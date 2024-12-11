Dubai dreams dashed: Indian tourists hit by surge in visa rejections amid new UAE rules

A sudden wave of visa rejections is shattering the travel plans of Indian tourists hoping to visit Dubai. Stricter visa norms introduced by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have left travelers scrambling, causing financial losses and widespread frustration.

Indian tourists are facing an unprecedented rate of visa denials, with rejection rates skyrocketing from a mere 1-2% to 5-6% daily. These rejections are happening despite applicants meticulously submitting confirmed flight tickets, hotel bookings, and other required documents.

Tightened Rules and Rising Challenges

The UAE’s newly imposed regulations demand additional proof of accommodation, whether in hotels or with relatives. For those staying with family, documents such as the host’s rental agreement, Emirates ID, and residence visa copy must now be submitted.

Travelers and travel agencies report that even flawless applications are being rejected. “Even when confirmed flight tickets and hotel stay details are attached, the visa applications are being rejected,” said Nikhil Kumar, director of Passio Travels Pvt Ltd.

In a striking case, a family of four—despite submitting all required documents—faced rejection, derailing their meticulously planned trip. Similarly, a group of 35 saw their vacation plans collapse when one member’s visa was denied.

Mounting Financial Losses

The rejections are not just a logistical nightmare but also a financial burden. Passengers are losing thousands on visa fees, pre-booked flight tickets, and hotel reservations. Vijay Thakkar, director of Hasmukh Travels, shared how two of his clients lost nearly ₹34,000 due to visa denials.

Advisory from Travel Experts

Travel experts are urging applicants to avoid shortcuts like dummy tickets or fake documents, which could lead to lifelong bans. “Dubai is extremely strict. Rejections can create long-term complications. Ensure all documents are genuine and complete,” advised Nilesh Bhansali, president of the Travel Agents Association of Pune.

UAE’s New Visa Norms

The UAE has raised the bar for tourist visa applications, requiring travelers to:

Submit hotel reservation proof and return tickets.

Provide bank statements for the last three months with a minimum balance of ₹50,000.

Present PAN cards if opting for hotel stays.

These measures aim to tighten entry protocols but have left many Indian travelers stranded, frustrated, and financially strained. For now, aspiring Dubai visitors must navigate these new hurdles with caution and precision to keep their travel dreams alive.