Expatriates from Gulbarga hold iftar get-together in Riyadh

News Network
April 25, 2023

iftar.jpg

The Riyadh chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society, an NGO working for the poor and people irrespective of cast creed and religion, back home in Gulbarga, organized iftar get-together in Riyadh. 

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO and managing director universal inspection company attended the event as chief guest, while Syed Nasir Khursheed, president, Jeddah chapter presided the event.

Appreciating the activities performed by Gulbarga welfare society, Abdul Majeed Bathruddin explained the audience the difference of employment and empowerment he said our youngsters should be encouraged towards UPSC preparation.

Syed Nasir Khursheed highlighted activities of Gulbarga welfare society, he thanked Abdul Majeed bathruddin for his kind support to this organization. 

President Riyadh chapter Mohammed Imdad Ali explained the aims and objectives of the society. “We are successful in helping poor and needy people that is because of you all,” he said and thanked all the members and executive committee for their kind support.

Keynote speaker Mohammed Shams Qamar highlighted the importance of soft skills. He advised to read the famous book seven habits of highly effective people.

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin was felicitated by Gulbarga welfare society, for his dedicated Services to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and in India.

Interesting raffle draw was conducted by UIC, Lucky winners were given gifts.

Other prominent speakers of the event were Zaki Tameem ul Hasan and Dr Khaja Moinuddin. Masters of ceremony Mohammed Adil Ali and mohammed Ubaid Gotori conducted the event interestingly with their Urdu poetry.

Mukhtar Jagirdar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Arif Shazli and Syed Rizwan nasir welcomed the guests. Media coverage was handled by Imaduddin soherwardi, Mohammed khuddus and mohammed Yousuf.

Mohammed Hisamuddin delivered welcome speech; Program started with recitation of holy quran by ismail quadri.

Naath was recited by Syed Faiz. The program concluded with vote of thanks by shaikh Mohsin. All attendees enjoyed iftar and dinner.

iftar4.jpg

iftar2.jpg

iftar3.jpg

News Network
April 25,2023

Mangaluru, Apr 25: As many as 60 candidates are in fray in the eight assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Monday was the last day to withdraw nominations. A total of 109 nominations were received and after the withdrawal and rejection of nominations, 60 are in fray.

There are eight candidates each in Belthangady, Moodbidri, Mangaluru City South, Puttur, Sullia, 10 in Mangaluru City North, five candidates each in Mangaluru and Bantwal constituencies.

In Udupi district, 35 candidates are in fray for five constituencies. While there are nine candidates each in Baindoor and Karkala constituencies, Kundapur and Kaup segments have five candidates each. Meanwhile, Udupi constituency has seven candidates in fray.

News Network
April 24,2023

JDS.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 24: Althaf Kumpala, the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate for Mangaluru constituency, who secretly withdrew his nomination without informing his party leaders, today claimed that he was forced to do so by the workers of a national party.

His claim comes after JD(S) leaders expressed shock over the move of Althaf Kumpala who had gone incommunicado after secretly withdrawing nomination.

“I did not run away from contesting the election. Instead, I was taken away by a few persons who are the followers of Congress candidate while I was returning after offering prayers at Ullal on April 21 and was forced to sign a form on the withdrawal of the nomination, which I was forced to submit to the Returning officer. I have not fallen prey to any inducement. I have submitted a complaint to the Commissioner of Police and sought police protection,” he alleged.

JD (S) state spokesperson M B Sadashiv said “our candidate had submitted a petition to the returning officer to reconsider his nomination, which has been rejected.”

He said that the JD(S) candidate is in a mentally weak state following the series of incidents and “we have instilled confidence in him. Congress was scared of our candidate who was well-known in the community. The incident is a black mark in the history of Dakshina Kannada,” he said.

In a reply to the petition submitted by Altaf, Mangalore constituency returning officer said that Altaf had withdrawn his nomination on April 21 at 3.35 pm. The notification in this regard has been issued under Form 6 rules 9 (2). There is no scope in the law to reconsider the already withdrawn nomination.

When contacted Congress candidate sitting MLA U T Khader, rubbished the allegations as false.  "The Congress workers had not pressurised JD(S) candidate to withdraw nominations. He had withdrawn nominations on April 21 and JD (S) leaders are levelling allegations after three days of the incident."

"It is sad that the incident of withdrawal of nomination has occurred in the constituency where JD(S) leader and MLC B M Farooq represents. Altaf had withdrawn the nomination following the differences of opinion within the JD(S) leaders in the constituency. Moreover, two congress leaders against whom Altaf had levelled allegations of threatening him were his close friends," he said.

News Network
April 20,2023

lingayat.jpg

Lingayat leaders of the BJP have raised the pitch for unleashing the "Lingayat CM" campaign in poll-bound Karnataka to counter the Congress' narrative to brand the ruling party as "anti-Lingayat".

The politically influential Lingayat community forms about 17 per cent of the state's population, mostly in northern parts of the state which the BJP counts as its strong vote-base. Senior Lingayat leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi quit the BJP over denial of ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections and joined the Congress.

The ruling party has been on a damage control mode since then with the Congress accusing it of doing "injustice" to Lingayats and being "anti-Lingayat".

Lingayat leaders from the BJP met at the residence of Karnataka BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday evening, where there were suggestions for countering the Congress narrative by projecting that the next CM would be from the community in the event of the party coming to power. On Thursday, responding to questions from reporters, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai confirmed that the meeting decided to strongly counter the "misinformation" being spread by the Congress on "some issues."

"There were some suggestions (on 'Lingayat-CM). Dharmendra Pradhan (the Union Minister who is the Karnataka election in-charge of the BJP) was also there. He (Pradhan) said he would convey our feelings (on the need for Lingayat-CM) to the high-command". When a reporter again asked about the Congress narrative branding the BJP as "anti-Lingayats", the Chief Minister sought to counter him: "You want to keep the issue alive?" In the last 50 years since 1967, the Congress has not made a Lingayat a Chief Minister except for the nine-month tenure of Veerendra Patil, Bommai said.

"Don't ask this question again," he told the reporter. There were several instances of how the Congress treated senior Lingayat leaders, the Chief Minister said, adding that people would not forget how the Congress tried to break the community (demanding a separate religious status to the community) to create a "vote bank" five years ago. "There is respect, honour and opportunity for all in the BJP," Bommai said and alleged that the Congress "cheated" Dalits, Lingayats and Backward Classes. 

