  We are ready to talk but formers not obeying: Sadananda Gowda

News Network
February 6, 2021

Mysuru, Feb 6: Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizer D V Sadananda Gowda on Saturday defended and said that though the country got Independence in 1947, farmers are yet to experience it, by amending the farm laws, the Union government trying to help farmers to sell their produce in the open market.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, he said farmers have become puppets in the hands of middlemen and they are unable to sell their produce freely. If they can make some extra money by selling their produce in the open market, why not, he questioned , they don’t understand the logic behind their protest. Why should they be at the mercy of APMC yards? they should be free to sell their produce wherever they want. Vested interests are allegedly provoking farmers to protest, we are ready to discuss the burning issues but famers are not ready to come to the table even if the government had talked as many as eleven rounds with them, he added.

Training his guns on pop singer Rihanna who has spoken in support of the farmers, Mr Gowda said ‘ what does she know about farming? Does she know anything about farmers problems, does she know how farmers sell their produce in the market ? she must be talking at the behest of vested interests, he added.

News Network
January 27,2021

Kambala | Buffalo Race |Karnataka Festival | Karnataka Tourism

Mangaluru, Jan 27: BJP Karnataka state president and Lok Sabha member Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the famous 10 Kambalas (slush track buffalo race) can be organised from January 30, while adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.

Speaking at a meeting called to discuss organising Kambalas, he said that Kambala is held after harvest from November-December to February-March.

Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra stressed the need to follow the guidelines such as wearing masks and ensuring social distancing. He asked people not to crowd around the venue and the races should be completed by 2200 hrs.

He said that care should be taken to ensure that children and the elderly did not attend the events.

Office-bearers of the Kambala Committee of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi and Kasaragod district of Kerala promised to follow all the health guidelines. They also added that additional volunteers would be appointed to supervise the events.

coastaldigest.com news network
February 5,2021

Mangaluru, Jan 5: Former minister and Congress leader B Ramanath Rai today hit out at the prominent celebrities of India who let down the Indian farmers by openly supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s oppressive laws. 

Addressing a press conference here, Mr Rai said that the celebrities who have tweeted in support of the government are afraid of I-T raids. 

He said that the BJP government has been insulting farmers by addressing them as ‘Maoists’, ‘terrorists’ and labelling them as ‘Khalistanis’.

He recalled that the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was martyred in the fight against the Khalistani movement.

“It was Indira Gandhi who launched the Blue Star operation and eliminated the Khalistani movement. If the BJP government claims the existence of Khalistanis in the nation now, it is an utter failure of their administration,” the Congress leader said.

Agencies
January 26,2021

Belgavi, Jan 26: Karnataka Minister for Water Resources Development and Belagavi District Incharge Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday said that there are chances of one more Cabinet reshuffle taking place after March.

"Belagavi District may get one more Cabinet berth in March cabinet expansion", he added in his address to the media person after hoisting the national flag to mark 72nd Republic Day.

He said that many legislators, including Abhay Patil were also aspirants to the Minister's post.

He said that at present there is no difference of opinion in the Cabinet. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will clear all problems, if any, he added.

Replying to a question on Kalasa-Banduri drinking water project, he said he will be visiting Delhi after February 10 and discuss the issue.

