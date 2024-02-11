Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood calls upon NGOs to push Muslim youths for UPSC exams

Riyadh: Gulbarga Welfare Society Riyadh Chapter organized ‘Meet and interact with Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood’, President of the Zakat Foundation, in Riyadh and former IRS officer at Cherries Restaurant Banquet Hall.

Eminent social worker Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO Universal Inspection Company attended as Chief Guest, while Engr Nadeem Tareen prominent businessman attended as guest of honor.

Keynote speaker of the day, Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood delivered a presentation on Civil Services Coaching and the Role of NGOs.

He presented several facts of Muslim representation in politics and government jobs and the huge disparity in the population of Muslims and their percentage in Civil Services. He called upon the NGOs to prepare the youngsters of the community for the UPSC exams. He emphasized that competitive exams must be taken, and we must prepare the students from the school level then they will be able to crack the civil service exams in big way.

He appealed to Indian community in Riyadh to contribute donations to the foundation, adding one to one will strengthen to eleven.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work, passion, and dedication of GWS Riyadh chapter President Mohammed Imdad Ali and entire executive committee towards Gulbarga community. He said today I got an opportunity to meet and interact with a great speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. He requested the audience to follow the path of Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood and encourage children to clear UPSC exams, that may bring change in society.

While addressing to the audience Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen appreciated the activities of Zakat Foundation of India, he said I will be glad to help this organization and same time request NRIs in Riyadh to join hands and come forward to help generously to this foundation.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Engr Syed Ismail Quadri, while President Gulbarga Welfare society Riyadh Chapter, Mohammed Imdad Ali delivered welcome speech, he whole heartedly welcomed Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and audience belonging from different parts of India. He highlighted the aims and objectives of Gulbarga welfare society by conveying the message that GWS chapters are active in different cities of the Kingdom. He said we are very fortunate that a great personality like Dr Syed Zafar Mahood is with us, and we all will benefit from his lecture.

Vice president GWS Riyadh Chater Engr Zaki Tameem ul Hassan gave the introduction of the keynote speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood.

A memento as a token of appreciation was presented to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood and Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin for their presence at the event and their contribution to the Indian community in the field of social work.

The event was well conducted by dynamic General Secretary Engr Mohammed Azharuddin with beautiful Urdu poetry and it was appreciated by audience.

The registration desk was well handled by Vice President Engr Mukhtar Jagirdar PR and membership coordinator Engr Mohammed Hisamuddin and Treasurer Mr. Arif Shazli, while event management was handled by Meeting coordinator Engr. Mohsin Sheik and guests were welcomed by Chief Coordinator Dr Khaja Moinuddin and Joint Secretary Mohammed Adil Ali.

Syed Nasir Khursheed Advisor, GWS Saudi Arabia, delivered vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of Gulbarga welfare society Riyadh Chapter to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.