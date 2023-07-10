  1. Home
  2. India-UAE travel: How much cash NRIs and tourists allowed to carry?

News Network
July 11, 2023

Dubai, July 11: Many non-resident Indians and Indian tourists faced arrest at different airports, of late, for reportedly carrying huge amount of cash. Earlier this month, a man heading to Dubai was arrested at Mumbai airport after Customs officials found over Dh1.42 million (cash) in his bag.

According to information available on the central bank – Reserve Bank of India – website, travellers coming to the UAE and travelling to most of the other countries are allowed to purchase foreign currency only up to $3,000 (Dh11,000) per visit. The regulator allows NRIs to carry more amounts in the form of store value cards, travellers' cheques or banker's drafts.

However, travellers going to Iraq and Libya can carry foreign exchange up to $5,000 or its equivalent per visit. While people flying to Iran, Russia, Commonwealth of Independent States can draw foreign exchange up to $250,000 in the form of foreign currency notes or coins, according to the statement on the apex bank website. Meanwhile, Indian nationals going for Haj and Umrah can also carry $250,000 in cash.

While travelling to India

According to RBI, a resident of India, who has gone out of the country on a visit, may bring in Indian currency notes of up to an amount not exceeding Rs25,000. However, people from Nepal or Bhutan can bring rupee notes in denominations not exceeding 100 rupees.

Meanwhile, a person going into India for a visit from abroad can carry foreign exchange without limit.

"However, if the aggregate value of the foreign exchange in the form of currency notes, bank notes or travellers' cheques brought in exceeds $10,000 or it is equivalent and/or the value of foreign currency alone exceeds $5,000 or its equivalent, it should be declared to the Customs Authorities at the Airport in the Currency Declaration Form (CDF), on arrival in India," according to RBI.

News Network
July 7,2023

Mangaluru, July 7: A 49-year-old mother died and her daughter suffered injuries after a part of hillock caved in on their house at Nandavara, near Sajipa Munnuru in Bantwal taluk today morning.

Zarina (49) and her daughter Shafa (20) were trapped under mounds of soil after a part of hillock caved in on the house, owned by one Mohammed. 

Fire personnel along with local residents succeeded in extricating Shafa from the heaps of mud and shifted her to a hospital in Bantwal.

Zarina who was extricated from the rubble was declared dead on arrival at Bantwal hospital.

News Network
July 4,2023

New Delhi, June 4: In a big organisational rejig, the BJP on Tuesday named Union minister G Kishan Reddy, Sunil Jakhar and Babulal Marandi its president in Telangana, Punjab and Jharkhand respectively.

In a statement, the party also announced former Union minister D Purandeswari as its new Andhra Pradesh president and brought in OBC leader Etela Rajender as its election management committee chairperson in the poll-bound Telangana.

The development highlights the BJP's emphasis to set its house in order in Telangana where many relatively new but powerful entrants to the party were against the leadership of Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Sources said Kumar may be inducted as a minister in the central government in a reshuffle in the coming days.

Jakhar replaces Ahwani Sharma while Marandi comes in the place of Deepak Prakash.

The rejig is significant in the primacy given to leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties. Jakhar and Rajender left the Congress and the BRS respectively to join the BJP. Purandeswari was in the Congress and a minister in the UPA government.

The development will further fuel the speculation about a Cabinet rejig. 

News Network
July 6,2023

Bengaluru, July 6: Dr Asima Banu, who has served at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for 23 years, took charge as the institute’s principal on Wednesday, July 5.

Asima was widely appreciated for her work as the nodal officer of the Covid ward at the Trauma Care Centre, Victoria Hospital, in 2020.

Having finished her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees at BMCRI in the 1990s, she took charge as a faculty member in the microbiology department in 2000.

Since then she has served in various positions, including as quality in-charge and infection control officer, head of the microbiology department at Bowring Hospital, convenor of the medical education unit, and nodal officer of the simulation and skills centre at BMCRI.

