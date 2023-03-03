  1. Home
  2. ‘India-Saudi relations reaching new heights’: Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan

‘India-Saudi relations reaching new heights’: Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan

News Network
March 4, 2023

suhail2.jpg

Riyadh: Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, asserted that the bilateral relationship between two countries is strong and fast enhancing to its height. 

He was addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organized by the Indian community at Hotel Crown Plaza (old Riyadh Palace) in Riyadh-Kingdom of Saudi Arabia last week. He was given felicitation and accorded with the warm welcome by the Indian community.  

“In terms of trade and commerce, the KSA is the 4th largest partner of India; the KSA has been a traditionally strongest strategic partner in the energy… As a bilateral partner, there was a worth more than US$ 42 billion trades in 2021-2022; our export to the KSA has been constantly increasing & it's expected to increase by 25% in one year between 2021-22 & 2022-23; there has been a rapid leap in the relation between India & KSA with regard to the defense sector too..." he elucidated. 

The Ambassador said that he was appointed as a head of the Indian Embassy-KSA at an exciting time when the Indo-Saudi relationship is being augmented. 

Dr Khan asserted that the Kingdom is swiftly being transformed to a new pinnacle in line with the Vision-2030, a brainchild conceived by the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister for the overall development of the KSA. 

India and the Kingdom reached a great milestone in their strategic partnership. Trade, commerce, education, technology, health, investment & energy are some of the sectors where the two countries partnered to the next level of positive growth and development. 

Further, he stated that a cultural bridge has also been built to open up an ambience enabling Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Amitha Bachan & other cine stars to make their debut appearances on the stage in the KSA.  

Dr Khan voiced his immense appreciations for the contributions of the Indian community, who comprised of more than 2.5 million, towards the progressive development of the KSA. He also expressed his earnest pleasure and gratification for the wholehearted gestures the Saudi Arabian leaderships offered to India.  

Dr Khan resumed his office in Riyadh in January this year. Earlier, he was serving as the Indian Ambassador to Lebanon. 

There were more than 300 Indian invitees, who attended in the 'Welcoming Ceremony'. Various organizations like Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra, Bihar, Associations, Tamil Sangam represented by Ahmed Imtiyaz, AMU Alumni Association etc, Social/community workers & known individuals in the KSA have welcomed & applauded him by garlanding, offering shawls, presenting boutiques on the occasion.

Karanataka represented by Santosh Shetty, Dr Vanishree Santosh Shetty, Dr Anwar Kurshid, Nelson D'Souza, Usman Gulvadi, Dr P A Hameed Padubidri, Francis Kota, Rajesh Kumar, Pavitra Shetty, Ashraf Kozi (JDS), Dr Kyzer, Viraj Shetty, Jagdish Belchada, Shahul Hameed in Riyadh were present on the occasion to welcome the Ambassador. 

Mohammad Zaigham Khan Convener of All India Steering Committee, Shihab Kottukad, Satish and other heads of the various organizations were also there to witness the program. Saleem Tamil Nadu, Mehamoona Abbas and other duos were there to read out the names of the bouquet presenters on the occasion.

(With inputs from Dr P A Hameed Padubidri)

suhail1.jpg

suhail.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
March 3,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: The IndiGo flight service in the Mangaluru-Hubballi sector, which was introduced in May last year, will be discontinued from March 12.

Poor passenger load is learnt to be the main reason behind this decision. Meanwhile, daily flight service on the Hubballi-Pune sector will be launched soon.

An executive said that a flight to Hubballi, the state’s trade centre, and the coastal district, was operating on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. 

“The flight had not received the expected passenger load. The same flight that flew from the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) to Hubballi, also flew to Pune from Hubballi on weekends, and to Mysuru on Tuesday and Thursday.

Considering various factors, we have decided to discontinue the service,” said an airline executive. 

An ATR flight will fly on the Pune-Hubballi sector, from March 13 onwards.

Though introducing this service was planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, it finally started on May 1 last year.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
March 1,2023

HIF.jpg

Mangaluru: Under HIF India's 'project boondh’, a water dispenser with clean hot and cold water for public drinking was installed on 28th Feb at Dakke in Bunder, a commercial area of the city, in co-operation with Dakke Fish Market Union.

Ehsan Masjid Imam Maulana Altaf inaugurated the water dispenser and made dua. 

Entrepreneur Basha Hasanabba and Gujarat based Entrepreneur Mehboob graced the occasion as chief guests. HIF_ India President Nazim AK was present.

Deputy Director of Fisheries Harish Kumar D.D. complimented the project. 

On the same occasion, the service of Marhoom S.M. Bashir and his concern for the community was remembered.

Through HIF India's 'Project Boondh', it has been undertaking the projects to provide clean drinking water, bore wells, water pipe lines etc. in public places.

HIF Co-ordinator Rizwan Pandeshwar narrated the program, delivered vote of thanks and said that this installation in Dakke is the 5th Water Dispenser installation by HIF under their Project Boondh.

HIF2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
February 27,2023

Shivamogga, Feb 27: A teenage worker was crushed to death after he came in contact with the conveyor belt at VINP Distilleries and Sugars Pvt Ltd, a sugar factory owned by Vivek Hebbar, son of Labour Minister Shivaram Hebbar, in Shiggaon on Saturday evening.

The deceased worker has been identified as Naveen Basappa Chalavadi (19), a native of Dhundsi in the taluk.

Relatives of Naveen have alleged that lack of safety measures and protective equipment caused the death. They said that he (Naveen) didn't have skills required to work in the areas involving machines and conveyor belts.

The Bankapur police have booked factory owner Vivek Hebbar, general manager Manjunath, labour suppliers Basavaraj, Umesh Surave, Vishwanath A S and Akash Dharmoji.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.