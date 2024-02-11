Gulbarga Welfare Society celebrates get together at Madinah 

  1. Home
Media Release
February 11, 2024

Madinah: Gulbarga Welfare Society Madinah Chapter celebrated get together at Al Ritz Hotel Banquet Hall. Eminent social worker Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, CEO Universal Inspection Company, attended as chief guests, while it was presided by Syed Nasir Khursheed Advisor GWS Saudi Arabia. A galaxy of eminent dignitaries from Gulbarga and different parts of the country graced the event.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Qari Maviya Furkhan, while Vice President Gulbarga Welfare society Madina Chapter, Furkhan Ahmed delivered welcome speech with beautiful Urdu couplets and utilized the opportunity to emphasis the importance of charity in Islam, which was appreciated by audience.

Executive member Dr Najmuddin spoke about the aims and objectives of Gulbarga welfare society, he explained to the audience how it was started and grown to this level where poor and needy people are helped irrespective of caste creed and religion.

Executive member Mr Yousuf Ahmed gave the introduction of the chief guest. The Chief Guest, World recorder Mr.Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, who was also recently awarded as best humanitarian personality by coordination committee of Saudi Tamils, while addressing the gathering he appreciated the hard work, passion and dedication of GWS Madinah chapter President Bahauddin Qazi and entire executive committee towards Gulbarga welfare society. He also encouraged and advised the audience to pursue their dreams by their hard work and volunteer services for betterment of community and country.

He requested to develop community by empowerment through education, he emphasized difference of employment and empowerment, he stressed to audience to pray in time. While speaking he said his experience of visiting Gulbarga was amazing as he enjoyed mamu poori and tahari.

While speaking at the occasion, Advisor GWS Syed Nasir Khursheed, urged the team to convert their desires into mission and bring changes in society, he requested the audience to join the GWS chapters in the kingdom and strengthen hands to help poor and needy people back home in Gulbarga, he appealed to the audience to have patience and wisdom in their lives as these are pillars of Islam. He also emphasized the importance of education. Always there is way if we have wish as Wali Rahmani has set an example.

He thanked and congratulated Mr Bahauddin Qazi and his entire team for working hard to strengthen the Madinah Chapter.

The event was well conducted by young and dynamic General Secretary Talha Sultan with combination of English and urdu and was appreciated by audience.

The event was overall supervised and organized by Mr. Abdul Ameed Ex President of Jeddah chapter and Advisor GWS Madinah Chapter. 

A memento as a token of appreciation was presented to Mr Abdul Majeed Bathruddin for his presence as chief guest at the event and his contribution in the field of social work.

The registration desk was handled by Dr Waseem and Dr Najmuddin while guests were welcomed by Joint Secretary Mohiuddin, Coordinator Asim Farhan, Executive member Yousuf Shmasti and Treasurer M Nayeem Baig.

Coordinator Khuddus Mulla delivered the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of Gulbarga welfare society to all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.

February 11,2024

Riyadh: Gulbarga Welfare Society Riyadh Chapter organized ‘Meet and interact with Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood’, President of the Zakat Foundation, in Riyadh and former IRS officer at Cherries Restaurant Banquet Hall. 

Eminent social worker Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin CEO Universal Inspection Company attended as Chief Guest, while Engr Nadeem Tareen prominent businessman attended as guest of honor. 

Keynote speaker of the day, Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood delivered a presentation on Civil Services Coaching and the Role of NGOs. 

He presented several facts of Muslim representation in politics and government jobs and the huge disparity in the population of Muslims and their percentage in Civil Services. He called upon the NGOs to prepare the youngsters of the community for the UPSC exams. He emphasized that competitive exams must be taken, and we must prepare the students from the school level then they will be able to crack the civil service exams in big way.

He appealed to Indian community in Riyadh to contribute donations to the foundation, adding one to one will strengthen to eleven.

The Chief Guest, Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, while addressing the gathering appreciated the hard work, passion, and dedication of GWS Riyadh chapter President Mohammed Imdad Ali and entire executive committee towards Gulbarga community. He said today I got an opportunity to meet and interact with a great speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. He requested the audience to follow the path of Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood and encourage children to clear UPSC exams, that may bring change in society.

While addressing to the audience Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen appreciated the activities of Zakat Foundation of India, he said I will be glad to help this organization and same time request NRIs in Riyadh to join hands and come forward to help generously to this foundation.

The program started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an by Engr Syed Ismail Quadri, while President Gulbarga Welfare society Riyadh Chapter, Mohammed Imdad Ali delivered welcome speech, he whole heartedly welcomed Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, Guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and audience belonging from different parts of India.  He highlighted the aims and objectives of Gulbarga welfare society by conveying the message that GWS chapters are active in different cities of the Kingdom. He said we are very fortunate that a great personality like Dr Syed Zafar Mahood is with us, and we all will benefit from his lecture.

Vice president GWS Riyadh Chater Engr Zaki Tameem ul Hassan gave the introduction of the keynote speaker Dr Syed Zafar Mahmood. 

A memento as a token of appreciation was presented to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood and Chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin for their presence at the event and their contribution to the Indian community in the field of social work.

The event was well conducted by dynamic General Secretary Engr Mohammed Azharuddin with beautiful Urdu poetry and it was appreciated by audience.

The registration desk was well handled by Vice President Engr Mukhtar Jagirdar PR and membership coordinator Engr Mohammed Hisamuddin and Treasurer Mr. Arif Shazli, while event management was handled by Meeting coordinator Engr. Mohsin Sheik and guests were welcomed by Chief Coordinator Dr Khaja Moinuddin and Joint Secretary Mohammed Adil Ali.

Syed Nasir Khursheed Advisor, GWS Saudi Arabia, delivered vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude on behalf of Gulbarga welfare society Riyadh Chapter to Keynote speaker Dr. Syed Zafar Mahmood, chief guest Mr. Abdul Majeed Bathruddin, guest of honor Engr Nadeem Tareen and all the attendees for making this event successful with their glorious presence, he also thanked ExCom for their untiring efforts to make this event possible.

