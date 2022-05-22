Udupi overtakes Agumbe to be Karnataka’s rainiest place

Udupi, May 23: Various places in coastal district of Udupi has received the highest rainfall in Karnataka five times in the last seven years between 2015 and 2021, according to the data from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

With this Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk, synonymous with unceasing downpours that earned it the title Cherrapunji of south India, seems to have lost the rainiest place tag to the coastal district.

Barring 2015 and 2018, Udupi district topped the rainfall charts. Experts said this is a sign of things to come and attributed the development to deforestation and global warming.

As per data, Bairampalli in Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall in 2016 (5,916mm). In the following year, Shiralu in Karkala taluk recorded 6,936 mm of rain.

In 2016 and 2017, Agumbe, located in Shivamogga district, recorded rainfall of 5,524 mm and 5,345 mm respectively,

Similarly, in 2019, Hebri in Udupi topped with a whopping 9,340 mm of rain, while in 2020, it was the turn of Innanje with 7,988 mm. In these years too, Agumbe was not nowhere close to these figures.

Remarkably, over the last decade, Hulikal in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district outscored Agumbe when it came to rain. In the last seven years between 2015 and 2021, Hulikal recorded more rainfall than Agumbe.