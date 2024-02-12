  1. Home
  2. Scam alert: Karnataka teacher loses Rs 2.77 crore in air ticket fraud

Scam alert: Karnataka teacher loses Rs 2.77 crore in air ticket fraud

News Network
February 12, 2024

ariticket.jpg

A teacher working at the government higher primary school at Udbal U village in the taluk has lost Rs 2.77 cr to an air ticket booking fraud.

A complaint has been registered in this regard. The victim, Jayasudha, received a Telegram link from a stranger on her phone on September 3, 2023. 

It said she will get daily benefits of Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,600, if she booked air tickets through www.kiwiairfaresite.com. She booked air tickets through the portal. The company remitted monetary benefits to her bank account initially.   

She booked more air tickets through the website between September 3, 2023 and January 12, 2024, spending Rs 2,77,52,153. But Jayasudha neither received benefits nor refund on cancelling the tickets, her complaint said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 6,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, February 6, imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Congress leaders including CM Siddaramaiah over their presence in a protest demanding the resignation and arrest of the then Minister KS Eshwarappa in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case in April 2022.

According to reports, Karnataka High Court imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on CM Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy and Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala and asked them to appear physically before the people's representatives' court. 

CM Siddaramaiah has been asked to appear on 6th March, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on 7th March, Congress Karnataka in-charge RS Surjewala on 11th and heavy industries minister MB Patil on 15th March.

Congress leaders including the present CM participated in a protest on April 2022, demanding KS Eshwarappa's arrest in alleged connection with contractor Santosh Patil's death case.

On April 14, Congress leaders, including D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah, were apprehended in Bengaluru while marching toward the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai. Their protest aimed at pressing for the demand related to the resignation of the then Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa.

Earlier, a 37-year-old contractor died by suicide in a lodge in Udupi in 2022. At the time of his death, the contractor left behind a WhatsApp message alleging that Eshwarappa demanded a commission for the release of funds for civil works undertaken by the contractor at Belagavi. 

Last year, Karnataka HC granted an interim stay on the proceedings in the case against CM Siddaramaiah for holding the protest march in 2022.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 1,2024

Udupi, Feb 1: A group of fishermen on board of a trawl boat was assaulted and looted by another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat mid-sea around 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House of Udupi district on January 30 at 5 am.

Five fishermen identified to be Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raguramaiah, Shivaraj and Sheenu— of a trawl boat were injured after another group of fishermen who came in a purse seine boat allegedly assaulted them.

In a complaint to Kaup police, complainant Mahammed Mustafa Basha (43) from Bunder in Mangaluru said that he owned 'Mirash- II IND-KA01-MM-2497' registered trawl boat. 

The boat had left for deep sea fishing on January 27 with fishermen Parvathaiah, Kondaiah, Raghuramaiah, Shivaraj, K Sheenu, Elumale, Chikkodi, and Raju— all from Andhra Pradesh on board from Mangaluru fisheries port.

In his complaint, Basha said that the incident occurred when they were returning to Mangaluru with a fish catch. When the trawl boat was situated 10 nautical miles away from Kaup Light House, a purse seine boat named 'Hanuma Jyothi' with 15 to 20 men on boat approached them. Later, seven to eight men from the purse seine boat allegedly entered Basha's trawl boat and took away fish boxes and loaded it to their boat.

Basha has further alleged in the complaint that fishermen identified as Sheenu and Raghuramaiah were allegedly taken away in a traditional boat by about seven members. Later, those in the purse seine boat assaulted six members who were on trawl boat. In the meantime, the two fishermen who were taken away were brought back to the trawl boat.

The complaint mentioned that the miscreants escaped with four mobile phones and 12 boxes of fish worth Rs 2 lakh. Kaup police have registered a case under IPC sections 395, 397, 323, 324, 326 and 149 and an investigation is in progress.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 30,2024

hanumaflag.jpg

Mandya, Jan 30: Amid simmering tension in Mandya over the removal of Hanuma Dhwaja from 108 feet tall flagpost, the Keragodu village Panchayat Development Officer has been suspended.

The order issued by Mandya Zila Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Tanveer Asif on Monday said the permission was granted only to hoist the Indian tricolour at Keragodu village.

However, the PDO not only gave an opportunity to the people to hoist the Hanuma Dhwaja, but also did not take steps to remove it, the order said.

It was only on January 28, that the Panchayat Sub-divisional Officer along with Tehsildar and police officers removed the flag, which created a law and order problem for which the PDO was held accountable.

As the opposition BJP and its ally JD(S) staged a massive protest in Mandya against the removal of the Hanuma Dhwaja and its restoration, security was beefed up on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the opposition BJP and JD(S) of trying to instigate the people over the issue, with an eye on the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Police on Sunday had resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd at Keragodu village, and subsequently hoisted the national flag replacing Hanuman flag in the presence of officials of the administration.

On Monday, the protestors marched from Keragodu to the Deputy Commissioner's office in the district headquarters of Mandya, covering a distance of about 14 km, holding saffron flags amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram'. They also raised slogans against the Congress government.

BJP leaders C T Ravi and Preetham Gowda and JD(S) leaders Suresh Gowda and K Annadani joined the demonstrators.

As the march reached Mandya city, police resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd as some of the activists allegedly tried to bring down a flex board featuring the image of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders, according to official sources.

Later, scores of protestors gathered near the Deputy Commissioner's office, where police were deployed in large numbers and barricades were erected.

Ravi and the JD(S) leaders along with former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy addressed the crowd. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.