. We have issued a circular in our state. But if circulars are issued in those states also, it will benefit both," the minister said.

Stating that more than 4.24 lakh health department employees and 1.20 lakh front line warriors have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine, Sudhakar said the government was cleaning up registration data by eliminating duplicate entries.

''We have a target of 80 per cent and 90 per cent coverage for Health department staff and front line warriors respectively by the end of this month. All officials have been requested to get the dose.

"Bengaluru is lagging in vaccination... instructions have been given to all districts to achieve 80 per cent target," he said.

News Network
February 19,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 19: Southern Railway Commissioned the state of the art Electronic Interlocking ( EI) signalling system with Dual Digital Display Units at Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central along with the track doubling between Netravathi Cabin and Mangaluru Central.

This system brings absolute safety and more flexibility in train operations by replacing the conventional Panel operated Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) System at these two cabins.

Electronic Interlocking is a digital technology based on microprocessors. Safety aspects for Signal clearance is processed by sophisticated software and microprocessors. Station Master will be able to monitor and control train movements in the yard with the help of digital display monitors. The Digital Monitor provides a clear visual indication of engagement of track, signalling positions, setting of points, and Level Crossing gate status and train occupation in the adjacent block sections. Such prompt and updated information will provide confidence for Station Masters for taking correct and swift actions the Electronic Interlocking system receives commands from Station Master.

The commands are received through visual display unit. On receipt of commands, data is being collected from the yard (based on yard status) and processed by ensuring safety aspects.

Required route is automatically set and locked before clearing the Signal for train movement.

Maintainers Terminal which is provided along with Electronic Interlocking System ensures recording of every movement related to the train operations. It also helps in tracking wrong movements and in analyzing failures. This can also be used as a tool for monitoring the Electronic Interlocking System on a regular basis.

Southern Railway Construction Organization executed the work with the support of Palakkad Division team. The expenditure on new signalling assets is Rs.10 Crore, according to the statement.

News Network
February 13,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 13: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said that cyber security may pose a big challenge in the coming days not only in the silicon city but across the state.

Speaking to newsmen after Senior Police Officers Annual Meet here on Friday, 8 police stations to detect cyber crime, economic offences and narcotics (CEN) have been set up in as many locations in the City.

He said the state government has set up an anti-terrorism squad to keep a tab on terrorist activities in the city.

The Chief Minister said that he unveiled the action plan of the Directorate of Forensic Science Laboratory for the years 2021-2024. He told the senior police officials that initiatives would be taken to strengthen the department so that law and order is maintained and people live peacefully.

Yediyurappa asked police officials to be polite and considerate to complainants approaching police stations.

"I have a piece of advice to the senior officials that people visiting the police station should be treated with utmost respect and humility. Listen to their grievances and address them sincerely", he added.

He said a host of issues was discussed during the meeting ranging from law and order to cyber security.

Yediyurappa said he was happy to note the crime rates and atrocities are coming down on women and children in many locations in Bengaluru, he said. He further said the state government has set up an anti-terrorism squad to keep a tab on terrorist activities in the city.

News Network
February 17,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 17: The beginning of 2021-22 academic year in Karnataka will be delayed at least by 45 days and it will begin from July 15.

The Department of Public Instruction has decided to start classes for the 2021-22 academic year on July 15, 2021, as against June 1, usually done. Covid pandemic has derailed the academic calendar this year.

According to the department officials, considering that the examination for class 10 and 12 will be held in May/June, the evaluation work will be completed by the third week of June. 

It has been decided to declare the results of both classes 10 and 12 before June-end, and give a few days’ break for the teachers, before commencing classes for the next academic year,” said an official.

