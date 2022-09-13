  1. Home
  2. UAE: NRI suffers heart attack while driving, saved after car crashes near hospital

UAE: NRI suffers heart attack while driving, saved after car crashes near hospital

News Network
September 13, 2022

nri.jpg

Sharjah, Sept 13: A 57-year-old Indian expat in the UAE had a miraculous escape after he suffered a massive heart attack while driving, fell unconscious and crashed his car at a roundabout. Fortunately for Jacob John Nediambath, the crash happened near a hospital.

Dr Mohammed Shabbir P., head of Emergency Medicine at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah, said: "We came to know from a few Good Samaritans about the accident at the roundabout outside our hospital. We dispatched a team of nurses and caregivers with stretchers. We found Jacob lying unconscious in his car. No other vehicle was involved in the accident. We got him to our ER and found him unresponsive to commands with no pulse. Accordingly, the Code Blue protocol — the systems and processes around a heart attack patient — was initiated. Time was a key factor in saving his life as more time could have damaged his heart permanently."

The doctors connected Jacob to a cardiac monitor and started giving him ventricular fibrillations to wake his heart up, along with cardiopulmonary resuscitation to maintain his oxygen levels. Gradually, the team found a pulse. They put him on a ventilator. Doctors diagnosed him with an ST elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) — the “deadliest of heart attacks involving the left main coronary artery, also infamously called the widow artery”.

“A block here gives a massive heart attack, impacting 2/3rd of the heart. STEMI is total or near total blockage of this coronary artery. In a compromised heart function, a patient is most likely to have cardiac arrest and arrhythmias,” said Dr Adel Eryani, HOD & consultant interventional cardiologist at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah.

‘Slight discomfort’

Jacob, an Indian, has been living in the UAE for 23 years. His wife, Bincy, and two children were away in their home country at the time of the incident.

Two days before he got the attack, he experienced discomfort in his left side, upper arm and shoulder region. He applied some balm, and the pain subsided.

As the pain resurfaced the next day, he decided to meet his general physician. He was on his way to meet his doctor when the accident happened.

"It was morning time, close to 11am. I do not remember anything except that I was diving to meet my GP. The next thing I knew, I was in the ICU of this hospital," said Jacob.

Jacob's wife, Bincy, said his colleagues came to know about his condition by late afternoon as he failed to report for duty. “I came to know in the evening, and coincidentally, I was to fly back the same night to Sharjah.”

The cholesterol connection

Jacob is very active and athletic, and doesn't have diabetes, obesity or hypertension.

Doctors explained that his cholesterol level was high, but it was not alarming enough for his GP to take notice and classify as high risk.

“He had no family history of diabetes, was a non-smoker and was considered a low-risk profile. His GP advised him on diet control and exercise … Such patients will always be advised to modify their lifestyle, focus on activity, and make healthier choices in terms of food.

High cholesterol should not be taken lightly as it can lead to surprising incidents like Jacob's. In the cases where the patients have advised medications, they must take them religiously without fail,” said Dr Adel.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 2,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 2: Karnataka Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah asked a string of questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi timed for his visit to Mangaluru on Friday. 

"Is this visit of yours a tour to see the development? Or to see the disaster?" Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets targeting Modi, branded as #AnswerMadiModi. 

"South Canara entrepreneurs established Syndicate, Corporation, Vijaya, Canara & Karnataka banks. Mr Modi, you completely erased the names of the 3 banks. Is this development? Or disaster?" Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah said the Corporation Bank was founded by Haji Abdullah (1906), Syndicate Bank by TMA Pai, Upendra Pai and Vaman Kudva (1925) and Vjiaya Bank by AB Shetty (1931). "Is your decision to erase these names not an injustice towards these great entrepreneurs?" he said. 

The Congress leader pointed out that the Bajpe airport was Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution with efforts from then MP U Srinivas Malya. "This airport is now handed over to your businessman friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?" he said, accusing Modi of 'crony capitalism'.

Similarly, Siddaramaiah said the New Mangaluru Port was the contribution of Indira Gandhi and Mallya. "Mr Modi, you have been selling the port rights to your crony friend Adani. Is this your development? Or disaster?"

The former chief minister also said that the Bajpe airport, the Mangaluru port, National Highway 66, the regional engineering college, and others were "contributions of Congress". 

He asked Modi to spell out the contributions of the BJP and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel (the Karnataka BJP president). "Sinking Mangaluru? Igniting communal fires?" he said rhetorically. "Is this your development? Or disaster?"

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 11,2022

Ghulam.jpg

Srinagar, Sept 11: Ghulam Nabi Azad, who broke his five-decade-long association with the Congress last month, Sunday said Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and was revoked in August 2019, can't be restored.

Amid a show of strength in Baramulla, Azad, who addressed his first political rally in Kashmir after quitting Congress said, “I will not allow parties to exploit and mislead people in the name of Article 370. It cannot come back as 370 restoration needs a two-thirds majority in the Parliament.”

The veteran leader, who announced that he will launch his new party within the next 10 days, rued that political exploitation killed one lakh people in Kashmir and orphaned five lakh children since 1990.

“I will not seek votes on falsehood and exploitation. I will speak only what's achievable even if it hurts me elections,” Azad said in an apparent reference to the National Conference and the PDP.

While seeking support of people for restoration of statehood, protection of jobs and land for local residents, 73-year-old Azad said, “My party will be development-oriented. Its agenda will be to give employment opportunities to the people.”

Azad, also a former chief minister of J&K, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on August 26, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed”. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” the party’s entire consultative mechanism.

Speaking at a public meeting at Dak Bungalow in Baramulla, Azad said his new party will be ‘Azad’ (free), like his name, in its ideology and thinking.

“Some of my colleagues said we should name the party as Azad. But, I said never. That may happen after my death, but not till then,” he added.

On September 4, Azad during a meeting in Jammu said that he had not decided upon the name and the flag of the party, saying that one of his focus areas will be restoration of full statehood.

“I have not decided upon a name for my party yet. The people of Jammu and Kashmir will decide the name and the flag for the party. I will give a Hindustani name to my party that everyone can understand,” he had said.

Azad is also scheduled to hold similar rallies in neighboring Kupwara district and south Kashmir in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, ahead of the rally, eight councilors of the municipal council resigned from Apni Party led by Altaf Bukhari to join the veteran leader’s new party. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
September 1,2022

murgha.jpg

Bengaluru, Sept 1: The inaction against Lingayat seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of the Murugha Mutt in Karnataka's Chitradurga, even as cases have been registered under the POCSO and Prevention of Atrocities Acts by the police, has surprised many.

Sources confirmed that big political calculations are behind the development.

The seer is being investigated by the police following allegations of sexual assault. Sharanaru heads one of the most prominent Lingayat mutts in the state.

The ruling BJP government in Karnataka has not initiated any action against the accused seer even after five days of lodging of an FIR.

Opposition Congress is also tight-lipped about the inaction against the seer. There's a deafening silence from Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad, who normally launch scathing attacks on the ruling BJP government's failures.

Madara Channaiah seer, who represents the Dalit community, has extended his support to the accused seer. He has said that patience must be shown in cases like this.

The progressive, Dalit, women and minority organisations have slammed the political parties and are organising state-wide protests against inaction by the state government and silence of opposition parties.

Sources explained that the political clout and huge following of the Murugha Mutt is forcing political parties to hesitate to initiate any action fearing public wrath. With Assembly elections scheduled next year, no party is ready to take any risk.

Historically, the Murugha Mutt has involved itself in cultural, social, academic and social activities for three centuries. The mutt was established in 1703 A.D., according to historical records. The mutt has guided the rulers of Chitradurga fort.

The clout and influence of the Murugha Mutt is unquestionable, according to political analysts. Accused seer Murugha Sharanaru took lead to organise small caste groups, especially untouchables.

The accused seer, much to the chagrin of other influential Lingayat mutts and seers, helped these marginalised groups establish their own religious mutts. Under these mutts, backward and exploited castes of the state went on to become united groups.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat recently met the Madara Channaiah seer and addressed the religious seers belonging to backward classes from mutts mostly founded by the accused seer.

Murugha Sharanaru had also backed Opposition leader Siddaramaiah when he chose to quit the JD(S) and tried to launch the 'Ahinda' movement in Karnataka, which opened doors for him to the Congress. Later, Siddaramaiah went on to become the Chief Minister.

The accused seer recently stood with the Congress when the party launched the Mekedatu Padayatra. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited his mutt and expressed his happiness and showered praises on the activities of the mutt, praising how the accused seer was empowering the exploited classes.

Mutt sources claim that the sex scandal is the result of internal strife for management of affairs of the cash-rich and influential mutt. However, sources also said that few elements could subdue the accused seer as they have got certain evidence against him.

The ruling BJP government is treading cautiously over the matter. Sources in the BJP explained that any move against the seer will cost the party dearly ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The party is waiting for court directions in this regard, so that there is no room for anyone to blame the BJP.

Karnataka police seem to be losing face by not initiating any action against the accused seer.

The police have not questioned the accused seer, who is charged under the POCSO Act. Dalit and women organisations have taken to the streets demanding his arrest. The accused seer has only been told not to leave the premises of the mutt.

Meanwhile, sources said that the victims, one belonging to the Schedule Caste and another to the Backward Class, have videos of the alleged sexual assault.

Police sources said that they have narrated their horrific tales of brutal sexual assault by the accused seer. The girls have left the hostel showing personal reasons and reached Bengaluru to speak out against the sexual assaults.

The victims had earlier narrated their ordeal to an auto driver, who guided them to an NGO 'Odanadi' based in Mysuru run by activists Stanley and Parashu. The activists had approached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). The CWC then lodged the FIR on behalf of the victims in Mysuru. Later, the case was transferred to Chitradurga. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.