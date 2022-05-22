  1. Home
Udupi overtakes Agumbe to be Karnataka’s rainiest place

News Network
May 23, 2022

rains.jpg

Udupi, May 23: Various places in coastal district of Udupi has received the highest rainfall in Karnataka five times in the last seven years between 2015 and 2021, according to the data from the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

With this Agumbe in Thirthahalli taluk, synonymous with unceasing downpours that earned it the title Cherrapunji of south India, seems to have lost the rainiest place tag to the coastal district.

Barring 2015 and 2018, Udupi district topped the rainfall charts. Experts said this is a sign of things to come and attributed the development to deforestation and global warming.

As per data, Bairampalli in Udupi district recorded the highest rainfall in 2016 (5,916mm). In the following year, Shiralu in Karkala taluk recorded 6,936 mm of rain.

In 2016 and 2017, Agumbe, located in Shivamogga district, recorded rainfall of 5,524 mm and 5,345 mm respectively,
Similarly, in 2019, Hebri in Udupi topped with a whopping 9,340 mm of rain, while in 2020, it was the turn of Innanje with 7,988 mm. In these years too, Agumbe was not nowhere close to these figures.

Remarkably, over the last decade, Hulikal in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga district outscored Agumbe when it came to rain. In the last seven years between 2015 and 2021, Hulikal recorded more rainfall than Agumbe. 

coastaldigest.com news network
May 22,2022

udupicar.jpg

Udupi, May 22: In a shocking development, charred bodies of a young couple were found in a burning car at Heggunje village near Mandarthi in Udupi district in the early hours of Sunday.

The deceased are Yashvanth Yadav and Jyothi from R T Nagara in Bengaluru. It is suspected that the couple set themselves ablaze in a rented car after pouring petrol on them. 

At around 3:30 a.m. a few locals noticed flames emanating from the road. When they rushed to the spot they found a car up in flames. They soon informed the jurisdictional Brahmavar police, who found two charred bodies in the car. 

According to police, a close relative of Yashwanth had received a text message from him at 3:02 a.m. regarding the couple's extreme decision along with the location of the act. 

According to reports, a missing cases of the duo were registered in Bengaluru three days ago. They had rented the said car from one Hussain in Mangaluru.
 

News Network
May 16,2022

lawyer.jpg

Bengaluru, May 16: The Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said on Monday.

The video clip of the attack containing disturbing images of the culprit kicking, slapping, and assaulting the lawyer in full public view went viral on social media.

Biocon Chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has also reacted to the incident through social media, saying that the man must be arrested for such abhorrent behaviour. "He is an animal not a civilised human," she said, sharing the video.

Social media describes this incident as shameful for Karnataka. The police have arrested the accused, 40-year-old Mahantesh Cholachagudda.

After the video went viral, the police arrested the accused. According to police, Mahantesh, a trader and a photographer at Bagalkot University assaulted the woman with respect to a property dispute. The victim, Sangeetha Sikkeri, was admitted to a hospital after the attack.

Advocate Sangeetha explained that her uncle, without informing her or her family, had sold the house they are residing in. The matter was in the court and the buyer of the property was forcing them to vacate the house. The person was influential and she suspected his role behind the attack.

Meanwhile, advocates in Bagalkot decided to not appear for the accused and were planning a dharna on Monday. Further investigation is on. 

News Network
May 17,2022

Bengaluru, May 17: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday warned a fringe group not to challenge law and order following their claim that the Masjid-e-A’la at Srirangapatna in Mandya district was a Hanuman temple and they should be allowed to worship there.

A fringe group called ‘Narendra Modi Vichar Manch’ (NMVM) recently approached the Mandya deputy commissioner on May 13 claiming that the Masjid-e-Ala was ‘Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami temple’, which the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan had destroyed and built a mosque over it.

The group led by C T Manjunath, secretary, demanded that Hindus should be allowed to perform prayers to Hanuman inside the mosque.

Reacting to the incident, Jnanendra said he was aware of the development. And called upon people not to challenge law and order to resolve the dispute on their own.

“If anyone challenges law and order then they will be dealt with accordingly. Hence, everyone should live harmoniously. We will go by the court order,” he added.

In his petition to the deputy commissioner of Mandya, Manjunath said many historians have documented the existence of Moodala Bagilu Anjaneya Swami Temple, which Tipu Sultan had allegedly destroyed during his regime and converted into a mosque.

“The Mysuru Gazzettier by Luis Rice, the proceedings of the royal court, the life of Maharaja, Tareekh-e-Tipu and Hyder-e-Nishani and the letter written by Tipu to the Khalifa of Persia to prove our point.” 

“Hence, we request you to please review the documents of the archeology department and make provisions for Hindus to legally offer their prayers to Moodalabagilu Anjaneya Swami Temple (the existing mosque),” Manjunath wrote in his petition to the deputy commissioner.

Later, in a video message sent to the media houses, a member of the NMVM demanded that a survey on the lines of Gyanvapi Masjid should be conducted at Masjid-e-Ala to find out the truth.

