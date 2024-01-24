  1. Home
  2. 9 NRIs lose jobs in Kuwait for celebrating Ram Mandir inauguration in workplace

News Network
January 24, 2024

Kuwait City: As many as nine Indian expatriate workers in Kuwait have lost their jobs for celebrating the inauguration of the controversial Ram Temple built in Ayodhya after demolishing a historic mosque. 

The nine Indians who have been fired from two different companies in Kuwait, have also been asked to leave the country, sources said. 

According to reports, on January 22, the nine Indians distributed sweets in their respective workspaces, expressing their happiness. Their respective employers took immediate action against them and they were reportedly repatriated.

It was on January 22 that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated at a function mostly dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by officials of the temple construction trust besides political leaders of the Hindutva school. 

News Network
January 18,2024

Mangaluru, Jan 18: A resident of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada has lost Rs 10.6 lakh after he was invited on social media to make investments in the share market.

The complainant said that he had noticed an advertisement for share market investment on Facebook. Using the link, he joined a WhatsApp group. As suggested in the group, he downloaded an app and opened a trading account in the name of his wife.

He and his wife had given all the details pertaining to Aadhaar number, mobile number and bank accounts. Later, he transferred Rs 11.1 lakh to various accounts. 

Of this, Rs 55,000 was credited to his account. When he failed to get the remaining money back, he filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN polie station in this regard.

News Network
January 21,2024

Mangaluru: A few private schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada have declared a holiday on the day of the “pran pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, on Jan 22. A few others have arranged special prayers, and to live telecast the inauguration at their campuses.

No official holidays have been declared for schools in Dakshina Kannada, confirmed DR Naik, DDPI of Dakshina Kannada.

“We have also not given any government school permission to conduct any special events on Monday,” he said.

A deemed to be university has declared a holiday on Monday.

Ramesh K, chief adviser of Shakti Education Trust, said that the school will livestream the temple inauguration programme for students and staff. “Special prayers will be held in our temple. After the telecast, classes will be held as usual,” he added.

Subrahmanya Nattoja, founder of Ambika Group of Educational Institutions, Puttur, said declaring holidays for schools serves little purpose if students utilize the time for activities other than watching the inaugural programme.

“As a run-up to the opening of the temple, the school and college children have been chanting the Sri Rama Taraka mantra for the past few days, and the concluding ceremony will be held on Monday. There will be a Taraka yajna performed on the same day, to mark the celebrations. No classes will be held for half-a-day, and celebrations end with distribution of sweets. A session will be held on the history of the Ayodhya temple and its development in the past few years, for the students,” said Nattoja.

News Network
January 23,2024

A senior official of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has warned that more than half a million people face the risk of death from starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip after more than three months of US-backed Israeli genocide in the territory.

Osama Hamdan, who represents the movement in Lebanon, made the remarks at a press conference in Beirut on Monday.

"Due to the high number of displaced people, lack of viable shelters, and scarcity of adequate food aid, more than half a million of our people in the northern Gaza Strip face the real danger of death and are starving," Hamdan said.

The official added that the people of Gaza have been forced to "grind animal fodder" in the absence of flour and food.

The Israeli regime launched its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023 following Operation al-Aqsa Storm by the territory's resistance movements.

More than 25,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have lost their lives so far as a result of the brutal onslaught and a concomitant siege, which the regime has imposed on the territory with all-out American military and political support.

Hamdan said Israel and the administration of the United States President Joe Biden are responsible for the massacres that have been carried out against Gazans, calling on international organizations to declare northern Gaza a "famine zone."

He also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Arab League to intervene immediately to open Gaza's crossings and bring in aid.

“No safe areas in Gaza”

The Hamas' official said despite what the Israeli regime and the United States claim, there are no safe areas across the coastal territory.

Since the onset of its military aggression on Gaza, the regime has also staged sporadic attacks against Lebanon, sparking a firefight with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.
Iraqi and Yemeni resistance movements have also conducted retaliatory strikes against Israeli and American targets as a means of protesting the onslaught on Gaza and the United States' support for it.

Hamdan stressed that the US administration is fully accountable for the escalation that the region is witnessing due to its continued support for Israel and its aggression against Gaza.

