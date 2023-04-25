Expatriates from Gulbarga hold iftar get-together in Riyadh

The Riyadh chapter of Gulbarga Welfare Society, an NGO working for the poor and people irrespective of cast creed and religion, back home in Gulbarga, organized iftar get-together in Riyadh.

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO and managing director universal inspection company attended the event as chief guest, while Syed Nasir Khursheed, president, Jeddah chapter presided the event.

Appreciating the activities performed by Gulbarga welfare society, Abdul Majeed Bathruddin explained the audience the difference of employment and empowerment he said our youngsters should be encouraged towards UPSC preparation.

Syed Nasir Khursheed highlighted activities of Gulbarga welfare society, he thanked Abdul Majeed bathruddin for his kind support to this organization.

President Riyadh chapter Mohammed Imdad Ali explained the aims and objectives of the society. “We are successful in helping poor and needy people that is because of you all,” he said and thanked all the members and executive committee for their kind support.

Keynote speaker Mohammed Shams Qamar highlighted the importance of soft skills. He advised to read the famous book seven habits of highly effective people.

Abdul Majeed Bathruddin was felicitated by Gulbarga welfare society, for his dedicated Services to the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and in India.

Interesting raffle draw was conducted by UIC, Lucky winners were given gifts.

Other prominent speakers of the event were Zaki Tameem ul Hasan and Dr Khaja Moinuddin. Masters of ceremony Mohammed Adil Ali and mohammed Ubaid Gotori conducted the event interestingly with their Urdu poetry.

Mukhtar Jagirdar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Arif Shazli and Syed Rizwan nasir welcomed the guests. Media coverage was handled by Imaduddin soherwardi, Mohammed khuddus and mohammed Yousuf.

Mohammed Hisamuddin delivered welcome speech; Program started with recitation of holy quran by ismail quadri.

Naath was recited by Syed Faiz. The program concluded with vote of thanks by shaikh Mohsin. All attendees enjoyed iftar and dinner.