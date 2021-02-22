Yatnal acting like B team of Congress, says Murugesh Nirani

  1. Home
Agencies
February 22, 2021

Bengaluru, Feb 22: Launching a sharp attack against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Basannagouda Patil Yatnal for targetting Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, state Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh R Nirani on Monday called him the 'B-team of Congress', and challenged him to resign and then get re-elected.

The Minister condemned Yatnal for "disrespecting" the Chief Minister and attacking his own party leaders.

"Yatnal is repeatedly attacking his own party leaders than the opposition leaders. I condemn him for disrespecting a senior leader such as the Chief Minister. The party higher-ups will take a decision on his conduct," he said in a joint presser with State Mall Scale Industries Minister CC Patil and scores of party legislators here at Vidhana Soudha.

According to a statement, the press meet was called by the ministers and the BJP legislators belonging to Panchamasali Lingayats in the backdrop of Yatnal attacking the CM Yediyurappa and the top seer of the community for taking few unilateral decisions regarding the community.

Yatnal has been targetting the Karnataka Chief Minister for several months, especially after a recent cabinet expansion, in which he was not included.
Stating that Yatnal got elected as MLA because of Yediyurappa's charisma and became a Union Minister due to his support, he said that Yatnal has no moral right to criticise the Chief Minister, and challenged him to prove his worth by resigning as BJP MLA and get re-elected as an Independent MLA from his constituency.

According to the statement, Yatnal, during the Panchamasali Lingayat rally on Sunday, had demanded Nirani and Patil's resignation if Yediyurappa did not take pro-active steps to include their community under 2A reservation of the OBC list.

Responding to this, Nirani said Yatnal has no right to seek his resignation, "I was elected by the people of my constituency and became a minister with the blessings of CM and party high command."

Nirani maintained that a convention was held with the sole purpose of pressing the demand for 2A reservation but some people misused the platform for their selfish and political ends and tried to mislead the community.

The Minister further said that it was not fair to set a deadline for the government as the reservations cannot be done in one go.

Nirani and Patil also expressed displeasure over the conduct of Kudalasangama math pontiff Basava Jayamruthyunjaya Swamy and said that he should conduct himself as a highly esteemed person and not dance to the tunes of former Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal.

"What was the necessity for the seer to announce Kashappanavar as president of Akhila Bharata Lingayat Panchamasali Mahasabha, when such decision was not taken by the rightful body of the community. The seer has no right to take such decision," the ministers said.

Both ministers also slammed Kashappanavar, calling him a self-declared leader of the Panchamasali community and alleging that he has many FIRs filed against him and is not eligible to hold the post.

Panchamashali Lingayat sect seers and leaders are demanding that their existing reservation category be changed from 3B to 2-A category in the State's Other Backward Community (OBC) list. They are undertaking a padayatra to Bengaluru and reached Tumkuru on Friday. The yatra is scheduled to culminate in a rally in Bengaluru on February 21.

February 16,2021

Udupi, Feb 15: Police late on Sunday arrested six persons, including the prime accused, who murdered a person for objecting to his illicit relationship with a married woman in Karnaka's Udupi district.

Police named the person as Gauthan, the prime accused, who worked at Malpe fisheries harbour.

The others include Manoj Bhandary, 30; Dhanush, 27; Chethan Kumar, 24; Tilak Raj, 36; all from Malpe and Siddharth, 23 from Kadike.

The incident was reported around 8.15pm and police had secured Gautham, 27, and the other accused within hours of the incident.

The victim is Naveen Naik, 43, resident of Hosuru near Brahmavar.
Gautham, police said, had an illicit relationship with a woman, who was neighbour of Naveen.

Gautham often visited the woman at her house in Hosuru and Naveen Naik objected to it.

Taking umbrage at this, Gautham had threatened Naveen not to interfere in his personal affairs.

Police said the woman, a mother of one child, was not in good terms with her husband and was not legally separated too.

Gautham despite this stoked the relationship and this irked Naveen Naik.

On Sunday night, when Naveen’s son Nithin had gone out to attend a programme at a friend’s house with his mother and younger brother Mahesh, Gautham with other five persons went to Naveen's house and attacked him with lethal weapons.

Naveen, who received injuries to his head, collapsed on the spot and died. 

Police arrested Gautham and five others within three hours after the incident was reported in Brahmavar police station.

Police who have charged the accused persons under sections 447 and 302 of the IPC, have seized an SUV that the accused used in this crime, N Vishnuvardhan, superintendent of police said.

February 21,2021

Mangaluru, Feb 21: Amidst fresh spike in covid cases in Kerala, Dakshina Kannada district administration has re-imposed inter-state border restrictions. 

K V Rajendra, deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada has issued an order closing all interstate borders, except four major entry points at Talapady in Mangaluru taluk, Saradka in Bantwal taluk, Nettanige-Mudnuru in Puttur taluk and Jalsoor in Sullia taluk.

Passengers from Kerala will have to enter Karnataka and return via four check posts while all other entry points will be remaining closed from February 22, said Dr Rajendra, who is also the chairman of Dakshina Kannada District Disaster Management Authority.

Health department will deploy teams in all the four check posts to screen passengers entering the district. All passengers entering the district should compulsorily obtain a Covid-19 negative certificate obtained 72 hours prior to their journey. They will be allowed to enter only after showing the Covid-19 negative reports.

Meanwhile, details of all passengers from Kerala will be entered and the same will be sent to the tahsildars, taluk panchayat executive officers and health officials of the respective taluks. Tahsildars of the respective areas will make arrangements while police teams also will be deployed, the DC said.

Those who are arriving in buses should also compulsorily show Covid-19 negative certificates. A separate data of daily commuters from Kerala including students and those working in various firms will be collected. They will have to produce Covid-19 negative certificates and also undergo tests once in 15 days, he added.

February 20,2021

Bengaluru, Feb 20: All healthcare and front-line warriors must take COVID-19 vaccination to prevent the outbreak of the second wave of coronavirus in Karnataka, said state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday.

He said that the Chief Minister himself will release a video message urging the employees to take the vaccine shot against COVID-19.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government is providing free of cost vaccination to all. There is no reason for anyone to hesitate from taking the vaccine. All staff of every department should take the shot, Chief Minister will be giving a video message shortly urging the employees to take the shot, said the Minister," Sudhakar said.

The health minister said that the severity of the infection will be reduced after the vaccination thereby reducing the mortality rate.

He also urged people to strictly follow the guidelines and they should restrict large gatherings during marriage and other functions.

Stressing that the state government is observing strict measures to prevent the second wave, he said: "The Brazil variant is not reported in our country. COVID is gradually decreasing, but nonetheless, we need to be cautious."

On the measures taken to restrict entry from other states, he said that since the number of cases increased in the neighbouring states like Kerala and Maharashtra and there are all possibilities that the same may happen here.

"Therefore orders have been issued to passengers entering from those states to compulsorily have RT-PCR negative report while entering our state. The District administrations of border districts have been asked to take necessary action in this regard," said the minister.

A video conference will be held with District Collectors (DCs) of all districts regarding further measures to be taken in the state.

"If we succeed in preventing the second wave then the question of lockdown does not arise," he added.

