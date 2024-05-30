Jam’iyyatul Falah Dammam unit holds 34th AGBM; new office bearers elected for 2024-2025

The Jam’iyyatul Falah (JF) Dammam Unit convened its 34th Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) at Red Pot Restaurant in Dammam, marking a significant event in the organization's calendar. The meeting was conducted with the utmost decorum and efficiency, showcasing the dedication and commitment that has defined JF since its establishment in 1988. The organization, which is in its 36th year, continues to champion its motto, "Education is the key to success," by uplifting communities through education in the coastal belt of Karnataka State.

The proceedings were moderated by Mohammad Irshad, with Suneer Ahmed serving as the master of ceremonies. Distinguished guests included Abdul Salam, Kabeer K.M., Sayed Bava, Sameer Ahmed, President of JF Jubail Unit Mohammad Farook, Treasurer of JF Jubail Unit Salim Shaikh, President of Dammam Unit Br. Sharief Karkala, and NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed was invited on the Dais.

The meeting began with a recitation of Qirath by Abdul Hafiz, which highlighted the importance of charity in Islam, emphasizing its virtues in fostering brotherhood and saving believers from hellfire. This was followed by a warm welcome address from Mohammad Siraj.

In his presidential speech, Sharief Karkala expressed profound gratitude to the committee members for their support, enabling the Dammam Unit to effectively contribute to JF-HQ back-home in Mangalore. He detailed the support provided through JF's 14 Taluk Units, from Sullia to Byndoor.

ExCom Member Ameen Shaikh presented the annual report, detailing various initiatives undertaken during the Term-2022. These included student support schemes, distribution of Ramadan kits; support for the renovation of JF’s Green View School & PU College in Adkerepadpu, and recognition of top-performing students and dedicated teaching staff.

A significant highlight of the report was the Dammam Unit's 'Ladies Hostel' project, a crucial initiative aimed at providing a safe and supportive environment for students and working women. The project is moving forward aggressively, reflecting the unit’s commitment to addressing this essential need.

Additionally, Ameen Shaikh elaborated on the wide range of activities undertaken by JF in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, including:

• Supporting poor and deserving students through scholarships.

• Organizing health camps and providing free dialysis services.

• Running a high school and PU women's college in the remote village of Deralakatte (Adkerepadpu) offering free education.

• Providing shelter for poor and deserving families.

• Raising social awareness against drugs and other social evils.

• Promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.

NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed announced the recipients of the 'Outstanding Support in Term-2022' awards to its dedicated members; Nazeem Ahmed, Ishtiaq Mohammad, Mohammed Wahid, Sajid Hussain, and Nizamuddin Shaikh. The 'Outstanding Member in Term-2022' award was bestowed upon Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star), while the 'Man of the Year' accolade went to President Sharief Karkala, presented by Ex-President Mohammad Mubeen. Ex-President Ahmed Hussain presented the 'Outstanding Support' memento to Red Pot Restaurant for their unconditional support for the meeting venue.

ExCom member Mohammad Siraj has asked all the senior members of Dammam Unit to join him to honor NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed for his unwavering support for the Dammam Unit’s growth and success, with senior members presenting a memento and shawl as tokens of respect.

With the permission of the chair, ExCom member Saad Abdul Rahman announced the dissolution of the old committee. Vice-President Sajid Hussain then elucidated the importance of committee work and commitment before the election of the new committee for the Term 2024-2025.

Election officers from JF Jubail Unit conducted a transparent election, resulting in the formation of a new Executive Committee comprising 51 members, including 19 office bearers. The new committee is led by:

• President: Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star)

• Vice President-1: Ameen Shaikh

• Vice President-2: Sajid Hussain Kasargod

• General Secretary: Suneer Ahmed

• Joint Secretary: Mohammed Junaid Shaikh

• Treasurer: Nazeem Ahmed

• Joint-Treasurer: Mohammed Siraj

• Auditor: Ishtiaq Mohammad

• Event Coordinators: G. I. Ismail and Zaheer Ahmed

• Sports Coordinators: Sheikh Mubarak Ahmed and Abdul Rashid Vittal

• Organizing Secretary: Mohammed Irshad

• NRCC Representatives: Mohammad Wahid, Ahmed Hussain, Rafiq Nariyar, Mohammad Sharief Sultan, and Sheikh Nizamuddin.

New President Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star) expressed heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing committee and pledged that the new committee will strive to achieve the Dammam Unit’s goals, particularly focusing on the 'Ladies Hostel Project'.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from ExCom Member G. I. Ismail, followed by a Dua and a photo session with the new Executive Committee, marking the end of a successful AGBM-2024.