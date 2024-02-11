  1. Home
  2. Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood calls upon NGOs to push Muslim youths for UPSC exams

Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood calls upon NGOs to push Muslim youths for UPSC exams

Media Release
February 11, 2024

2mahmood.jpg

Riyadh: Gulbarga Welfare Society Riyadh Chapter organized ‘Meet and interact with Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood’, President of the Zakat Foundation, in Riyadh and former IRS officer at Cherries Restaurant Banquet Hall. 

Eminent social worker Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO Universal Inspection Company attended as Chief Guest, while Engr Nadeem Tareen prominent businessman attended as guest of honor. 

Keynote speaker of the day, Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood delivered a presentation on Civil Services Coaching and the Role of NGOs. 

He presented several facts of Muslim representation in politics and government jobs and the huge disparity in the population of Muslims and their percentage in Civil Services. He called upon the NGOs to prepare the youngsters of the community for the UPSC exams. He emphasized that competitive exams must be taken, and we must prepare the students from the school level then they will be able to crack the civil service exams in big way.

He appealed to Indian community in Riyadh to contribute donations to the foundation, adding one to one will strengthen to eleven.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work, passion, and dedication of GWS Riyadh chapter President Mohammed Imdad Ali and entire executive committee towards Gulbarga community. He said today I got an opportunity to meet and interact with a great speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. He requested the audience to follow the path of Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood and encourage children to clear UPSC exams, that may bring change in society.

While addressing to the audience Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen appreciated the activities of Zakat Foundation of India, he said I will be glad to help this organization and same time request NRIs in Riyadh to join hands and come forward to help generously to this foundation.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Engr Syed Ismail Quadri, while President Gulbarga Welfare society Riyadh Chapter, Mohammed Imdad Ali delivered welcome speech, he whole heartedly welcomed Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and audience belonging from different parts of India.  He highlighted the aims and objectives of Gulbarga welfare society by conveying the message that GWS chapters are active in different cities of the Kingdom. He said we are very fortunate that a great personality like Dr Syed Zafar Mahood is with us, and we all will benefit from his lecture.

Vice president GWS Riyadh Chater Engr Zaki Tameem ul Hassan gave the introduction of the keynote speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. 

A memento as a token of appreciation was presented to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood and Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin for their presence at the event and their contribution to the Indian community in the field of social work.

The event was well conducted by dynamic General Secretary Engr Mohammed Azharuddin with beautiful Urdu poetry and it was appreciated by audience.

The registration desk was well handled by Vice President Engr Mukhtar Jagirdar PR and membership coordinator Engr Mohammed Hisamuddin and Treasurer Mr. Arif Shazli, while event management was handled by Meeting coordinator Engr. Mohsin Sheik and guests were welcomed by Chief Coordinator Dr Khaja Moinuddin and Joint Secretary Mohammed Adil Ali.

Syed Nasir Khursheed Advisor, GWS Saudi Arabia, delivered vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of Gulbarga welfare society Riyadh Chapter to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.

mahmood.jpg

1mahmood.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
February 11,2024

2mahmood.jpg

Riyadh: Gulbarga Welfare Society Riyadh Chapter organized ‘Meet and interact with Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood’, President of the Zakat Foundation, in Riyadh and former IRS officer at Cherries Restaurant Banquet Hall. 

Eminent social worker Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO Universal Inspection Company attended as Chief Guest, while Engr Nadeem Tareen prominent businessman attended as guest of honor. 

Keynote speaker of the day, Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood delivered a presentation on Civil Services Coaching and the Role of NGOs. 

He presented several facts of Muslim representation in politics and government jobs and the huge disparity in the population of Muslims and their percentage in Civil Services. He called upon the NGOs to prepare the youngsters of the community for the UPSC exams. He emphasized that competitive exams must be taken, and we must prepare the students from the school level then they will be able to crack the civil service exams in big way.

He appealed to Indian community in Riyadh to contribute donations to the foundation, adding one to one will strengthen to eleven.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work, passion, and dedication of GWS Riyadh chapter President Mohammed Imdad Ali and entire executive committee towards Gulbarga community. He said today I got an opportunity to meet and interact with a great speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. He requested the audience to follow the path of Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood and encourage children to clear UPSC exams, that may bring change in society.

While addressing to the audience Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen appreciated the activities of Zakat Foundation of India, he said I will be glad to help this organization and same time request NRIs in Riyadh to join hands and come forward to help generously to this foundation.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Engr Syed Ismail Quadri, while President Gulbarga Welfare society Riyadh Chapter, Mohammed Imdad Ali delivered welcome speech, he whole heartedly welcomed Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and audience belonging from different parts of India.  He highlighted the aims and objectives of Gulbarga welfare society by conveying the message that GWS chapters are active in different cities of the Kingdom. He said we are very fortunate that a great personality like Dr Syed Zafar Mahood is with us, and we all will benefit from his lecture.

Vice president GWS Riyadh Chater Engr Zaki Tameem ul Hassan gave the introduction of the keynote speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. 

A memento as a token of appreciation was presented to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood and Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin for their presence at the event and their contribution to the Indian community in the field of social work.

The event was well conducted by dynamic General Secretary Engr Mohammed Azharuddin with beautiful Urdu poetry and it was appreciated by audience.

The registration desk was well handled by Vice President Engr Mukhtar Jagirdar PR and membership coordinator Engr Mohammed Hisamuddin and Treasurer Mr. Arif Shazli, while event management was handled by Meeting coordinator Engr. Mohsin Sheik and guests were welcomed by Chief Coordinator Dr Khaja Moinuddin and Joint Secretary Mohammed Adil Ali.

Syed Nasir Khursheed Advisor, GWS Saudi Arabia, delivered vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of Gulbarga welfare society Riyadh Chapter to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.

mahmood.jpg

1mahmood.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
Media Release
February 6,2024

KKMA8.jpg

Kuwait, Feb 02: Karnataka branch of Kuwait Kerala Muslim Association (KKMA), the largest social and Community service organization of Indian diaspora in Kuwait had convened their General Body Meeting on Friday, 02 February 2024 at Indian Community School Khaitan auditorium.  

The general body meeting commenced with a beautiful recitation of the Holy Quran by Master Mohammed Saihaan. 

Karnataka branch General Secretary Mohammed Amin Sheik delivered the welcome address. KKMA central committee social projects and benefits vice president Nizam N. inaugurated the program,

Branch president Yusuf Rasheed in his presidential address highlighted the achievements in various charitable social activities of KKMA, such as Family Benefit Scheme (FBS), Educational Scholarship Program (ESP), Kidney Dialysis Centers (KDC), Medical Assistance Program (MAP), Home for Homeless deserved families and Housing Improvement Program (HIP) and Magnet team service for the expat patients in Kuwait and repatriation of corpse to their home country. He appreciated and thanked the team for their selfless, dedicated services rendered in charitable activities. 

Branch Sr. leader and Central Committee Development vice president Abdul Jabbar Gurpur illustrated an annual report detailing about the past two-year’s activities and achievements of the branch. The branch finance report was presented by branch senior leader and central committee CFO Sayed Rafik and it was unanimously approved by the members.

The active members Noushad Hussain, Firoz Abdul Samad, Najmuddin Usman Takey, D M Ansar and Irshad Nazeer Ahmed were felicitated for their excellent performance. Shoukath Shirva Waseem Hisham, Najmuddin and Mabiya Adam awarded for their best contribution in membership campaign.

Upon dissolving the existing committee by President Yusuf Rasheed, new committee for 2024-25 was formed under the supervision of returning officer Muneer Kuniya, Treasurer, KKMA central committee. Yusuf Rasheed was unanimously chosen as new president of KKMA Karnataka Branch for the next two years. 

The newly elected president Yusuf Rasheed expressed his gratitude for the opportunity provided by KKMA and he thanked the State President S.M. Farook for his selfless service and sincere support in implementing the various socio community services back home.  

KKMA Karnataka Branch senior leader and Central Committee working president BM Iqbal briefed the various privileges available for KKMA members in Kuwait and in India from the various business firms such as clinics, hospitals and hypermarkets etc.

Karnataka State Committee President S.M. Farookh in his message congratulated the new office bearers and highlighted the importance of charity and team work. One of our senior well known social worker Janab Hassan Yusuf Kankanady in his message complimented the newly elected management committee and said teamwork makes the dream work. 

Office bearers of all six zones of Karnataka Branch were also introduced respectively

In felicitation speech Senior leaders, Mohammed Nazeer Bolar, Azhar Sheik, Syed Manipur, Abdul Latheef Shedia Nasser AV, Abdul Rahiman and from audience Mohammad Yusuf, Abdul Razzak and Abdul Sattar congratulated the new committee and extend their support. KKMA Central President Ibrahim Kunil, General Secretary KC Rafiq, city zonal secretary Mohammed Rayies also grace their presence. 

The program was mastered by Abdul Jabbar and concluded with vote of thanks by FBS vice president Mohammed Yusuf Muniyam.

The program was attended by a large number of members, leaders and well-wishers. The scrumptious buffet dinner was served at the end.

The newly appointed Office bearers for the year 2024-2025 are:

Yusuf Rasheed – President
Abdul Rahiman Kana – Working President
Mohammed Amin Sheik – General Secretary
Sharief Ahmed Mulki – Treasurer

Vice Presidents –

Abdul Azeez Ghouse –   1-Membership 2-Health Scheme 3-Privilege Card
Mohammed Yusuf Muniyam - 1-FBS 2-MWS 
Naushad Hussain - 1-Relief Cell 2-KDRC 
Mohammed Noufal - 1-Magnet 2-Legal Cell 3-Employment Cell
Imthiyaz Abdul Kareem Surinje -1- Arts & Sports 2-Event Management
Hashim Ramlan - 1-Skill Development 2 -Moral Development (Religious)
Mabiya Adam Kadaba - 1- Students Development 2 -Family Club

Secretaries:

Shoukath Hussain Abba Shirva - 1- Administration
Irshad Mulki   - 2- Communication

KKMA11.jpg

KKMA1.jpg

KKMA10.jpg

KKMA2.jpg

KKMA3.jpg

KKMA4.jpg

KKMA5.jpg

KKMA6.jpg

KKMA7.jpg

KKMA9.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.