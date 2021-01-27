  1. Home
  One more cabinet reshuffle cannot be ruled out in Karnataka

Agencies
January 26, 2021

Belgavi, Jan 26: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Development and Belagavi District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday said that there are chances of one more Cabinet reshuffle taking place after March.

"Belagavi District may get one more Cabinet berth in March cabinet expansion", he added in his address to the media person after hoisting the national flag to mark 72nd Republic Day.

He said that many legislators, including Abhay Patil were also aspirants to the Minister's post.

He said that at present there is no difference of opinion in the Cabinet. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will clear all problems, if any, he added.

Replying to a question on Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, he said he will be visiting Delhi after February 10 and discuss the issue.

News Network
January 14,2021

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa inaugurated the much-delayed 6-km stretch of the Namma Metro Phase-2 section, by flagging off the train, here on Thursday evening.

Speaking after the event, Chief Minister said that his government would accord a high-priority for the

over-all development of the city by improving infrastructure facilities to improve the ease of life in the IT city.

The inauguration of the Metro extension line is a step towards the goals of Bengaluru Mission 2022 to enable faster commute and smart mobility options in the city.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers D V Sadananda Gowda, Deputy Chief minister Govinda Karajol, and other ministers, including R Ashok, B Basavaraj, and Lok Sabha Member P C Mohan were present on the occasion.

The extension is 6 km-long elevated metro at the southern end of the currently operational 24.2 km long green (north-south) line. With this extension, N-S corridor will become 30.2 km long. The Elevated portion comprises 213 spans. The work involves 1032 piles, 223 Piers and 1998 segments for superstructure and 665 NOs of girders in stations.

News Network
January 21,2021

Bengaluru, Jan 21: After a gap of almost a week of swearing-in, Karnataka Chief B S Yeddiyurappa allocated portfolios to new Ministers and changed portfolios of some of the Ministers.

Governor Vajubhai Vala, on the advice of the Chief Minister, gave his assent to the list of allocation and reallocation.

The following is the list of Cabinet Ministers and their portfolios:

B S Yediyurappa: Chief Minister 1. Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) 2. Cabinet Affairs 3. Finance Department 4. Bangalore Development 5. Energy Department 6. Intelligence from Home Department 7. Planning, Programme Monitoring Statistics Department 8. Infrastructure Development Department and all unallocated portfolios.

Umesh Vishwanath Katti: 1. Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department,

Angara: Fisheries Department and Ports and inland Transport Department.

Basavaraj Bommai: Home Department Excluding intelligence Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation Department, Madhuswamy: Medical Education, Department from Health and Family Welfare Department, Kannada and Culture Department.

Chandrakanta Channappa Gowda Patil Small Scale Industries from Industries and Commerce Department, Information and Public Relations Department.

Aravind Limbavali: Forest Department

Murugesh Rudrappa Nirani: Mines and Geology

N Nagaraja (MTB): Excise Department

Kota Srinivas Poojari: Muzrai Department from Revenue Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department

Dr K Sudhakar: Health and Family Welfare Department (Excluding Medical Education)

Anand Singh: Tourism Department Environment and Ecology Department.

C P Yogeeshwara: Minor Irrigation Department from Water Resource Department.

Prabhu Chauhan: Animal Husbandry Department,

Arabail Hebbar Shivaram: Labour Department.

R Shankar: Municipal Administration, Sericulture

K Gopalaiah: Horticulture, Sugarcane Development and Directorate from Industries and Commerce.

K C Narayana Gowda: Youth Empowerment and Sports, Hajj and Wakf.

News Network
January 25,2021

Bengaluru, Jan 25: Karnataka on Monday said it has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than two lakh healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine. "As of 2 PM today (25th Jan 2021) Karnataka has safely vaccinated 2,06,577 healthcare workers with COVID-19 vaccine. First state in the country to vaccinate and protect more than 2 lakh healthcare covid warriors," the Karnataka Health Department tweeted.

The state had crossed one lakh vaccination mark on January 19.

COVID-19 vaccination drive began in the state on January 16.

According to the data released by the department, out of 84,833 beneficiaries targeted for vaccination for the day, 14,178 was achieved till 1 PM on Monday in 1,102 sessions held.

