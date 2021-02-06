  1. Home
  2. Will ensure Congress remains in opposition; I'll continue to be CM: BSY

Will ensure Congress remains in opposition; I'll continue to be CM: BSY

February 6, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 6: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa hit out at former CM Siddaramaiah on the last day of the Assembly session on Saturday, saying that he will continue to be the Chief Minister and will ensure that Congress remains in the opposition.

He also said that he has faced hundreds of cases in the past but has always been proved to be honest.

"Siddaramaiah, you have told me 100 times that BS Yediyurappa will resign. I am clarifying it to you once again till PM Modi, Amit Shah and people of the state continue to shower their blessings on me, even though so many cases have been filed against me, I'll fight them. I'll continue to remain the CM," said Yediyurappa.

"I have fought them in the past as well. I'll come out of those cases and I've proved that I'm honest. I am assuring once again I will make sure that we will win more than 150 seats and you (Siddaramaiah) will sit in the opposition seat," he added.

January 31,2021

Latest Hindi News: क्या मुसलमानों की पसंद बन रहे हैं असदुद्दीन ओवैसी? जानें AIMIM का महा प्लान - is asaduddin owaisi becoming the choice of muslims? know aimim plan | Navbharat Times

Kalaburagi, Jan 31: Reacting to the allegations being made against All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) for reportedly acting as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that he belongs to 'nobody but public'.

During a rally at Kalaburagi on Saturday, Owaisi said, "Various allegations have been levelled against AIMIM. After we announced to contest West Bengal assembly polls, the band-baaja party, which was once known as Congress, started saying that we're B team (of BJP). Mamata Banerjee also began saying these things. Am I the only one they can talk about? I belong to nobody but the public."

"What you did? In Karnataka, Congress MLAs changed sides and joined BJP. Did they ask me before doing this? All of them joined BJP. You did not see anyone. They have become Ministers now, but you are not able to see them. Neither Mamata nor Congress speaks on this and when it comes to AIMIM, they say it is B team of BJP and when it comes to your party they say that their MLAs are misguided," he added.

Hyderabad-based Owaisi, whose party put up a good show during 2020 Bihar Assembly polls last year, bagging five seats, had announced that AIMIM will contest Assembly polls in West Bengal.

Political parties including Congress and Trinamool Congress has termed AIMIM as 'B team' of BJP.

Meanwhile, Owaisi in his rally on January 30 called Nathuram Godse, who killed Mahatma Gandhi as the "first terrorist of Independent India".

'Mahatma Gandhi was killed on 30 January 1948. The first terrorist of Independent India is Nathuram Godse. They do not believe in Gandhi, they do not believe in Ambedkar or Subhash Chandra Bose. They are followers of Godse. On one hand, they pay tribute to Gandhi and on the other hand, they worship Savarkar, the conspirator of Gandhi's assassination," he said.

"I am also taking the name of Savarkar here because Justice Kapoor Commission report said that Savarkar was a conspirator for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Had the Congress government (which was in power at that time) properly investigated Gandhi's assassination, the leader of the RSS would have been arrested. But the Congress did not investigate well," he added.

January 26,2021

Kalaburagi , Jan 26: A tractor rally organised by Raita Kisan Morcha Vedike supporting the relentless agitation by farmers at the New Delhi border, began in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The rally which began from Humnabad Ring Road will culminate at the deputy Commissioner's office , the farmer leaders said.

Over hundreds of tractors without trailers took part in the rally.

According to the Kalaburagi Police Commissioner N Satish Kumar, the rally began on a peaceful note with no untoward incident being reported so far.

Police took elaborate security for this farmers tractor rally, he said.

January 25,2021

Bengaluru, Jan 25: In yet another cabinet rejig, the third in less than a week, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday reallocated portfolios to three ministers.

Minister J C Madhuswamy has now been assigned Tourism, Ecology and Environment departments.

He was given Medical Education, Kannada and Culture departments, when the portfolios were first reallocated on January 21, while being divested of Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Minor Irrigation portfolios.

On the very next day, January 22, when minor changes were made and portfolios were reallocated, Madhuswamy, who was sulking after major portfolios were taken back, was given Haj and Wakf Department along with Medical Education, while he was relieved of Kannada and Culture.

Minister Anand Singh has been given the charge of Infrastructure Development Department and Haj and Wakf.

He was on January 21 assigned Tourism, Environment and Ecology departments, while being divested of the Forest Department.

Health Minister K Sudhakar has been reassigned with the Medical Education Department as an additional charge, which was divested from him last week.

Sudhakar had been sulking ever since he was divested of the Medical Education portfolio, and had even warned that separating the two departments could impair the states Covid-19 vaccination effort.

According to sources close to Madhuswamy and Anand Singh, the two ministers are upset over the portfolios assigned to them.

Reports suggest that both are even contemplating resigning as ministers and are expected to take a decision after the Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday, even as efforts are on to pacify them.

