One more cabinet reshuffle cannot be ruled out in Karnataka

Belgavi, Jan 26: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Development and Belagavi District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday said that there are chances of one more Cabinet reshuffle taking place after March.

"Belagavi District may get one more Cabinet berth in March cabinet expansion", he added in his address to the media person after hoisting the national flag to mark 72nd Republic Day.

He said that many legislators, including Abhay Patil were also aspirants to the Minister's post.

He said that at present there is no difference of opinion in the Cabinet. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will clear all problems, if any, he added.

Replying to a question on Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, he said he will be visiting Delhi after February 10 and discuss the issue.