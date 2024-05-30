  1. Home
  2. Jam’iyyatul Falah Dammam unit holds 34th AGBM; new office bearers elected for 2024-2025

Jam’iyyatul Falah Dammam unit holds 34th AGBM; new office bearers elected for 2024-2025

News Network
May 29, 2024

 

14JFD.jpg

The Jam’iyyatul Falah (JF) Dammam Unit convened its 34th Annual General Body Meeting (AGBM) at Red Pot Restaurant in Dammam, marking a significant event in the organization's calendar. The meeting was conducted with the utmost decorum and efficiency, showcasing the dedication and commitment that has defined JF since its establishment in 1988. The organization, which is in its 36th year, continues to champion its motto, "Education is the key to success," by uplifting communities through education in the coastal belt of Karnataka State.

The proceedings were moderated by Mohammad Irshad, with Suneer Ahmed serving as the master of ceremonies. Distinguished guests included Abdul Salam, Kabeer K.M., Sayed Bava, Sameer Ahmed, President of JF Jubail Unit Mohammad Farook, Treasurer of JF Jubail Unit Salim Shaikh, President of Dammam Unit Br. Sharief Karkala, and NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed was invited on the Dais.

The meeting began with a recitation of Qirath by Abdul Hafiz, which highlighted the importance of charity in Islam, emphasizing its virtues in fostering brotherhood and saving believers from hellfire. This was followed by a warm welcome address from Mohammad Siraj.

In his presidential speech, Sharief Karkala expressed profound gratitude to the committee members for their support, enabling the Dammam Unit to effectively contribute to JF-HQ back-home in Mangalore. He detailed the support provided through JF's 14 Taluk Units, from Sullia to Byndoor. 

ExCom Member Ameen Shaikh presented the annual report, detailing various initiatives undertaken during the Term-2022. These included student support schemes, distribution of Ramadan kits; support for the renovation of JF’s Green View School & PU College in Adkerepadpu, and recognition of top-performing students and dedicated teaching staff.

A significant highlight of the report was the Dammam Unit's 'Ladies Hostel' project, a crucial initiative aimed at providing a safe and supportive environment for students and working women. The project is moving forward aggressively, reflecting the unit’s commitment to addressing this essential need.

Additionally, Ameen Shaikh elaborated on the wide range of activities undertaken by JF in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, including:
•    Supporting poor and deserving students through scholarships.
•    Organizing health camps and providing free dialysis services.
•    Running a high school and PU women's college in the remote village of Deralakatte (Adkerepadpu) offering free education.
•    Providing shelter for poor and deserving families.
•    Raising social awareness against drugs and other social evils.
•    Promoting communal harmony and brotherhood.

NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed announced the recipients of the 'Outstanding Support in Term-2022' awards to its dedicated members; Nazeem Ahmed, Ishtiaq Mohammad, Mohammed Wahid, Sajid Hussain, and Nizamuddin Shaikh. The 'Outstanding Member in Term-2022' award was bestowed upon Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star), while the 'Man of the Year' accolade went to President Sharief Karkala, presented by Ex-President Mohammad Mubeen. Ex-President Ahmed Hussain presented the 'Outstanding Support' memento to Red Pot Restaurant for their unconditional support for the meeting venue.

ExCom member Mohammad Siraj has asked all the senior members of Dammam Unit to join him to honor NRCC Ameer Mansour Ali Ahmed for his unwavering support for the Dammam Unit’s growth and success, with senior members presenting a memento and shawl as tokens of respect.
With the permission of the chair, ExCom member Saad Abdul Rahman announced the dissolution of the old committee. Vice-President Sajid Hussain then elucidated the importance of committee work and commitment before the election of the new committee for the Term 2024-2025.

Election officers from JF Jubail Unit conducted a transparent election, resulting in the formation of a new Executive Committee comprising 51 members, including 19 office bearers. The new committee is led by:

JFD2.jpg

•    President: Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star)
•    Vice President-1: Ameen Shaikh
•    Vice President-2: Sajid Hussain Kasargod
•    General Secretary: Suneer Ahmed
•    Joint Secretary: Mohammed Junaid Shaikh
•    Treasurer: Nazeem Ahmed
•    Joint-Treasurer: Mohammed Siraj
•    Auditor: Ishtiaq Mohammad
•    Event Coordinators: G. I. Ismail and Zaheer Ahmed
•    Sports Coordinators: Sheikh Mubarak Ahmed and Abdul Rashid Vittal
•    Organizing Secretary: Mohammed Irshad
•    NRCC Representatives: Mohammad Wahid, Ahmed Hussain, Rafiq Nariyar, Mohammad Sharief Sultan, and Sheikh Nizamuddin.

New President Ahmed Kabeer (Lucky Star) expressed heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing committee and pledged that the new committee will strive to achieve the Dammam Unit’s goals, particularly focusing on the 'Ladies Hostel Project'.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks from ExCom Member G. I. Ismail, followed by a Dua and a photo session with the new Executive Committee, marking the end of a successful AGBM-2024.

11JFD.jpg

10JFD.jpg

9JFD.jpg

8JFD.jpg

7JFD.jpg

6JFD.jpg

5JFD.jpg

4JFD.jpg

2JFD.jpg

1JFD.jpg

JFD1.jpg

JFD7.jpg

JFD6.jpg

JFD5.jpg

JFD4.jpg

JFD3.jpg

13JFD.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 18,2024

DKS.jpg

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and other state ministers on Saturday rubbished allegations about their role in the circulation of pen drives containing explicit videos involving Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda, who is in custody after being arrested in a sexual abuse case and is also facing charges of video leak, on Friday alleged that Shivakumar and four other ministers are behind the circulation of the pen drives and was being fixed in false cases as he did not agree to be part of their plan.

He has even alleged that he was offered Rs 100 crore by Shivakumar to "bring a bad name" to the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and to tarnish the image of JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy in Prajwal Revanna's obscene video case.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said, "Better, let him (Gowda) file a case before Lokayukta or any other agency. I think he has some problems mentally. I'm very sorry, the national and state media shouldn't have picked up such baseless allegations. A person who is in jail, how can he make such allegations? All these are baseless. I don't want to comment." 

Asked if he will be filing any defamation case against Gowda, he said, "I don't want to make any comment or speak on a person who is mentally sick. I appeal to his party people to get him a good treatment." Shivakumar also asserted that his government's commitment to get justice for women victims of the sexual abuse case, and expressed confidence about the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) ongoing probe.

While being taken from court in Hassan, Gowda on Friday spoke to media and alleged that Shivakumar is behind pen drive case, and a team of four Ministers -- N Chaluvarayaswamy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge and another minister -- was formed to handle this, with an intention to bring bad name to BJP, PM Modi and Kumaraswamy.

He said Shivakumar had asked him to say that Kumaraswamy is behind the distribution of pen drives, but as he did not agree to it, he is being fixed in false cases.

Minister Priyank Kharge said Gowda has alleged that three responsible ministers in the state government were part of a team and that there was a conspiracy. "We will discuss whatever legal course, we will take it." 

"Devaraje Gowda might be doing this to defame Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. If he had a Rs 100 crore offer, he should have told Amit Shah (Union Home Minister) and get it investigated. He could have got CBI, ED, or IT raids done. Why didn't he do it? Claims have been made that he (Gowda) was sent Rs 5 crore as advance at a club, let them get CCTV footage and see who were all there," Kharge said.

While speaking to reporters here, he further said Gowda is a lawyer. When he was deposed before the Judge he should have told about the documents he has and should have presented to the court.

Minister Chaluvarayaswamy said allegations about the role of Shivakumar and a team of ministers being formed to oversee the circulation of pen drives are 'baseless', and he questioned Gowda's morality to make such accusations.

"If Gowda proves that Chaluvarayaswamy, Priyank Kharge and Krishna Byre Gowda had held a meeting on this case and we as a team were given responsibility and we were involved in this case, I will apologise," he said and alleged that Gowda was being used to mislead and deviate from the main case of sexual abuse.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 23,2024

drugs.jpg

Bengaluru: Patients visiting government hospitals in Karnataka recently were shocked when they noticed that some drugs had labels of Animal Husbandry Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) but the department concerned has said it was only a logo related issue and that the medicines were indeed meant for human use.

The Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) said there was an error in the 'logogram' design, but the product was of standard quality and 'human use only'.

As the typo led to panic among patients, KSMSCL Managing Director Chidananda Sadashiva Vatare said in a statement that the product permission copies were submitted and confirmed they were permitted to manufacture as per required medical standards and for human use only.

According to sources in KSMSCL, there were seven drugs which had the AHVS label. This included eye and nasal drops.

These drugs were supplied by a private firm with a total value of Rs 62.9 lakh and it reached the government warehouse on January 5, this year.

The drugs were Methyl Prednisolone injection, Carboxymethylcellulose Eye Drops, Oxymetazoline Pediatric (Nasal) Drops, Flurbiprofen Eye Drops IP, Sodium Chloride (Nasal) Drops, Timolol Maleate Drops and Oxymetazoline Hydrochloride (Nasal) Solution IP.

"The analytical test reports from NABL/government approved laboratories and in-house test reports of the products opined as the products referred above are of standard quality. The test reports from the private empanelled laboratories of KSMSCL have reported these products are of standard quality," Vatare said.

The products were supplied to all the warehouses in the state by the supplier by January 5, he said, adding the supplier requested KSMSCL on January 18 to accept the supplied products by masking the typo.

"It is to be noted that no changes were done in the label of the product information provided. Also, the logogram design was correct in one part of the product and only in another part was there a printing error in the logogram design which was masked, where instead of Health department it was typed as AHVS department."

"The supplier was also imposed a fine of one per cent on the purchase order value and all warehouses were instructed to distribute the products only after masking the error. The supplier was also warned not to repeat the mistake," he said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 19,2024

rafahinvasion.jpg

A senior UN official says around 800,000 people have been "forced to flee" Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip since the Israeli regime began carrying out ground incursions into the refugee-packed city from various axes.

Philippe Lazzarini, the head of UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, made the remarks in a post on X, former Twitter, on Saturday.

"Nearly half of the population of Rafah or 800,000 people are on the road having been forced to flee since the Israeli forces started the military operation in the area on May 6," he said.

The invasion of the city came amid a genocidal war against Gaza by the regime that has so far claimed the lives of more than 35,300 Palestinians.

Around 1.5 million Palestinians had taken refuge in Rafah prior to the incursions, having fled there from the ravages of the war that began following a retaliatory operation against the occupied territories by Gaza’s resistance groups.

The Gazans, who have now left the city, have fled to "the middle areas and [the southern Gaza city of] Khan Younis, including to destroyed buildings," Lazzarini said.

Al-Mawasi, a 14-square-kilometer town on the coast, as well as the central city of Deir el-Balah, were "crammed" with recently displaced people, he added.

"Every time, they are forced to leave behind the few belongings they have ....Every time, they have to start from scratch, all over again."

The Israeli military has, meanwhile, seized the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which borders Egypt and serves as the main point of entry for aid supplies, including fuel, into Palestinian territory.

The move came as part of an all-out siege that the regime has been enforcing against the entire Gaza simultaneously with the war.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.