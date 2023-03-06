  1. Home
  A humane gesture of CGI Jeddah towards Indian Umrah pilgrim after mishap

News Network
March 6, 2023

accident.jpg

Within five days of a senior woman's admission at hospital in the city of Madeenah after being fatally hit by an accident, the hospital personnel informed her Umrah agent in Jeddah and her compatriots that the medical insurance coverage of Saudi Riyals 100K has fully been utilized for her medical treatments. 

They also mentioned that the patient or her Umrah agent has to bear the further medical expenses from their own pockets since the insurance coverage was already used. As she is still required to be in ICU in the hospital for longer days, the continuing medical expenses in the hospital have to be borne by the patient's side to the tune of daily SAR. 15k to 20k, which is extremely huge amount to be afforded. 

The agent and other compatriots tried to airlift or shift her to other non-expensive or government hospital in Madeenah upon the request of her family in Bihar. However, the hospital refused to do so based on the extreme medical condition of the woman. 

Following their helplessness with the refusal of the hospital, her family in Bihar contacted Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, a pro-bono lawyer and social worker based in Riyadh, through one of their relatives in Riyadh and his neighbor, Mr. Altaf Mangaluru (Supercool) in Riyadh, to extend his help through the concerned agencies and CGI Jeddah.  

Accordingly, he contacted Consul General of India (CGI) in Jeddah, Shahid Alam, IFS, for his immediate intervention in this case. The CGI Jeddah took up the case on urgent basis and communicated with the concerned person in this regard. Since the patient is still in a critical condition in ICU, the CGI advised to continue her treatment in the same hospital and assured that all kinds of assistances and helps would be provided to the patient. 

Having satisfied with the assurance of helps by the CGI, the woman's family breathed a big sigh of relief and extended their wholehearted thanks to Shahid Alam for showing his personal intervention and his staffs in the CGI office. 

They also expressed their deep gratitude towards Hameed Padubidri for his immediate and timely humane gesture and action. Although the Umrah agent is helpful in this case, but Hameed Padubidri’s voluntary and rapid action as a community worker has been highly appreciated. 

Background 

Mrs Kherunnisa, aged about 78 yrs, w/o Huro Ansari, hailing from Sigarpur in Patna-Bihar, got an accident a week ago & was critically injured in Madeenah. 

She, her husband and other pilgrims came on Umrah visa packages to Makkah couple of weeks ago. They performed Umrah rituals successfully & after that, they left for Madeenah to visit the Prophet (Pbuh)'s Masjid & other Islamic historic places.

It's informed that when she was walking through one of the historical places (near Uhud mountain) in Madeenah, a speeding bus hit the woman causing serious injuries. It's told that her leg was crushed beneath the bus & was immediately admitted in Saudi German Hospital in Madeenah for the treatment. With the intervention & kind gesture of the CGI Jeddah, she has still been under proper treatment in the hospital. 

Her husband and other Umrah pilgrims were already sent to India as their visa was about to expire. The Umrah pilgrims, including the accident woman, were brought on Umrah visa by United Travels Agency in Jeddah. Mohammed Qurbani is the point of contact in United Agency, who is coordinating with the hospital. 

Media Release
February 25,2023

home.jpg

Mangaluru: HIF_INDIA under its Project Ashiyana handed over the 28th house on February 24, 2023 to a widow beneficiary in Nelyadi at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Maulana Tayyab, Khateeb of Ehsan Masjid, who participated as the chief guest in the program, said that the organization was able to build 28 houses only with devotion and sincere selfless service.

Another chief guest, former President of Badria Juma Masjid Mata, Uppinagadi M.B Nazir Mata said that HIF India's social activities such as construction of houses for the homeless, medical assistance, scholarship for poor students, construction of masjids are all model works that should be done by the organizations in every mohalla and Masjids. 

He wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are indeed commendable activities. 

Abdul Rahiman, President of Jalaliya Juma Masjid was present. The guests handed over the house key and one month ration to the beneficiary.

HIF India Secretary Adil Parvez presided over the program. He informed that the work of 29th and 30th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

Shakif Adil Parvez recited the verses from Qur'an. Ausaf Hussain, Coordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana, convened the program and gave the vote of thanks.

News Network
February 28,2023

manishjain.jpg

New Delhi, Feb 28: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, who are in custody in corruption cases, resigned from the Cabinet of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has accepted the resignation of the two ministers. The national capital is likely to get two new ministers.

Manish Sisodia has been handling 18 of 33 departments in the Delhi government. He had taken over nine from Jain when he was arrested.

It is to be seen whether Kejriwal, who doesn't have any ministry under him, will take up some departments.

Speculation is that MLAs like Aatishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj may be inducted to the ministry. 

After Jain's arrest in May last year, Sisodia was also allocated former's health portfolio in addition to the ones he was handling. His arrest comes at a time of presenting the Delhi government budget.

Before the duo's resignation, the Delhi government had a total of six ministers with Sisodia handling 18 portfolio. Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Imran Hussain and Raj Kumar Anand are the other ministers.

News Network
February 26,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 26: A 25-year-old student collapsed while practising dance on the premises of Azim Premji University in Bengaluru.

Though he was rushed to a private hospital, doctors declared him dead upon arrival on Friday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Abhijit Baliram Shinde, a student of first-year MA Development. He was from Nashik in Maharashtra.

Sarjapur police said that Shinde was practising dance for the university’s annual fest, ‘UnMukt 2023’, along with a few other students, on college premises on Friday afternoon. He collapsed all of a sudden at around 12.30 pm.

The medical staff in the college gave him first aid, but on learning that he was not responding they rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him dead upon arrival. 

According to police, Shinde was  part of the strike in the college two days before his death.

The students, for over a fortnight, have been protesting the shuttle fee of Rs 8,500 imposed by the college. 

The doctors, who conducted the post mortem, suspected that Shinde died due to cardiac arrest. However, they are awaiting the official report to ascertain the exact cause of death.

A case of unnatural death was registered on Saturday, based on the complaint filed by Akash Baliram Shinde, the elder brother of Abhijit.

In a statement issued by Azim Premji University, the spokesperson said, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of a student at the University campus yesterday.

The student, while participating in the opening event of the annual student festival, collapsed and, despite immediate medical help, could not be saved.

Our hearts go out to his family and friends who knew and loved him. We are doing everything possible to support his immediate family at this time of grief.”

