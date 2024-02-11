Gulbarga Welfare Society celebrates get together at Madinah 

Madinah: Gulbarga Welfare Society Madinah Chapter celebrated get together at Al Ritz Hotel Banquet Hall. Eminent social worker Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, CEO Universal Inspection Company, attended as chief guests, while it was presided by Syed Nasir Khursheed Advisor GWS Saudi Arabia. A galaxy of eminent dignitaries from Gulbarga and different parts of the country graced the event.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Qari Maviya Furkhan, while Vice President Gulbarga Welfare society Madina Chapter, Furkhan Ahmed delivered welcome speech with beautiful Urdu couplets and utilized the opportunity to emphasis the importance of charity in Islam, which was appreciated by audience.

Executive member Dr Najmuddin spoke about the aims and objectives of Gulbarga welfare society, he explained to the audience how it was started and grown to this level where poor and needy people are helped irrespective of caste creed and religion.

Executive member Mr Yousuf Ahmed gave the introduction of the chief guest. The Chief Guest, World recorder Mr.Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, who was also recently awarded as best humanitarian personality by coordination committee of Saudi Tamils, while addressing the gathering he appreciated the hard work, passion and dedication of GWS Madinah chapter President Bahauddin Qazi and entire executive committee towards Gulbarga welfare society. He also encouraged and advised the audience to pursue their dreams by their hard work and volunteer services for betterment of community and country.

He requested to develop community by empowerment through education, he emphasized difference of employment and empowerment, he stressed to audience to pray in time. While speaking he said his experience of visiting Gulbarga was amazing as he enjoyed mamu poori and tahari.

While speaking at the occasion, Advisor GWS Syed Nasir Khursheed, urged the team to convert their desires into mission and bring changes in society, he requested the audience to join the GWS chapters in the kingdom and strengthen hands to help poor and needy people back home in Gulbarga, he appealed to the audience to have patience and wisdom in their lives as these are pillars of Islam. He also emphasized the importance of education. Always there is way if we have wish as Wali Rahmani has set an example.

He thanked and congratulated Mr Bahauddin Qazi and his entire team for working hard to strengthen the Madinah Chapter.

The event was well conducted by young and dynamic General Secretary Talha Sultan with combination of English and urdu and was appreciated by audience.

The event was overall supervised and organized by Mr. Abdul Ameed Ex President of Jeddah chapter and Advisor GWS Madinah Chapter.

A memento as a token of appreciation was presented to Mr Abdul Majeed Bathruddin for his presence as chief guest at the event and his contribution in the field of social work.

The registration desk was handled by Dr Waseem and Dr Najmuddin while guests were welcomed by Joint Secretary Mohiuddin, Coordinator Asim Farhan, Executive member Yousuf Shmasti and Treasurer M Nayeem Baig.

Coordinator Khuddus Mulla delivered the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of Gulbarga welfare society to all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.