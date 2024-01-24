9 NRIs lose jobs in Kuwait for celebrating Ram Mandir inauguration in workplace

Kuwait City: As many as nine Indian expatriate workers in Kuwait have lost their jobs for celebrating the inauguration of the controversial Ram Temple built in Ayodhya after demolishing a historic mosque.

The nine Indians who have been fired from two different companies in Kuwait, have also been asked to leave the country, sources said.

According to reports, on January 22, the nine Indians distributed sweets in their respective workspaces, expressing their happiness. Their respective employers took immediate action against them and they were reportedly repatriated.

It was on January 22 that Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated at a function mostly dominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by officials of the temple construction trust besides political leaders of the Hindutva school.