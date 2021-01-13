  1. Home
  2. Siddaramaiah clarifies his stance on reservation for Kurubas

Siddaramaiah clarifies his stance on reservation for Kurubas

News Network
January 13, 2021

Raichur, Jan 13: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, also a Kuruba community leader, on Tuesday said that he was not opposed the reservation for Kuruba community but opposed to this agitation because RSS was behind it.

Addressing press persons here in grand ' Halumath ' convention at Veragota in Devadurga taluk, Mr Siddaramaiah accused BJP of conspiring to divide the Kuruba community and aiming to isolate him. "RSS is behind this," he alleged.

Mr Siddaramaiah said that Congress party recommended for the inclusion of Bestha, Gangamathasta, Mogaveera caste into the Scheduled Tribe list. Now, there is a movement demanding that the Kurubas be included in the ST list. If all these communities are given the ST tag, the percentage of ST will increase to 20 percent from 3%, he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the Union government and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is heading the state government. When BJP is in power at both state and Centre, what was the necessity of conventions and all for KS Eashwarappa?, he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 3,2021

hjsadkf.jpg

Chitradurga, Jan 3: Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers D V Sadananda Gowda has been admitted to Basaveshwara teaching hospital in Chitradurga after he fell sick.

While he was returning to Bengaluru after participating in BJP core committee meeting held in Shivamogga on January 2 night, Gowda fell sick soon after he got down from his car at Hotel Naveen Regency to have lunch. He was taken to the hospital immediately.

BJP legislators and leaders have rushed to the hospital. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
January 1,2021

46587913.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 1: BJP’s youth wing national president and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has condemned the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s move to name 11 roads in Padarayanapura in western Bengaluru after Muslim social workers who contributed towards the development of the city. 

The intervention comes a day after former union minister of state Anantkumar Hegde raised objections over the issue. Both Surya and Hegde belong to the ruling BJP. The BBMP has been superseded by the state government. 

Writing to BBMP commissioner, Surya said, “The list of names mooted by the BBMP has only Muslim names. The christening of roads in a Muslim-dominated locality with only Muslim names reeks of the same communal mentality of the two-nation theory and the Muslim League’s demand for separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims. This is dangerous and must be condemned.” 

Noting that there is no dearth of non-Muslim figures whose names could be christened to the roads, Surya said: “I request you to immediately revise the list and finalise the list of roads to be named after personalities only after wide public discussion.” 

Hegde, the controversial and firebrand parliamentarian from Uttara Kannada, also wrote to the BBMP commissioner on Wednesday stating that the civic body can name roads after freedom fighters, soldiers, and patriots. 

“I strongly oppose the move to name after Muslims. If the civic bodies in other parts of the state resort to the same move, it will lead to disruption of communal harmony,” Hegde said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 12,2021

karnataka.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 12: Karnataka Bank on Tuesday posted a net profit of Rs 135 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year, marking a growth rate of 9.93 per cent as against Rs 123 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the nine months period ended December 2020, the bank posted a net profit of Rs 451 crore as against Rs 404 crore for the corresponding period of last year with a year-on-year growth rate of 11.53 per cent.

The operating profit during Q3 of current financial year was at Rs 438 crore. For the nine months period, operating profit stood at Rs 1,615 crore as against Rs 1,265 crore for the corresponding period of previous year with a growth of 27.67 per cent.

The lender clocked a business turnover of Rs 1.27 lakh crore as on December 31 with deposits of Rs 73,826 crore and advances of Rs 53,187 crore. Retail and mid-corporate advances showed a growth of 9.75 per cent.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 3.16 per cent as on December 31 from 4.99 per cent last year. Similarly, net NPA also came down to 1.74 per cent from 3.75 per cent.

Managing Director & CEO M S Mahabaleshwara said the strong numbers of Q3 depict resilience of Karnataka Bank in spite of Covid-19 pandemic.

"Our efforts to realign the asset portfolio towards retail and mid-corporate advances is paying desired result as they have grown at the rate of 9.75 per cent year-on-year," he said in a statement.

Mahabaleshwara said cost efficiency measures have also yielded positive result as the overall cost declined by 2.35 per cent.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.